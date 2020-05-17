 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   The University of Kentucky might save us all   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Enzyme, Virus, Chemistry, Dibakar Bhattacharyya, Protein, Metabolism, Protease, National Science Foundation  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Drew: So long that it isn't Duke.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will they do some sort of group human sacrifice to the blood god in exchange for salvation.
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No point in making a super special mask when the rubes wont wear it.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the idea of the color change if it comes in contact with the virus. I'd call it "Nope Filter Technology", you see a bunch of masks with bright colors and you avoid that area like when you see things like that in nature.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kentucky has contributed nothing since Col. Sanders died. I don't expect U of K to break that suck streak.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean like the ones Xiaomi sells?
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 months to develop, and then how much are they going to cost?

I'll hold my applause for now.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I trust researchers who wear scarfs instead of face-masks in their own lab?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Development", along with flying cars, quantum computers, and fusion power.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But the mask gives you cancer. I like the idea of the color change but I can see that going wrong and having people freak out if it changes over a false positive.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kentucky: When Tennessee is too high brow.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of those "Give me a big pile of money and I'll do some research with it" type of things.

I saw a similar deal recently, where they were trying to develop a facemask that had a LED that would light up if corona-virus is detected.

It seems to me that if you can detect it with a mask, then you could develop something pretty simple to detect it and have near constant testing going on.  Maybe something where you breathe into it similar to a breathalyzer.  And perhaps with a way to do a temperature test at the same time.

Put one of those at the entrance to every business.  You want to come in, whether to work or to shop or whatever, you have to blow in the machine and get a temp test.

As soon as that is happening, then nearly everyone is getting tested multiple times a day, and infected people aren't allowed into businesses.  Game changer.  But that's only if it's feasible.

If they can do this stuff with masks, then a machine like that would be easier to build and more effective.
 
frodisaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The continued existence of Individual #1 on this dimension means that no, we are nowhere near to being saved, We need the Ghostbusters, or maybe a good fish-slappin' dance to save our arses.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JuggleGeek: Sounds like one of those "Give me a big pile of money and I'll do some research with it" type of things.

I saw a similar deal recently, where they were trying to develop a facemask that had a LED that would light up if corona-virus is detected.

It seems to me that if you can detect it with a mask, then you could develop something pretty simple to detect it and have near constant testing going on.  Maybe something where you breathe into it similar to a breathalyzer.  And perhaps with a way to do a temperature test at the same time.

Put one of those at the entrance to every business.  You want to come in, whether to work or to shop or whatever, you have to blow in the machine and get a temp test.

As soon as that is happening, then nearly everyone is getting tested multiple times a day, and infected people aren't allowed into businesses.  Game changer.  But that's only if it's feasible.

If they can do this stuff with masks, then a machine like that would be easier to build and more effective.


regardless of mask or machine, do they have the stuff that can just kill it in the air? sell that shiate to febreeze.
 
