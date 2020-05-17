 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Sharpie-like fake ID detected   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There are no nurses for opening.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wait, let me change my answer since there are no absolutes.
There are no competent nurses for opening.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Some people like to fake being veterans because they want the glory but couldn't actually cut in the service. It doesn't surprise me a bit that some people would claim to be nurses or doctors today. I doubt anyone would falsely claim to be a grocery store workers however.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
These people are so farking pathetic.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Crisis actor gets a days wages or they just stole am image and shopped it to meet their needs.

I'm going with the late because the former is just to costly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

blender61: Crisis actor gets a days wages or they just stole am image and shopped it to meet their needs.

I'm going with the late because the former is just to costly.


They don't even have to pay them. They just send out the MAGAt signal and they show up for free.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Stolen valor
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I sincerely doubt she was paid to do anything. This is one of the side effects of Dunning-Kruger. She's glad to do it, and wants her 15 minutes of fame whether it's good fame or bad fame.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I sincerely doubt she was paid to do anything. This is one of the side effects of Dunning-Kruger. She's glad to do it, and wants her 15 minutes of fame whether it's good fame or bad fame.


In other words, she's an attention whore
 
shpritz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Wait, let me change my answer since there are no absolutes.
There are no competent nurses for opening.


The much sadder version of Rule 34.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Moar like nurses 4 spreading.

If you know what I mean.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I sincerely doubt she was paid to do anything. This is one of the side effects of Dunning-Kruger. She's glad to do it, and wants her 15 minutes of fame whether it's good fame or bad fame.


Oh please, it's obvious that Hillary paid her in a desperate attempt to make the Open crowd look bad.
 
Cyberkhan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't there some politician telling people to dress up as heath care workers like this not that long ago?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dox that biatch
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: dox that biatch


Yep, needs to be outed.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those creases are because she's just pulled them out of a package. They've never been worn for any actual nursing.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: Moar like nurses 4 spreading.

If you know what I mean.


I mean, if you look at it that way, then it's just job security!
 
