(Daily Mail)   UK to have vaccine by September. Maybe "socialized medicine" does work?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get back to us on that in October.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is my dubious look....
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All citizens will suckle at the teat of the Queen to receive her nourishing life blessing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well I hope they share it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Get back to us on that in October.


Yeah, depends on the results from the clinical trials, as TFA and the government say, but if the trials are a success then AstraZenica are not some dodgy shell company with no history in this field. If it works they'll start production big time. They might even start production weeks before the go ahead. If the trials fail then destroying their stock will be a small hit. If it works then that extra couple of weeks production would be hugely beneficial, especially if they're the first in the world to market.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Well I hope they share it.


The vaccine will be shared freely to the world, but the US rights will be awarded by the Trump administration to a major drug company, who will sell it to the US at $50,000 a dose.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: optikeye: Well I hope they share it.

The vaccine will be shared freely to the world, but the US rights will be awarded by the Trump administration to a major drug company, who will sell it to the US at $50,000 a dose.


Or else Jared will convince him to stockpile it and tell people he'll release it after he wins the election.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Shostie: optikeye: Well I hope they share it.

The vaccine will be shared freely to the world, but the US rights will be awarded by the Trump administration to a major drug company, who will sell it to the US at $50,000 a dose.

Or else Jared will convince him to stockpile it and tell people he'll release it after he wins the election.


It will be handed out at the polling booths. You hand in your vote, it is "checked", and then they tell you if you get your vaccine.

/Mind you, a fair bunch of Trumpers will refuse to take a vaccine anyway. Maybe Trump will promise to ban the vaccine?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But Mr Sharma warned there are 'no certainties' regarding vaccine and said it could prove not to be effective

So, no news here. That's basically been the status quo since January.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Plan to have and will have are two different things.
 
