vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Priests squirt people all the time.
They hate getting caught.
Especially on film.

And rightly so

The picture of a grown man standing on the street in a robe, and mask and toy weapon...
Wait
Priest or fanboy cosplayer?
I'm getting confused.

Which one requires dressing up to emulate heroes of well read fiction?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PhotoShop BATTLE : Priest spraying holy water with a water-pistol
Youtube ROLplcwNMmI
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let Jesus F*ck you

Or something. That movie ruled.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not a jew jew jew
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to the priest for doing the right thing and finding a creative way to both give his parishioners what they were seeking while being responsible. The crazy southern Baptists could learn a thing or two.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If any churches are near a drive in theater they should see about using the theater to conduct mass.
 
crinz83
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
communion's a little trickier

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
