(Twitter)   Protip, landlord edition: If you're going to force someone out of their apartment during a pandemic, maybe get someone else to shoot the marketing video   (twitter.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 17 May 2020 at 9:20 PM



35 Comments
 
Original Tweet:
 
That is just utterly farking glorious
 
I'm f*ckin cryin!
Bravo!
 
1:47 or so
"You could feed them [the rats] plutonium, the little bastards would still keep coming back"
 
That's like an M. Night Shamalan twist at the end. Did not see that coming.
 
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
I mean.....they cannot have thought that hiring the people they were tossing to shoot the video was a good idea. Only Donald Trump is that stupid...
 
3.5 stars.
Ending was worth it.

/ clueless people with no humanity
 
smart landlord. in 10 years she'll have a near free movie to release.
 
Bravo, sir!

/Enjoy your next, ghost-free abode
 
That's bad? I'll just leave this right here. I seen way worst.
Spice 1 - Welcome To The Ghetto
Youtube S8K31tTV554
 
The signs he posted around his place are hilarious.  Feck ya, ya grubby, cheap arse, money grubbing piece of shiate landlord!
 
Absolutely epic, definitely worth the watch 10 out of 10, would watch again
/ want to know more about the ghost. Sequel?
 
Am I the only one expecting him to be pissing on the floor when the video played?
 
can't see it
 
Get use to after this pandemic
Nappy Roots - Po' Folks (w/ Anthony Hamilton) [Official Video]
Youtube QbN6VkleO48
 
A solid 5/7.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


so good
 
Did he say why he was being forced out?  Skimmed through tweets and nada.
 
These guys don't get the respect they deserve.   Like the Roots mixed with OutKast.

/dirty south represent
 
drjekel_mrhyde: Get use to after this pandemic
[YouTube video: Nappy Roots - Po' Folks (w/ Anthony Hamilton) [Official Video]]


Was responding to your vid. Why it didn't post your original quote I'll never know.

/technologically inspired
//or just drunk
///damn you Tequila!
 
Ha, landlord asking for video of the bathroom fan not working. Reminds me of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
"These plants are all ours. We'll be digging them out before we go. This place'll end up lookin' like the Somme."

Incredible.
 
Mole Man: Did he say why he was being forced out?


I'm wondering why he wants to stay, given how terrible he seems to think the place is.
 
iheartscotch: I mean.....they cannot have thought that hiring the people they were tossing to shoot the video was a good idea. Only Donald Trump is that stupid...


I'm sure the tenant wouldn't have made that up just for Internet karma, right?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mole Man: Did he say why he was being forced out?

I'm wondering why he wants to stay, given how terrible he seems to think the place is.


It's better than living in a tent?
 
Omnis_evil_twin: Ha, landlord asking for video of the bathroom fan not working. Reminds me of:

[Fark user image image 538x463]


I had a delivery of say 10 items arrive with only 9. I had to send back 9 pics, one of each item, and one pic of all 9 together.

I did so, and the refunded the item and sent me it. So I mean, good and all, but seriously wtf.
 
That video was beautiful, but I've lived in worse places

/The roaches didn't pay rent
//Drop an empty in the middle of the living room and it'd roll to the kitchen for you
 
Three Crooked Squirrels: That's like an M. Night Shamalan twist at the end. Did not see that coming.


I very much enjoyed the ending, and if he needs a place to stay, I'll offer my bed.
 
iheartscotch: I mean.....they cannot have thought that hiring the people they were tossing to shoot the video was a good idea. Only Donald Trump is that stupid...


Right up there with firing someone just before telling that person to train their own replacement. Stalin knew that it's better you trick the soon-to-be-dead schmuck into showing his successor the ropes, then killing his ass.

Also, great find, subby. F*ckin' hilarious.

"Garden's going to look like the Somme.", I'm frickin' dying, here.
 
I'm assuming the lettor will still use the video.
 
Mole Man: Did he say why he was being forced out?  Skimmed through tweets and nada.


Most likely a major rent increase that the current tenant can not afford, or feel to be exorbitant
 
DOCTORD000M: "These plants are all ours. We'll be digging them out before we go. This place'll end up lookin' like the Somme."

Incredible.


And you'll be getting a landscaping bill from your landlord.  Digging holes in the yard is damage just like punching holes in the drywall is, and you're responsible for the cost of repair.  Maybe use planters next time.
 
In a just world, they would continue not thinking and publish it without even looking at it.
 
Don't vote Tory!
 
