(NYPost)   Some people had no problem filing for unemployment
    Awkward, United States, Identity theft, Nigerian fraud ring, state of Washington, U.S. state, Federal authorities, Rhode Island, false claims  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I am forced to give money to a government, and I am, they are responsible to not f7ck8ng give it to the wrong people.

Ought to be a crime
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only real criminals are the poors.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
my unemployment office verified with my employer, which is why it took over 6 weeks t get approved
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well they learned from the best!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The direct deposit being sent to Nigeria might have been a clue.

I realize that requiring everyone in the State of Washington to have a bank account within the State of Washington might be problematic for some people, but one additional round of security checks for anyone with a bank account outside the of the State that is paying the benefit would not be unreasonable. And banning payments to accounts outside of the US would be just fine with me.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: The direct deposit being sent to Nigeria might have been a clue.

I realize that requiring everyone in the State of Washington to have a bank account within the State of Washington might be problematic for some people, but one additional round of security checks for anyone with a bank account outside the of the State that is paying the benefit would not be unreasonable. And banning payments to accounts outside of the US would be just fine with me.


I don't disagree. But, aren't all the banks multinational?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LOL
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry, folks. I was contacted by a Nigerian banker who will get to the bottom of this, and then reward me richly for the stimulus check I sent to fund his investigation.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A friend's wife's non-CV unemployment claim has been languishing since January.  I guess they were hoping she'd do the polite thing and die under a bridge.
 
