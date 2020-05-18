 Skip to content
Do as the San Diego Zoo says and caption this angry potato
    Caption, Contests  
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"These are not my dentures!"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I will eat your soul!!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Call me a potato again. Call me a potato one more time, I dare you, I double dare you motherfarker."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"The sun'll come ouuuuuuut tomorrow ... "
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Dinsdale."
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"I've got hydroxychloroquine! I'm gonna be fine!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why did the Chargers have to leave?!?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I don't get it.  Why would you say my tongue looks like a tiny p3nis?"
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"'"Zoo Safari Park'? It'll always be the Wild Animal Park to me."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's po-TAH-to!
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
" Why did the dolphins eat all of the fish and then suddenly just leave?"
 
