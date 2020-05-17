 Skip to content
(LiveLeak)   Large pane of tempered glass won't fit in an elevator without some gymnastics that require letting go of the door open hold button. You know where this is going   (liveleak.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Frankly sir, I didn't see any door open hold button at all.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This first apartment the Mrs and I had was fantastic but the elevators were small, like really small.  The "cargo" elevator was not shiatting you 5x5' with maybe an 8' ceiling.  Moving in and then eventually out was a real biatch, had to dismantle so much of our stuff to get it to fit in there.

Now these idiots here, they had no hope of pulling that off.  I assume and hope they at least tried to bring that piece in vertically and found it was too tall to fit through.

/kind of assuming they didn't if they felt putting it down with half sticking out of the elevator was a great idea
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Down?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They didn't try corner to corner. It would have fit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
labman [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, they got 'most' of it to a different floor.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My dad bought a pane of glass and put it the back seat of the car. Shut the door and smash. Tries again, new glass. Smash
3rd time I'm  sitting in the car waiting for the smashing, and he shakes the pane.
He had given up and bought plexiglass instead
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pick it all up
go to where it was to be delivered.
hand them a piece of paper the says,
some assembly required...
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Maybe...If the elevator door spanned the entire side of the elevator space. I'm too buzzed to do geometry calculations, but could putting the edge of the glass into one back corner allowed them to swing the other side of the glass to the other corner?

Even if they had lifted up the side near the door the angle might have still caused one corner to still be sticking through the door opening.

The real question to me is why was that elevator able to move even though the door didn't close completely?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Forget it Jake, its China
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plate glass would have been a lot more exciting.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't there normally a freight elevator for exactly this type of thing?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: The real question to me is why was that elevator able to move even though the door didn't close completely?


Once the bumpers are in, the doors will close.  If they required a perfect fit, people would have to readjust the doors way too often.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the answer is 'because china'
 
LeroyB
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should have gone with transparent aluminum.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB

The store I used to own had dozens of heavy tempered glass shelves where we displayed computers, laptops, monitors, etc.  I had about 40 more stored upstairs in the attic. They were about 1/2" thick and each shelf weighed about 30 lbs.

The floor of my store was completely covered with a rough dark ceramic tile. The tops of the tiles have hundreds of tiny grooves etched across them, making a very hardy floor that also looked nice.

Pro tip: Do not stack 5 or 6 panes of tempered glass on their edge on a ceramic floor. I carried the 6th pane down from the attic. I gingerly set it on its edge, stacked against the previous 5 I had set there, leaning against a wall.

Interesting fact about tempered glass... Ceramic is its Kryptonite. Just *touch* a piece of tempered glass with a piece of broken spark plug and see what happens. (Well ok, you might have to toss or tap it...)

I set the pane of glass down carefully but it wasn't quite lined up with the pane it was leaning against and me being anal about such things AND a lazy bastard, chose to just slide the pane the 2 or so inches to the right, rather than the apparently more intelligent lifting of the heavy glass pane, repositioning and setting lightly back down.

The moment the edge of that tempered glass so much as sensed that it was being slid across rough ceramic, the farking thing literally exploded, disintegratingall 5 panes behind it and leaving me with 180 lbs of tiny tempered glass shards from one end of my store to the other. It took WEEKS to get it cleaned up and months later, I'd still move a computer or a laptop and find more glass.

If you want to break into a car, smash a spark plug and throw a tiny piece of the white ceramic at one of the side windows. You can bounce a rock off those windows but a little 2 gram piece of broken ceramic will shatter it like a hammer.

/CSB
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It doesn't need to be a perfect fit, but I think the glass which has to be at least 5mm would be large enough to keep the sensors from allowing movement. I mean +/- 5mm is a pretty good correction factor.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow. Those guys are idiots. What the hell were they doing just standing there, staring at door like that? As soon as they saw the glass raise up they should have moved to the back of the elevator, facing away from the door, and crouched down while covering their head. Seriously, anyone who has seen a piece of glass break should know what is coming next.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Now they've seen glass break, so they'll know what to do next time they're idiots.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

There was a hotel bar in my old town I visited on a rare occasion (rare because they usually closed at 9:00 on weekdays, and didn't like townies).  They had glass shelves for liquor bottles, but one shelf shattered completely without warning and I never found out why.  Hundreds of dollars or more in liquor went onto the metal bar surface below, which sucked.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I lol'd.
 
solobarik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Well your dad is a God damned idiot, I hope you got more of your genes genes from your mom
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Most commercial buildings even in the US do not have freight elevators but instead designate a passenger elevator for deliveries. The elevators getting padded and generally deliveries into multi-tenant spaces are required to be done after-hours. They should have had the proper tools to transport the glass for 1 and a key to override the doors to remain open. Additionally, the glass should have been placed inside at a diagonal, preferably on a transport cart.
 
