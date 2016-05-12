 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadian Forces Snowbird crashes immediately after takeoff. Pilot and flight tech seen ejecting. Developing w/video   (cbc.ca) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday, we lost a Lambo & today, the crash a Kia. Very Canadian in not trying to be too "look how much I have" of them.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Friday, we lost a Lambo & today, the crash a Kia. Very Canadian in not trying to be too "look how much I have" of them.


Someone's playing ventriloquism tricks on you, isamudyson.  It looked like you said something but you couldn't have with your dick in your mouth like that.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you build a plane out of snow, Larry.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, they flew over here on Monday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: isamudyson: Friday, we lost a Lambo & today, the crash a Kia. Very Canadian in not trying to be too "look how much I have" of them.

Someone's playing ventriloquism tricks on you, isamudyson.  It looked like you said something but you couldn't have with your dick in your mouth like that.


Really? Of all the things you could have said, you have to go with that? SCTV, LetterKenny, hockey, a fairly respected & functional national government, etc. I mean hell, you could have just gone "Here's a maple syrup barrel. Feel free to jump in & try get the Loonie at the bottom of it."
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: SansNeural: isamudyson: Friday, we lost a Lambo & today, the crash a Kia. Very Canadian in not trying to be too "look how much I have" of them.

Someone's playing ventriloquism tricks on you, isamudyson.  It looked like you said something but you couldn't have with your dick in your mouth like that.

Really? Of all the things you could have said, you have to go with that? SCTV, LetterKenny, hockey, a fairly respected & functional national government, etc. I mean hell, you could have just gone "Here's a maple syrup barrel. Feel free to jump in & try get the Loonie at the bottom of it."


I thought about "foot in your mouth" but that didn't sound Farkish enough.  Sorry.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: isamudyson: SansNeural: isamudyson: Friday, we lost a Lambo & today, the crash a Kia. Very Canadian in not trying to be too "look how much I have" of them.

Someone's playing ventriloquism tricks on you, isamudyson.  It looked like you said something but you couldn't have with your dick in your mouth like that.

Really? Of all the things you could have said, you have to go with that? SCTV, LetterKenny, hockey, a fairly respected & functional national government, etc. I mean hell, you could have just gone "Here's a maple syrup barrel. Feel free to jump in & try get the Loonie at the bottom of it."

I thought about "foot in your mouth" but that didn't sound Farkish enough.  Sorry.


Ehh, water off a ducks back, so to speak. Admittedly, I could have tried to come up with a better comment to start with, such as "So, I guess it's puff puff crash then."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

//I forgot what happens when you Google "do a barrel roll"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, this thread is already on point...

The video doesn't look good in regards to the pilots surviving. Their chutes didn't have much of a chance of opening at such a low altitude. Sad day...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Saw them fly overhead on Friday. That tight formation goes against the social distancing orders.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
shiat! in my hometown, even.

I know some folks that live on those roads at the end of the airfield. Time to do some Facebook check in's.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My parents live on the south hills overlooking the valley. I'll see if they can snap some pics.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anne Murray reportedly inconsolable.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A lot of various reports on local news on Vancouver Island about this today.  Last I heard the occupants of the house are fine and the pilot is alive though with two broken legs.  Very sad round here today.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The front fell off
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hopefully everyone will be on the mend in time for Victoria day.

/enjoy your holiday weekend, hosers ;-)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The front fell off


Is the front supposed to fall off?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crap.

Rest in peace snowbirds
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a wonder those old aircraft can even still fly at all. I love the acrobatics they do the flight speed is low enough that you can actually see them unlike some of the zoomier demonstration teams. Still the planes are farking ancient but like all military purchases in Canada nothing will be done to replace them until they absolutely can't be kept working or they kill enough military personnel to warrant an actual scandal.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's a wonder those old aircraft can even still fly at all. I love the acrobatics they do the flight speed is low enough that you can actually see them unlike some of the zoomier demonstration teams. Still the planes are farking ancient but like all military purchases in Canada nothing will be done to replace them until they absolutely can't be kept working or they kill enough military personnel to warrant an actual scandal.


Uhm... they've been replaced for years.  CT-155 Hawks and CT-156 Texan's are Canada's training aircraft now.  The Tutors are only in use by the Snowbirds.  I don't know why that is, but it's not a lack of alternatives.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

real estate market is heating up
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Anne Murray reportedly inconsolable.



That's what happens when you have Springsteen open for you in New York.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The other members of Alpha Flight spotted in the area.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 780x439]
real estate market is heating up


"Rustic looking fixer upper with efficient heating system."
 
darth_badger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


RIP SNOWBIRD
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of video on this incident to help investigators.  The one here:  https://twitter.com/eric_yyz/s​tatus/12​62103560541462528 at about the 11 second mark you can hear a distinct pop (NSFW language from the person recording and vertical video warning) before the aircraft climbs then goes in.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Talked to a buddy of mine that lives a couple blocks away from the crash. He says it is quite the wreck, but seems like everyone is ok.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oof that sucks, sounds like everyone on the ground is ok....hope the pilot makes it through.  Two broken legs opening a chute that low may be as well as you can expect (I know there some Fark fighter jocks that will hopefully show up and provide more insight)
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: The other members of Alpha Flight spotted in the area.


Shakes tiny fist

I was going to say "Puck and Vindicator inconsolable."

/anyone wanna run an 80s Marvel RPG featuring Alpha Flight?
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We seriously need to get those pilots new planes. Find me anyone in canada who has seen them perform and would not support it. Best precision team in the world with 1960s planes would love to see waht they could do with planes that are actually reliable
 
booger42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 780x439]
real estate market is heating up


Too soon
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kurohone: RTOGUY: It's a wonder those old aircraft can even still fly at all. I love the acrobatics they do the flight speed is low enough that you can actually see them unlike some of the zoomier demonstration teams. Still the planes are farking ancient but like all military purchases in Canada nothing will be done to replace them until they absolutely can't be kept working or they kill enough military personnel to warrant an actual scandal.

Uhm... they've been replaced for years.  CT-155 Hawks and CT-156 Texan's are Canada's training aircraft now.  The Tutors are only in use by the Snowbirds.  I don't know why that is, but it's not a lack of alternatives.


It's the Tutors used by the Snowbirds I'm saying need replacing the planes are going on 60 years old.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Well, this thread is already on point...

The video doesn't look good in regards to the pilots surviving. Their chutes didn't have much of a chance of opening at such a low altitude. Sad day...


Eh depends on the seat. State of the art models can be ejected upside down at only 140 ft and still work. They are little rocket propelled aircraft in their own right. No idea what this one was equipped with.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That makes sense for this time of the year. I'm assuming that during winter, Canadian snowbirds crash in FL or Arizona.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope there were no casualties. So far, the news is positive but scant.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Redh8t: Well, this thread is already on point...

The video doesn't look good in regards to the pilots surviving. Their chutes didn't have much of a chance of opening at such a low altitude. Sad day...

Eh depends on the seat. State of the art models can be ejected upside down at only 140 ft and still work. They are little rocket propelled aircraft in their own right. No idea what this one was equipped with.


Unfortunately, nothing about those planes is state of the art, except perhaps the pilots. I hope he/she will be fine.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Redh8t: Well, this thread is already on point...

The video doesn't look good in regards to the pilots surviving. Their chutes didn't have much of a chance of opening at such a low altitude. Sad day...

Eh depends on the seat. State of the art models can be ejected upside down at only 140 ft and still work. They are little rocket propelled aircraft in their own right. No idea what this one was equipped with.


I think it is the Wile E Coyote Mark 1 made by Acme
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 780x439]
real estate market is heating up


Just to get a firm grasp on the irony situation here, was the home owned by a first responder?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If those Tutors were any older, they would be using pyramids as hangers.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If those Tutors were any older, they would be using pyramids as hangers.


Just remember that older aircraft are perfectly safe to operate providing proper maintenance and inspection is carried out.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Lots of video on this incident to help investigators.  The one here:  https://twitter.com/eric_yyz/st​atus/1262103560541462528 at about the 11 second mark you can hear a distinct pop (NSFW language from the person recording and vertical video warning) before the aircraft climbs then goes in.


It's important that when you shoots the cell phones video, you makes sure to get the dart in your other hand in the shots, and that's what I appreciates aboot you, big shoots.

Glad to hear the pilot is alive, and hope he enjoys his Bremont
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, hope that went better than it looked for the ejecting flight team.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More proof that snowbirds can't drive.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If those Tutors were any older, they would be using pyramids as hangers.


Next to the grain?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SansNeural: isamudyson: Friday, we lost a Lambo & today, the crash a Kia. Very Canadian in not trying to be too "look how much I have" of them.

Someone's playing ventriloquism tricks on you, isamudyson.  It looked like you said something but you couldn't have with your dick in your mouth like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
