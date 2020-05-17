 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   There was an old man named Ken/With a strong necrophiliac yen/'Til the cops caught a whiff/He was screwin' a stiff/And he's been in the hoosegow since then   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Death, Bibb County deputies, cause of death, BIBB COUNTY, Sunday morning, block of Walnut Street, 55-year-old man, dead woman  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sick story. Great headline, Submitter.

/*golf clap*
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hopefully, he wasn't the last car of the train
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*blurrgh*

/koff koff
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thought you hadda pay extra for that
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That stinks.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and she said she wouldn't be caught dead with him, next thing you know...
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He always wondered why She kept giving him the cold shoulder...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was a young fella named Dave
Who kept a dead whore in a cave
He said I admit
I'm a bit of a sh*t
But think of the money I save
 
Durendal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until you have to wash the maggots off of yourself later.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The constitution don't say nothing about necrophilia. Tyranny!
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: thought you hadda pay extra for that


Sounds like someone needs to shop around.

There once was a young man named Dave,
Who kept a dead whore in a cave.
She was slimy as shiat
And missing one tit.
But think of the money he saved.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NecroHobo-Fornicator is my new D&D Homebrew class.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: There was a young fella named Dave
Who kept a dead whore in a cave
He said I admit
I'm a bit of a sh*t
But think of the money I save


Dammit!

Well, high-five, and sloppy seconds and all that.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never heard of a dead woman shelter, let alone one that is outside. It seems like a shelter for dead women should be inside. Otherwise your gonna have seagulls everywhere.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know what they say about necrophiliacs.

One day some dried-up old coont's gonna split on them.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't even fresh. That's rough!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BURMA SHAVE!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was past her expired date
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call him a sadistic bestial necrophiliac, but that'd be beating a dead horse.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: She was past her expired date


She was his expired date
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Hopefully, he wasn't the last car of the train


What about the guy who had the next turn? He got cheated and the cops wouldn't let him have a go too.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i0.wp.com image 504x1450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: I'd call him a sadistic bestial necrophiliac, but that'd be beating a dead horse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: thought you hadda pay extra for that

Sounds like someone needs to shop around.

There once was a young man named Dave,
Who kept a dead whore in a cave.
She was slimy as shiat
And missing one tit.
But think of the money he saved.


Roger Zelazny once spent an entire chapter (or possibly more; it's been a while) of a novel setting up a reference to that joke. I will forever revere his memory for that.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back in the day, getting the most out of what you have was considered resourceful. Now it's a crime.
 
Percise1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude, that's cold.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F    Cold Ethyl

You guys are slacking
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: NecroHobo-Fornicator is my new D&D Homebrew class.


SadoMasoPedoRoboNecroBestiality - A Homestuck Song
Youtube oa7O8juc44k
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a dog outside a daycare.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All you people need the Lord.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: At least it wasn't a dog outside a daycare.


LMAO that story still weirds me out.
 
cefm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're all farking dead people. Order of operations is what separates normal from monsters.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: The constitution don't say nothing about necrophilia. Tyranny!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Prof. Frink: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: thought you hadda pay extra for that

Sounds like someone needs to shop around.

There once was a young man named Dave,
Who kept a dead whore in a cave.
She was slimy as shiat
And missing one tit.
But think of the money he saved.

Roger Zelazny once spent an entire chapter (or possibly more; it's been a while) of a novel setting up a reference to that joke. I will forever revere his memory for that.


That's nothing: Cormac McCarthy set up the whole novel Child of God around that limerick.

/maybe
 
blockhouse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well done, subby, you magnificent bastard.  This is HOTY material right here, and the reason why I keep coming back to Fark after all these years.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hay, maybe, he was hoping c19 dies with the host?
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No means No Pulse!
 
