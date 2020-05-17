 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Now that's one helluva grocery store run for Alaska man   (wgal.com) divider line
5
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine all the things he has seen during his runs.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Imagine all the things he has seen during his runs.


Water.  Lots of water.  The occasional piece of ice.  Some trees.  And a Costco.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heard this on NPR the other day. It reminded me of a story. When I lived in Savannah in the late 1980s, I went on a tour of St. Catherine's Island. It's a privately held island, and the Bronx Zoo at the time had a crew of people living and working on St. Catherine's raising endangered and exotic species (they closed that operation, apparently, in 2005). Anyway, there were families living there and either dad or mom (or both) were doing the work. One of the dads said the moms were their best boat pilots and captains, because they typically took the kids to the mainland in the morning and picked them up in the afternoon to go to and from school, every day, in all lighting and most weather conditions.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Didja get my Cheeze Wiz, boy?"
 
