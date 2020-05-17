 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   They wanted a seat at the table. "Now that they've been granted a seat at the table, they have set the table on fire and thrown it out the window"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"I thought this was about Taiwan."
"Who?"
"Exactly."
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Serves them right
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, rest of America, we certainly have a test case. Just stay in Wisconsin, Wisconsinites, and we can watch you like fish in a bowl and see what happens. Good luck.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Well, rest of America, we certainly have a test case. Just stay in Wisconsin, Wisconsinites, and we can watch you like fish in a bowl and see what happens. Good luck.


Well, I might advise a wall be built around Wisconsin, but I recently discovered people who are worse at geography thsnl I am, so I have absolutely no confidence that any brick would be laid in the correct place:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/lives in Kansas City, Missouri, and the closest great Lake is somewhere in the Ozarks, pretty far away from here
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We don't want a Democratic plan or a Republican plan,we want a Wisconsin plan"

Narrator: They wanted a Republican plan.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Build a wall around WI.

We'll find out if high rates of obesity, alcoholism and drug abuse along with the "Sweden model" leads to less deaths from the coronavirus.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IlGreven: "We don't want a Democratic plan or a Republican plan,we want a Wisconsin plan"

Narrator: They wanted a Republican plan.


Nah, that would assume they have a plan.

They don't

But since COVID tends to kill people living in cities and Blacks/Latinos at higher than normal rates, they don't want one.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll do anything to make their (D)-gov. look bad. Including making sure people get sick.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Once again I am mad jelly that all the attention is where I live.

Is it because Fark has high hopes for Wisconsin? Because Georgia, Texas and Omlahoma have been leading the "lalala, I can't hear you over Muh freedum." for weeks now.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1.  Most of the Minnesota cases are in the Twin Cities metro.
2.  Short drive to Prescott, Hudson, River Falls Wisconsin if they open up.  Minnesota right wingers will be there in droves to drink beer and brag about how they'e not afraid and it's all a liberal lie.
3.  The same people who claim its a hoax will be passing it along.
4.  We'll continue to have news stories about people who threaten reporters and brush off the pandemic subsequently dying of it.
5.  It will have zero impact on the behavior and beliefs of other right wing science deniers.

I'm starting to think we need a couple of states to make examples of themselves, and if the people of Wisconsin want to open up, see half a million cases and 30,000 dead, then so be it.  Maybe that will make a memorable impact that seeps through the reality filter.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"But now it appears their plan all along was to thwart any plan. Now that they've been granted a seat at the table, they have set the table on fire and thrown it out the window."
Of course they did. They always do. That's why you need to stop giving them a seat.
 
