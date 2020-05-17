 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Imgur)   Priorities in Texas   (i.imgur.com) divider line
17
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

1399 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 17 May 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, Beaver Nuggets.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, the last brisket sandwich I got at  a Buc-ee's was more fat than meat. I wouldn't risk anything to get another one.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loss for the Sauce
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah another farker mentioned this is more for using a bathroom than catching the Rona.  It just also happens that it matches the general virus mindset as well.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buccees barbecue is about the same quality as school cafeteria food. They do have some really tasty jerkies and snacks though, but fighting through the massive lines sucks.

Within 2 miles of any Buccees in texas will be barbecue of exponentially better quality.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Yeah another farker mentioned this is more for using a bathroom than catching the Rona.  It just also happens that it matches the general virus mindset as well.


IIRC the billboard is about 6 months old
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For all I know that sign has been there for twenty years.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Actually, the last brisket sandwich I got at  a Buc-ee's was more fat than meat. I wouldn't risk anything to get another one.


Any time we enter a Buc-ees (on road trips, none around here) we always have brisket sandwiches and a box of fudge on exit.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who cares? Most restaurants are open for take-out. The reality is, shelter in place is simply not going to work in the US. Better to make mandatory PPE and put forth social distancing and safety guidelines for all businesses who wish to be open to the public

It's really coming down to choosing to bankrupt our economy, destroy the majority fo small business, create millions of newly homeless and enter a depression we might never recover from or get a freaking grip and find solutions that will actually work in the United States of Willfully Ignorant farkwads

The fact that it's almost June and we still don't have ready access to testing says everything anyone needs to know about America and how great and powerful it is
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rcain: Who cares? Most restaurants are open for take-out. The reality is, shelter in place is simply not going to work in the US. Better to make mandatory PPE and put forth social distancing and safety guidelines for all businesses who wish to be open to the public

It's really coming down to choosing to bankrupt our economy, destroy the majority fo small business, create millions of newly homeless and enter a depression we might never recover from or get a freaking grip and find solutions that will actually work in the United States of Willfully Ignorant farkwads

The fact that it's almost June and we still don't have ready access to testing says everything anyone needs to know about America and how great and powerful it is


I live in Toronto, and even though Canada is not doing nearly as badly as the US I don't think we're actually doing a very good job taking this seriously up here either. Had to go buy cat food today, so many people without masks or anything on, clearly going for walks with their friends, employees in take out restaurants or not masked or gloved.

everyone talks a good talk up here, but a lot of people are bending or breaking the rules. Nobody's really saying anything about it.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd eat that brisket.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Mmmm, Beaver Nuggets.


Do you have beaver nuggets?  It would be better if you did.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chawco: rcain: Who cares? Most restaurants are open for take-out. The reality is, shelter in place is simply not going to work in the US. Better to make mandatory PPE and put forth social distancing and safety guidelines for all businesses who wish to be open to the public

It's really coming down to choosing to bankrupt our economy, destroy the majority fo small business, create millions of newly homeless and enter a depression we might never recover from or get a freaking grip and find solutions that will actually work in the United States of Willfully Ignorant farkwads

The fact that it's almost June and we still don't have ready access to testing says everything anyone needs to know about America and how great and powerful it is

I live in Toronto, and even though Canada is not doing nearly as badly as the US I don't think we're actually doing a very good job taking this seriously up here either. Had to go buy cat food today, so many people without masks or anything on, clearly going for walks with their friends, employees in take out restaurants or not masked or gloved.

everyone talks a good talk up here, but a lot of people are bending or breaking the rules. Nobody's really saying anything about it.


Is the US really doing any worse at all than Canada? Or is NYC area, which accounts for nearly half the US stats just doing terribly and the rest of the US looking better than Canada and much more like Germany?

Asking for a fiend...
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: chawco: rcain: Who cares? Most restaurants are open for take-out. The reality is, shelter in place is simply not going to work in the US. Better to make mandatory PPE and put forth social distancing and safety guidelines for all businesses who wish to be open to the public

It's really coming down to choosing to bankrupt our economy, destroy the majority fo small business, create millions of newly homeless and enter a depression we might never recover from or get a freaking grip and find solutions that will actually work in the United States of Willfully Ignorant farkwads

The fact that it's almost June and we still don't have ready access to testing says everything anyone needs to know about America and how great and powerful it is

I live in Toronto, and even though Canada is not doing nearly as badly as the US I don't think we're actually doing a very good job taking this seriously up here either. Had to go buy cat food today, so many people without masks or anything on, clearly going for walks with their friends, employees in take out restaurants or not masked or gloved.

everyone talks a good talk up here, but a lot of people are bending or breaking the rules. Nobody's really saying anything about it.

Is the US really doing any worse at all than Canada? Or is NYC area, which accounts for nearly half the US stats just doing terribly and the rest of the US looking better than Canada and much more like Germany?

Asking for a fiend...


You can make that argument. But if Canada takes Quebec out of the equation, we are doing a lot better too. You can't just chop up the epicenters and focus on what's left.

but it is a very fair point that national level statistics are in many ways not very informative because a lot of this is regional, both MD infection rates and and how well people are doing at preventing the rise in infections .
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.