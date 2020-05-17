 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Puerto Rico to hold referendum on becoming U.S. state. Flag manufacturers seen drooling with dollar signs in their eyes   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is far from the first such referendum.

Statehood is not up to us.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trade Alabama for PR
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's add Puerto Rico as a state. Their status as a territory led directly to Trump ignoring them. If they had two US Senators and at least one Representative, they would have had as much political power as Wyoming or North Dakota.

/And I bet it'd be another blue state.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AirForceVet:

/And I bet it'd be another blue state.

Which is why it'll never happen without a president, majority in both houses, and a more nuclear'd senate.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Let's add Puerto Rico as a state. Their status as a territory led directly to Trump ignoring them. If they had two US Senators and at least one Representative, they would have had as much political power as Wyoming or North Dakota.

/And I bet it'd be another blue state.


The federal government is ignoring states this year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They already have the worst President in the history of the world. Why would you want two Senators and representation in the House of Representatives at this time? It's too late for Puerto Ricans to make a difference in November except on the Mainland and maybe Hawaii and Alaska.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

overzelus: AirForceVet:

/And I bet it'd be another blue state.

Which is why it'll never happen without a president, majority in both houses, and a more nuclear'd senate.


I assume you man "nucleared" Senate as in Nuke the Senate. Not a bad idea, not a bad idea at all. A few rich white Democrats as collateral damage would be acceptible.

Tell Waters to take a hike if you try it.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flag makers are drooling...

Graphics designers are going to freak out how to present an odd number of stars on the flag.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Flag makers are drooling...

Graphics designers are going to freak out how to present an odd number of stars on the flag.


They'll be fine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Trade Alabama for PR


Hey woah, enough with the "one sided unfair Imperialism." We'll trade Mississippi too.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't wait for Donnie and Company to as'plain to us how they can't be 'Muricans because they speak the Mexican...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhh.....wouldn't that have to pass Congress? Good luck with THAT.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know the story of how Puerto Rico became a territory is crummy, but imagine the leverage being key Senate votes could have on forcing the United States to reparate to other territories it has ignored.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
usually rats flee sinking ships, not jump on board.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus why? Have you guys seen Trump?
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Voter turnout will be pitiful just like all the other referendums they've had.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Uhhhhh.....wouldn't that have to pass Congress? Good luck with THAT.


Could be a hell of a timing if it came to congress with a dem house and president. Can Mitch McTurtle really declare that he personally gets to override the other two branches AND the people of the island? Can that be sustained?

I doubt it.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

overzelus: Darth_Lukecash: Flag makers are drooling...

Graphics designers are going to freak out how to present an odd number of stars on the flag.

They'll be fine

[Fark user image image 550x289]


Well it will give some people trouble...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Jesus why? Have you guys seen Trump?


He's their president. Only difference is, they didn't get the opportunity to vote against him.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The citizens don't want statehood because they'll have to start paying income tax. Currently, they only pay tax on money earned in the USA and not on money earned at home. Now that they're bankrupt from internal overspending, they want the US to bail them out.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: This is far from the first such referendum.

Statehood is not up to us.


In the past, there were multiple answers instead of a simple yes or no, which confused the issue.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Flag makers are drooling...

Graphics designers are going to freak out how to present an odd number of stars on the flag.


This!!   Time to get Fark to help them.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Guairdean: The citizens don't want statehood because they'll have to start paying income tax. Currently, they only pay tax on money earned in the USA and not on money earned at home. Now that they're bankrupt from internal overspending, they want the US to bail them out.


True. But if they became a state, I bet tourism would surge (post-COVID) because so many Americans don't realize how easy it is to travel there - statehood would put it on the map. I could see it becoming as popular as Vegas. The spending and taxes would be good for everyone.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Combustion: propasaurus: Trade Alabama for PR

Hey woah, enough with the "one sided unfair Imperialism." We'll trade Mississippi too.


Thats so one side.  Trade California would be fair.
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Trade Alabama for PR


Throw in Mississippi and Texas for good measure.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I just can't wait for Donnie and Company to as'plain to us how they can't be 'Muricans because they speak the Mexican...


Only you would think of that
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the Puerto Rico government's primary source of money is export taxes on pharmaceuticals to the US proper.  If they become a state, they can no longer levy that tax.

Also, from what I've read (and this may not be true), there's a lot of graft when dealing with government agencies that might get looked at a lot closer when they become a state.  Seems to me, the biggest opposition to statehood comes from life long government bureaucrats who stand to lose their comfortable bribery pie.

I fully support them becoming a state, but we'll need to deal with their tax revenue issue and the massive poverty.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Jesus why? Have you guys seen Trump?


Have you seem Puerto Rico's economy the past decade? Not being snarky, it's been a shiatshow.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wild_Bill_Esq: propasaurus: Trade Alabama for PR

Throw in Mississippi and Texas for good measure.


My personal plan when I become dictator of the US is to give Texas back to Mexico.  Just so I can see the looks on their faces.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Uhhhhh.....wouldn't that have to pass Congress? Good luck with THAT.


Yeah, I would think that this is unlikely, so an Unlikely tag would have worked better here.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
U.S. Congress would have to accept the referendum results for it to move forward, and it has never acted on the island's previous five referendums.

And I don't see a Congress controlled by Neonazis Republicans changing that, either.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
