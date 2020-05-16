 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   I've got sunshine on a cloudy day   (local10.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lago said he needs Miami-Dade County authorities to extend the double barrier set up along 136th Avenue. His neighbor, he said, also suffered property damage during seven similar crashes.

This is information that you'd probably not find on Zillow.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blip-blip. Remember where we parked
 
powhound
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's nuts. Glad I don't have a pool to attract out-of-control SUVs.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You lift the quarantine and suddenly everybody wants to use the carpool lane.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Country Walk is cursed.  Period.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You jest but....yeah, damn.

I look at EVERY little thing when I seek a new home. I'm living in my second home now and I still find things occasionally where it's like "really, previous owner? THAT is what you did?"

When looking at homes there are auto-x moments I've had just in location because of water flow down a slope toward a place that could be standing water or the basement (or standing water in the basement). Or traffic patterns like this which just seem inherently unsafe.

Maybe I'm just too careful. I prefer peace of mind.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My Girl by The Temptations WITH LYRICS!
Youtube bZh7nRw6gl8

One of my favs
 
radbaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Location location location.....

Happy to hear the kids are ok
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Have they considered bollards?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, did they go over one or both barricades, knock down one or both barricades, or miss them entirely, which is a tough needle to thread coming from the street that dead-ends here? I can't figure out which scenario is less unlikely, but I can't see any other options.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 "If it weren't for my horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in college..."

Without context, that headline just makes no sense.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pool's closed
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

There's a house on a curved lot here in town. They have a wooden fence along the road, and there's a span on the fence that gets replaced every year. It's a residential neighborhood that's part of a cut-through between crowded surface streets so people feel free to go 15-20 mph over the speed limit down the street. The lot is at the base of a short hill and the road angles away to the right. At least once a year, one of the cut-through drivers doesn't make the turn and plows into the fence. It's like an atomic clock how regular that is.
 
