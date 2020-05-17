 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Umm... You fellas have nothing to worry about. I'm a professional   (local10.com) divider line
20
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the valets don't take the keys out and lock the car after it's parked?  WTF?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Professional what?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building staffer tells owner they aren't responsible for cars parked

Yeah, fark that bullshiat. I hate that crap. If I have trusted MY car to YOUR property, you need to take some goddamn responsibility. I'd love to see a halfway decent lawyer take one of these stupid disclaimers apart.
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime of opportunity.

I doubt the police will ever catch the perk.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know if you have heard this one before...
"A brazen thief in a backpack walks into a high-rise parking garage."

The writer got a little excited and completely farked up the opening sentence.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the manager or owner ran that brilliant defense by their lawyer first.

I only wonder because Florida.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Building staffer tells owner they aren't responsible for cars parked

Yeah, fark that bullshiat. I hate that crap. If I have trusted MY car to YOUR property, you need to take some goddamn responsibility. I'd love to see a halfway decent lawyer take one of these stupid disclaimers apart.


If I owned a lot, I wouldn't want my employees trying to stop car thieves.  Way more of a liability issue dealing with putting people at risk than dealing with some Karen losing her insured Benz for a couple hours.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah she has insurance and a tracker. What was she expecting? Is her name Karen?
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Building staffer tells owner they aren't responsible for cars parked

Yeah, fark that bullshiat. I hate that crap. If I have trusted MY car to YOUR property, you need to take some goddamn responsibility. I'd love to see a halfway decent lawyer take one of these stupid disclaimers apart.


This.

If you park your own vehicle and it gets stolen, thats on you and the thief.

The moment you hand your keys over to a valet, the business is taking over for your half of that responsibility.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What I am is what I am
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Professional
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brickell valet wasn't aware of too many things. He knew what he knew if you know what I mean.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Soccerhead: [Fark user image 300x168]What I am is what I am


"Sing the song in the key the song is in? What is that"?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Mikey1969: Building staffer tells owner they aren't responsible for cars parked

Yeah, fark that bullshiat. I hate that crap. If I have trusted MY car to YOUR property, you need to take some goddamn responsibility. I'd love to see a halfway decent lawyer take one of these stupid disclaimers apart.

If I owned a lot, I wouldn't want my employees trying to stop car thieves.  Way more of a liability issue dealing with putting people at risk than dealing with some Karen losing her insured Benz for a couple hours.


I forget which specific line it is, but that's why companies like his carry insurance - garages and others that take in others' property on a temporary basis.  File a claim against the parking lot operator.

powhound: Let me know if you have heard this one before...
"A brazen thief in a backpack walks into a high-rise parking garage."



The proverbial Twelve-Inch Pianist?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, this sort of thing happens all the time.  What's new is that thanks to Covid-19, there are, in many countries, acres of parked cars belonging to rental agencies, sitting without any particular supervision.  Usually the keys are in the car, or else in some joke of a locker in an unattended booth in the parking lot.

In Auckland, several apparently-distinct groups of thieves took hundreds of cars from a single lot over the course of a few days, before anyone noticed.  Of course, with no traffic on the roads (at that time), the stolen cars weren't too hard to find and recover.  New Zealand apparently doesn't have much of a chop-shop industry, and certainly doesn't have a lot of opportunities for driving over the border.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FL resident here -- about an hour north of Miami -- but this is VERY typical of the racket's down here.

Sure...there's 'public' parking -- but it tends to fill up pretty fast, so, if you drive somewhere...if you don't get lucky and find a spot, you're essentially forced to valet....so yeah, not a surpise in the least.

/I cannot even with how much I loathe living in this state.
//Will be moving soon.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

calbert: Crime of opportunity.

I doubt the police will ever catch the perk.


I dunno. Cops always seem to be in coffee shops.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
BeatrixK: ...Sure...there's 'public' parking -- but it tends to fill up pretty fast, so, if you drive somewhere...if you don't get lucky and find a spot, you're essentially forced to valet....so yeah, not a surpise in the least.

Yeah, I'll pull up there and tell them I'll park it myself, as there are live snakes, poisonous spiders or whatever in the back of the car. Most are even grateful they don't have to do it! Works even better with a wood box in the seat with air-holes in it.
 
