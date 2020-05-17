 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Turns out hiding at home from a possibly lethal virus is not as sexy as it sounds. The same reason "The Purge" is a lousy date night movie   (ladbible.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Basic survival isn't pretty but it keeps you alive, which is the entire point of it.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Site blocked: Malware alert
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
69 percent?

static.billboard.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


beware of cancer
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
69 dude!
 
de_Selby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it not possible that people in lockdown simply are not using condoms?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not have less sex, but that's only because it's impossible to have negative sex.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Basic survival isn't pretty but it keeps you alive, which is the entire point of it.


This. Stay alive now so you can bone later.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are like 37 million people out of work. I wonder why they're not in the mood.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything domestic violence has surged since lockdown.  Lots of families are under economic stress due to one or more breadwinners in the home losing their jobs.  Also being cooped up with someone 24x7 will make minor personality traits or quirks that you considered mildly annoying or even charming under normal circumstances annoy the everloving fark out of you, and some people deal with that very very poorly.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself, subs...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the kids are stuck home with us, I assume.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockdown:
Pro: 24/7 with the Missus.
Cons: 24/7 kids in the house.

/I blame Ramadan*
//one week to go
///*fasting actually gets my hormones going. I also tend to train more during Ramadan, so that's a bounce in both GH AND testosterone. Thank God, especially for free reign at night...except the missus is asleep by then.
////fourth confused slashies
 
PancakeBunny
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We've both been working from home since early March and the bone zone has been closed since...early March
 
PancakeBunny
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably because I call it the "bone zone"
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who is laughing at my hand clam now!
 
alienated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Lockdown:
Pro: 24/7 with the Missus.
Cons: 24/7 kids in the house.

/I blame Ramadan*
//one week to go
///*fasting actually gets my hormones going. I also tend to train more during Ramadan, so that's a bounce in both GH AND testosterone. Thank God, especially for free reign at night...except the missus is asleep by then.
////fourth confused slashies


I hope it has been peaceful for you, even with the children.
Salaam, live long and prosper, peace and long life, and blessed be.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PancakeBunny: Probably because I call it the "bone zone"


Probably...try "penetration station" instead.

More syllables = more class.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blocked:Phishing
 
mjg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These air shows are really connecting with people on the ground in the time of C-19
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Because the kids are stuck home with us, I assume.


That user pic tho.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Basic survival isn't pretty but it keeps you alive, which is the entire point of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, well, you can live off it, but it tastes like shiat.
 
PancakeBunny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guestguy: PancakeBunny: Probably because I call it the "bone zone"

Probably...try "penetration station" instead.

More syllables = more class.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You want a lousy date movie? I went on a date with a Japanese-American woman and she wanted to see the movie Payback. I had already seen it and new that there were some asian racial slurs in the movie. I tried to gently dissuade her from seeing the movie but she insisted. I told her about the racial slurs and she still insisted. And, of course, she got offended by the racial slurs and then got upset with me for taking her to see the movie. There was no second date and I have to say that I was happy about that.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Purge is a lousy movie.  Forget date, night.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know about sex, but I haven't masturbated this much since high school
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mock26: You want a lousy date movie? I went on a date with a Japanese-American woman and she wanted to see the movie Payback. I had already seen it and new that there were some asian racial slurs in the movie. I tried to gently dissuade her from seeing the movie but she insisted. I told her about the racial slurs and she still insisted. And, of course, she got offended by the racial slurs and then got upset with me for taking her to see the movie. There was no second date and I have to say that I was happy about that.


Yep I'd go with 'bullet was dodged' there on that one.

/Ever see the alternate cut of it?  It was much darker
//reminded of this because that's the version I watched with my wife when we were dating and I didn't know there was an alternate super-director's cut of it with a totally different main boss and everything
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
69% are learning you can't fix a bad relationship with sex.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mrs FarkaDark's switch got turned up to 11 and I am starting to have performance anxiety. Fapping never gave me this many issues
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: 69 dude!


Yeah, I thought that was awesome... :-)

FarkaDark: Mrs FarkaDark's switch got turned up to 11 and I am starting to have performance anxiety. Fapping never gave me this many issues


Yeah, just wait until you've decided that you want a kid. My wife broke me for like 3 weeks, before we figured out that she had "caught" before we even started. Birth control does NOT work on my wife. Counting this, she's gotten pregnant 3 times on BC, and each was a different type(Type of birth control, not kid).
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: The Purge is a lousy movie.  Forget date, night.


It could have been a fun idea, but it was poorly executed. That shotgun with the handle up above is the silliest thing I've seen, and apparently it's real. That's going to pull up or sideways every time you try to chamber a round. A standard pump is much easier to keep on target. Even people doing videos online about how cool" it is make it look like an awkward gun to try and use.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Purge is a movie? It's not the nickname for masturbation?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.