(Fox News)   Badges, we don't need no stinkin' badges...oh wait, it's New Jersey? I guess you do need badges. Never mind   (foxnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forcing people to buy a badge to access a beach has always struck me as the tackiest, cheapest, and most utterly classless approach to government and maintaining a public park I've ever seen, which is why it's perfect for New Jersey.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure you can get Covid-19 for free.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lycanth: I'm pretty sure you can get Covid-19 for free.


that is the least of your worries in Jersey.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A daily online lottery I think would work best. Somebody go make an app for that.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lycanth: I'm pretty sure you can get Covid-19 for free.


In sure many of them did standing in line.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

koder: Forcing people to buy a badge to access a beach has always struck me as the tackiest, cheapest, and most utterly classless approach to government and maintaining a public park I've ever seen, which is why it's perfect for New Jersey.


Just go to a beach that doesn't require beach tags. There are many shore towns that do not require beach tags.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But what about badgers? Need any badgers?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: lycanth: I'm pretty sure you can get Covid-19 for free.

In sure many of them did standing in line.


We're pretty vigilant here. All of the local stores require masks, people don't complain about distancing, churches closed, etc. Maybe the fact that there's 10,000 fewer of us than there were 2 months ago makes an impression.

As far as the beach badges go...just try getting onto a beach without one. If the Lindberghs had sent the badge patrol from my preferred swimming spot out looking for their son, they would have had Baby L back in no time (providing he was trying to swim without a badge.)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: koder: Forcing people to buy a badge to access a beach has always struck me as the tackiest, cheapest, and most utterly classless approach to government and maintaining a public park I've ever seen, which is why it's perfect for New Jersey.

Just go to a beach that doesn't require beach tags. There are many shore towns that do not require beach tags.


Nah, I think I'll just avoid new jersey
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

