 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Karen thinks you should shut the f*ck up   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Universal quantification, Existential quantification, Quantification, mantra of privilege acknowledgment, Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, medical condition, New York City neighborhood, inevitable question  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2020 at 4:21 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't like this headline. I want to speak to Drew.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Karen, and everyone else who's a #teamvirus traitor to the human race, can kiss my ass.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I think Karen can go f*ck herself.  She'd probably be better off for it, actually.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public shaming may not be the most effective way to get folks to stay home, but spending a night in jail might
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Karen needs an "I am a Covidiot: Do not assist' bracelet strapped to her wrist for her inevitable hospital visit so that its clear how little she cares about their efforts and everyone else's safety.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"(For every person who is candid about a layoff or fears of one, or a medical condition that would make the coronavirus especially dangerous for them, there are however many others dealing with those experiences but keeping them offline.)"

Jesus Christ this.

Also people were unemployed and underemployed and without health insurance before this. And that is when it was still OK because you could *buy* sourdough and there *was* stuff on Netflix you hadn't already seen.

Both sides aren't equally bad. But Americans are all about the me.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


fark Karen. Karen sucks.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Feebs...scolding won't help. Staying the f*ck out of peoples' faces, wearing a mask, and washing your Gottverdammt hands, and showing some damn common sense in the middle of a pandemic might though.

Mind you: you're working from home, looking at.half a year's worth of TP in your closet, and enough hand sanitizer to equip a family practice, so maybe you should just chill with the chiding about being made to feel bad about being kind of a selsih tw*nt...
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Mind you: you're working from home, looking at.half a year's worth of TP in your closet, and enough hand sanitizer to equip a family practice, so maybe you should just chill with the chiding about being made to feel bad about being kind of a selsih tw*nt...


Yes, but they and their NPR tote bag deserve to work at home. Because reasons. They need the nanny to come over -- and she better have doused herself in bleach after taking the bus with those people -- and help the kids with their private school lessons so they and their tote bag can work the phone bank for Biden.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Scolding is childish and doesn't work SO LET ME SCOLD THOSE DOING IT!!!
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

slobberbone: hubiestubert: Mind you: you're working from home, looking at.half a year's worth of TP in your closet, and enough hand sanitizer to equip a family practice, so maybe you should just chill with the chiding about being made to feel bad about being kind of a selsih tw*nt...

Yes, but they and their NPR tote bag deserve to work at home. Because reasons. They need the nanny to come over -- and she better have doused herself in bleach after taking the bus with those people -- and help the kids with their private school lessons so they and their tote bag can work the phone bank for Biden.


It's a strawmen rally!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Corvus: "Scolding is childish and doesn't work SO LET ME SCOLD THOSE DOING IT!!!" he scolded.

Scoldception!
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

slobberbone: hubiestubert: Mind you: you're working from home, looking at.half a year's worth of TP in your closet, and enough hand sanitizer to equip a family practice, so maybe you should just chill with the chiding about being made to feel bad about being kind of a selsih tw*nt...

Yes, but they and their NPR tote bag deserve to work at home. Because reasons. They need the nanny to come over -- and she better have doused herself in bleach after taking the bus with those people -- and help the kids with their private school lessons so they and their tote bag can work the phone bank for Biden.


Wat
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: Karen needs an "I am a Covidiot: Do not assist' bracelet strapped to her wrist for her inevitable hospital visit so that its clear how little she cares about their efforts and everyone else's safety.


They tried this but the covidiots kept losing them. So now they use a brand on the right cheek. Goes with their political alignment.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.