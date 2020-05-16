 Skip to content
(Green Bay Press Gazette)   Area man passionate defender of what he imagines constitution to be   (greenbaypressgazette.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The people who said nobody was going to go out because they're scared, don't understand."

Oh, we understand.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said. "You don't have that right. You have the right to stay home ... you have the right to protect yourself, to take any safety (steps) you need."

So if I perceive your unmasked mouth breathing idiocy to be a deadly threat, I can respond with deadly force of my own?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: "You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said. "You don't have that right. You have the right to stay home ... you have the right to protect yourself, to take any safety (steps) you need."

So if I perceive your unmasked mouth breathing idiocy to be a deadly threat, I can respond with deadly force of my own?


So, you don't understand the constitution either.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: "You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said. "You don't have that right. You have the right to stay home ... you have the right to protect yourself, to take any safety (steps) you need."

So if I perceive your unmasked mouth breathing idiocy to be a deadly threat, I can respond with deadly force of my own?


Might work here in Florida - land of the Stand Your Ground law.

But it was the first sentence from what you quoted that got me:  ""You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said."

What if he threatens to shoot me, is found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, and as a result loses his right to own guns?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From the Offices of Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader"
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: SurfaceTension: "You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said. "You don't have that right. You have the right to stay home ... you have the right to protect yourself, to take any safety (steps) you need."

So if I perceive your unmasked mouth breathing idiocy to be a deadly threat, I can respond with deadly force of my own?

Might work here in Florida - land of the Stand Your Ground law.

But it was the first sentence from what you quoted that got me:  ""You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said."

What if he threatens to shoot me, is found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, and as a result loses his right to own guns?


Yeah, it's almost like rights aren't unlimited. I have the right to free speech but I'm not allowed to walking into a random ongoing trial and deliver a speech. I have the right to bear arms but I can't go to the local park and practice shooting. Both are banned because my exercise of my rights doesn't override a defendant's right to a fair trial or a parkgoers' right not to be in the middle of an action movie.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that according to this guy, you have a constitutional right to catch a disease and give it to others. The constitution is a suicide pact, after all.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism


You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner is relieved. He can force his staff to work and punish them if they don't. He doesn't have to pay his wait staff even minimum wage and their tips will suck and they might die but, hey, the owner is relieved.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.


We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: The owner is relieved. He can force his staff to work and punish them if they don't. He doesn't have to pay his wait staff even minimum wage and their tips will suck and they might die but, hey, the owner is relieved.


I am sure the waitstaff is happy to be getting paid again. See when you don't work you don't get paid at all. Spoken like someone who can easily telecommute and can't understand why construction workers, waitresses, bartenders, and other people without jobs/income might want to go back to work. People look and see this virus has less than a 1% death rate and that 1/3 of all people who have died were in nursing homes and pretty much everyone else was over 65 with pre-existing conditions. They don't see why they can't, you know, pay rent and buy groceries and let the old and vulnerable self quarantine.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.


There are other solutions to this straw conundrum besides reopening all the things.

The problem is, you don't wish to consider any of them.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect to see an (un)healthy bounce in a couple weeks. For their sake they'd better hope they don't overload the hospitals.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: The owner is relieved. He can force his staff to work and punish them if they don't. He doesn't have to pay his wait staff even minimum wage and their tips will suck and they might die but, hey, the owner is relieved.

I am sure the waitstaff is happy to be getting paid again. See when you don't work you don't get paid at all. Spoken like someone who can easily telecommute and can't understand why construction workers, waitresses, bartenders, and other people without jobs/income might want to go back to work. People look and see this virus has less than a 1% death rate and that 1/3 of all people who have died were in nursing homes and pretty much everyone else was over 65 with pre-existing conditions. They don't see why they can't, you know, pay rent and buy groceries and let the old and vulnerable self quarantine.


Oh bullshiat. Spoken like someone who obviously hasn't been told to come backtback work or they call the state on you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die,"

Yes, I farking well do. Your non-existent "right" to not wear a mask or visit a bar don't trump the actual right of everybody else to be safe from harm. We need to start making an example of a few of these plague rats. Put a couple down as lessons to others.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.


HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.

HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.


Go suck more Orange Dick.
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ashamed to admit that Wisconsin is the state of my birth, but hey, at least I got the hell out of there.

Gotta love these armchair Patrick Henrys going on about freedom and rights and how they're not going to let the government tell them what to do, but boy, I bet they were thrilled to get those stimulus checks...farking hypocrites.

Go have a few more beers and circlejerk to the Packers, you degenerate hicks.

What a farking disgrace.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: bcbc2365: DittoToo: The owner is relieved. He can force his staff to work and punish them if they don't. He doesn't have to pay his wait staff even minimum wage and their tips will suck and they might die but, hey, the owner is relieved.

I am sure the waitstaff is happy to be getting paid again. See when you don't work you don't get paid at all. Spoken like someone who can easily telecommute and can't understand why construction workers, waitresses, bartenders, and other people without jobs/income might want to go back to work. People look and see this virus has less than a 1% death rate and that 1/3 of all people who have died were in nursing homes and pretty much everyone else was over 65 with pre-existing conditions. They don't see why they can't, you know, pay rent and buy groceries and let the old and vulnerable self quarantine.

Oh bullshiat. Spoken like someone who obviously hasn't been told to come backtback work or they call the state on you.


Umm you mean you're for people abusing unemployment? If you're furloughed and you get your job back you're no longer unemployed. You can't at that point keep drawing unemployment. Rules suck bro
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where booze and COVID meet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.

HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.

Go suck more Orange Dick.


My goodness your arguments are witty, logical, and utterly devastating. My what a fine example of the liberal mind. No wonder Trump is going to cruise to an easy victory in November.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're wearing a powdered wig and tights, I don't really actually give a squirt of piss what you think of the Constitution, but I might be interested in what the Bible has to say if I owned any cattle at all, or suddenly forgot how to use electricity.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.

HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.


It's almost like in a time of prosperity, we shouldn't have given a gigantic corporate tax cut, leaving the government woefully underfunded to handle a disaster.....
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: DittoToo: The owner is relieved. He can force his staff to work and punish them if they don't. He doesn't have to pay his wait staff even minimum wage and their tips will suck and they might die but, hey, the owner is relieved.

I am sure the waitstaff is happy to be getting paid again. See when you don't work you don't get paid at all. Spoken like someone who can easily telecommute and can't understand why construction workers, waitresses, bartenders, and other people without jobs/income might want to go back to work. People look and see this virus has less than a 1% death rate and that 1/3 of all people who have died were in nursing homes and pretty much everyone else was over 65 with pre-existing conditions. They don't see why they can't, you know, pay rent and buy groceries and let the old and vulnerable self quarantine.

Oh bullshiat. Spoken like someone who obviously hasn't been told to come backtback work or they call the state on you.

Umm you mean you're for people abusing unemployment? If you're furloughed and you get your job back you're no longer unemployed. You can't at that point keep drawing unemployment. Rules suck bro


Avoiding death is abusing unemployment in your Orange Stained world. You're a waste of oxygen.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.

HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.


Enjoy your disease.  Enjoy it when your family and friends get it too.  I hear it's no worse than flu, except the part where you drown in your own fluids.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work.


Oh I care more than Rethuglicans care, if they actually care at all. I supported the government going back to Jan 1st and saying "Landlords, tenants, what you were charging for rent Jan 1st is covered for a year by the US Government, so March 2021. Yes, you can still get kicked out for criminal violations and similar."

I supported reviewing the median house price of each state and telling mortgage servicers / borrowers: "The median home price in your state is 'X' dollars. Your mortgage, if less than that, congratulations because is paid for as of now by the US government. Your mortgage is above that, take that amount off the mortgage because we're covering that, but nobody has to worry about a mortgage payment until March 2021."

There's more, but that was the first two ideas I supported to keep communities together and actually help the "little people" that Rethuglicans don't give a shiat about mate. Tell me, what did Rethuglicans offer other than the incessant whining about people getting too much unemployment, while shoveling $4T to publicly traded companies that should've had a disaster recovery plan for this white swan (expected calamity) scenario. Here's a hint: Absolutely nothing. Even the Corporatist Demonrats offered the average person more than the average Rethuglican at the city, state, and federal levels.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.


A responsible government has a nest egg or reserves to cover the unexpected.  In fact anyone responsible has those sorts of plans figured out at least to a minor degree.  Besides, if you've been paying attention to actual government budget conversations for say the last thirty years you'd know that your government has zero problem with running up the debt a little higher for one thing or another.

Except saving its own people's lives for some reason, why is it that it seems that is one thing that your current government just refuses to do this time but was completely comfortable with throwing money at all kinds of other things.

"Because the government would run out of money" has been a running joke for decades now, that is not something anyone cares about and its not a factor.  Get real.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The people who said nobody was going to go out because they're scared, don't understand."

No, the people that do go out don't seem to understand. I've never been much of a "going out" person anyway. I don't get the allure of sitting in a crowded, noisy bar full of obnoxious drunk people and drinking $6 beers.

Now add all of this coronavirus stuff and it makes even less sense to me.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these people would have been alive during World War 2, we would have lost. Rationing? A draft? The federal government centrally planning the economy? What about my rights!
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: "Because the government would run out of money" has been a running joke for decades now, that is not something anyone cares about and its not a factor.  Get real.


That's not true at all. The Rethuglicans care about the deficit very much when it comes to cutting social safety net programs, and whenever the Democratic party is in charge. Then the deficit is paramount, because f**k poor people and hurt that durty demonrat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.


Oh fark off with this BS.

Before you guys were telling us that we had the "freedom" to stay home while you guys go out pretending this virus doesn't exist. And now you guys are trying to shame us and use peer pressure to make us go outside because you realize that the majority of America isn't on your side.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.

HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.


I would keep giving money. Only I wouldn't let Dotard "be the oversight" and just give the lion's share of the proceeds to the richest of the rich while Americans flounder.
 
Tman144
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.


If only there was some institution that could collect money from each of us, perhaps based on our yearly incomes, that could then give money to people affected by this crisis so that their business don't go bankrupt and they can make rent. Oh well, I guess the only solution is to force people to go back to work and get sick and die.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: No wonder Trump is going to cruise to an easy victory in November.


Someone is mailing this handle in...
 
Percise1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: DittoToo: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

We could do something about that if you hadn't elected thee Orange shiatbag so go take your faux outrage and shove it.

HAHAH sure buddy, what would you do? Keep giving away money? See the gov gets its money from these things called taxes. Taxes are when the gov takes money from the population. In order to take money from the population, the population has to have money for the gov to be able to take. If people aren't working, they aren't getting money. If they don't get money, the gov can't take money from them. Then the gov won't have money to keep writing out "relief" checks. You're an idiot.


Well, we seem to have enough to give to the rich, wall street, major corporations, etc... so sure... I think we can work it out.
Careful of the stones you sling there Einstein...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising.


Before I put you on ignore, I just want to say to you:

I am a domestic abuse survivor.  Go fark yourself.
 
wood0366
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bcbc2365: No wonder Trump is going to cruise to an easy victory in November.

Someone is mailing this handle in...


There's been a slew of them today, did they get new-to-them usernames?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: bcbc2365: You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising.

Before I put you on ignore, I just want to say to you:

I am a domestic abuse survivor.  Go fark yourself.


What?

He cares about domestic abuse victims just enough to use them as pawns to support his agenda.

What more do you want from him?
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die,"

Yes, I farking well do. Your non-existent "right" to not wear a mask or visit a bar don't trump the actual right of everybody else to be safe from harm. We need to start making an example of a few of these plague rats. Put a couple down as lessons to others.


you have to prove the harm in a court of law before you can infringe on others...

Lil thing called due process

Given the fact we dont have testing good luck with that proof
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: People look and see this virus has less than a 1% death rate and that 1/3 of all people who have died were in nursing homes and pretty much everyone else was over 65 with pre-existing conditions.


1%. Sure, bro.

Roughly 30% of Michigan's fatalities are under 70, a touch under 15% under 60.

Tell that 600 folks younger than my parents your concerns.

As for a 1% fatality rate? So far, 10% of Michigan's positive cases have died. Their numbers, not mine.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More greys every day
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This picture sums up why I'm not going to a restaurant or bar anytime soon (except for takeout).

It's not "fear". Its distrust in our country's citizens to do the right thing and this picture just reinforces that belief.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Diogenes: SurfaceTension: "You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said. "You don't have that right. You have the right to stay home ... you have the right to protect yourself, to take any safety (steps) you need."

So if I perceive your unmasked mouth breathing idiocy to be a deadly threat, I can respond with deadly force of my own?

Might work here in Florida - land of the Stand Your Ground law.

But it was the first sentence from what you quoted that got me:  ""You don't have a right to take away my constitutional rights because you're afraid to die," he said."

What if he threatens to shoot me, is found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, and as a result loses his right to own guns?

Yeah, it's almost like rights aren't unlimited. I have the right to free speech but I'm not allowed to walking into a random ongoing trial and deliver a speech. I have the right to bear arms but I can't go to the local park and practice shooting. Both are banned because my exercise of my rights doesn't override a defendant's right to a fair trial or a parkgoers' right not to be in the middle of an action movie.


You know, maybe there's a pretty good second amendment loophole.

people have the right to bear arms, but nobody said they have the right to shoot them off. Nobody even necessarily said they have the right to carry around a lot of ammunitions, or any.

Some people in the US have a right to own weapons, but not a right to use them, and arguably not a right to possess ammunition.

/Random thought inspired by your post
//Also one-hundred-percent sure this would never fly in America
///Also, really, nothing in the Constitution says people are allowed to shoot off their guns.
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.


This is what we've come to.

*sigh*

The lockdowns were necessary to save lives. Those "selfish" people were trying to make sure YOUR grandma (or your immunocompromised cousin or your diabetic aunt) didn't die of a horrible disease if we could help it.

But somehow in the scenario, people pushing for lockdowns are the selfish ones.

Focus your outrage where it belongs. Not on the people who are trying to make sure people don't die (because if people are dead, what jobs are they going to go back to, genius?), but rather on the government which allowed the economic collapse to happen through their inaction and then their poor actions. It didn't have to be like this. People could have been safe AND the economic collapse could have been prevented if the federal government had  taken the right actions.

Finally, I want to say I'm staying home. I'm making this sacrifice to save lives, including YOUR sorry one. How DARE you call me (or the guy you responded to) "selfish"? fark YOU.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bcbc2365: lectos: No, I am not staying home because I am scared of the virus and to protect myself. I am staying home so your family doesn't catch it incase I have it. I have a feeling that anyone that says it is is from "fear" don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves and their rabid alcoholism

You obviously don't care at all about the millions out of work. Mostly women and minorities. Rich white men can telecommute, poor waitresses can't. Guess fark the little people right? Domestic abuse, child abuse, drug/alcohol abuse, all rising. What's going to happen when people stop paying rent? What's going to happen when the jobs are gone and aren't coming back? If Bob's Diner closes, it and all its jobs are gone forever. You're a shortsighted self righteous douche.

Oh fark off with this BS.

Before you guys were telling us that we had the "freedom" to stay home while you guys go out pretending this virus doesn't exist. And now you guys are trying to shame us and use peer pressure to make us go outside because you realize that the majority of America isn't on your side.


Doesnt take a majority in a republic... takes laws and process

Mobs dont work in the US... yet
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or "self righteous douche"... whatever. Either way, fark you bcbc2365.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "The people who said nobody was going to go out because they're scared, don't understand."

No, the people that do go out don't seem to understand. I've never been much of a "going out" person anyway. I don't get the allure of sitting in a crowded, noisy bar full of obnoxious drunk people and drinking $6 beers.

Now add all of this coronavirus stuff and it makes even less sense to me.


When I drank, I enjoyed the people watching and white noise of conversation.
 
