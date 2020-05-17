 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   For all of you wanting to come out of lockdown early, here's how the second wave of the Spanish flu was even deadlier than first
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is 'merica.  Do you think we're going to let them mesicans tell us how to live?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, our behavior is a big factor in facilitating the spread of disease.  I would have hoped that, combined with an understanding of germ theory, we could modify our behavior more effectively to protect ourselves.

But primates gotta primate I guess.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If those scientists from 1918 were so damn smart, how come they're all dead now?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: If those scientists from 1918 were so damn smart, how come they're all dead now?


Dead?  Who do you think runs the Trilateral commission?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The US is the oblivious character in a horror movie saying "thank God that's over and we're safe now" an hour into the film... only they're doing it as the monster is actively ripping someone apart like three feet away in clear sight.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pkjun: Close2TheEdge: Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.

[Fark user image 425x443]

The US is the oblivious character in a horror movie saying "thank God that's over and we're safe now" an hour into the film... only they're doing it as the monster is actively ripping someone apart like three feet away in clear sight.


We'll be safe here, hiding in the abandoned insane asylum.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay The Fark Home!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buttercat: So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated


This isn't some weird thought experiment about some pie-in-the-sky utopian fantasy. This is what almost every other hard-hit country on Earth has done to successfully control the virus, from Europe to Asia:

1. Implement a severe lockdown to crush the transmission curve to the point where you can realistically hope to identify literally every case of new transmission. This means no schools, no work unless it's in your living room *or* your job literally keeps people alive, no seeing friends, no going to parks, no going outside without a verifiable reason.

2. Once you can say you know where exactly the virus is, begin a test-and-trace programme where you let everyone out and back to a safely guarded, socially-distanced version of normal life *except* for those who have been in contact with the recently infected, and those living in areas where there have been multiple recent case. Whenever the virus pops up, you lock down the place or places where it is, and you keep playing whack a mole with it until either you invent a vaccine or it burns itself out.

You can't have normal life without #2, unless you're cool with a few million deaths. You can't have #2 without #1.

The problem we're having is that we did #1 in a sort of half-assed not-really way, so we flattened the curve but didn't crush it, keeping us on pause in the same situation we were in at end of March, and we did absolutely nothing towards #2. So we can't re-open, but that isn't because we can never reopen, but rather because the government hasn't put in place the measures that would make it safe to reopen.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: buttercat: So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated

This isn't some weird thought experiment about some pie-in-the-sky utopian fantasy. This is what almost every other hard-hit country on Earth has done to successfully control the virus, from Europe to Asia:



So what you're saying is that we still need to stay in until we get the testing programs going, as other countries have done.

You'll get no argument from me.  Testing programs should have been set up in the last couple of months.  The US government dropped the ball.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus the economic toll will be worse.

During lockdown: yeah, I might order out still; at least it's just workers with masks working alone.

During "unlockdown:" fark no. Not with the plague-spreading MAGAts lining up to dine in.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated


It would help if the social safety nets hadn't been taken down for decades right before walking the tightrope act. Being able to weather complete economic downturn for over a year should already be something we'd planned for, considering it happens so regularly. Other countries have figured it out and have reserves for rainy days like this. So given we don't, we have to borrow and improvise or let people die. That's our choice now we forced ourselves to make now due to our actions over the last few decades. We either take a breather and recoup or risk losing it all for much longer.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Plus the economic toll will be worse.

During lockdown: yeah, I might order out still; at least it's just workers with masks working alone.

During "unlockdown:" fark no. Not with the plague-spreading MAGAts lining up to dine in.


I get the impression that most people who know you would prefer that you stay in quarantine, even when this is over.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Stay The Fark Home!!!
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Kinda hard to do in some states that voted to kick everyone off of unemployment the moment they open back up early.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you people keep comparing it to the flu?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flashlight: Why do you people keep comparing it to the flu?


So people will understand it's 3X more deadly. Keep up.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flashlight: Why do you people keep comparing it to the flu?


It's the closest situation (we know it's biologically different) where maybe we can learn from past experience.
We have become so good at battling these things we forgot how awful they can be and what to do to make it not worse.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.


That's no reason to wait https://www.kcra.com/article/180​-peopl​e-in-butte-county-told-to-quarantine-a​fter-attending-religious-service/32508​430
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you heard the good news?
Looks at headline.
I see you have, carry on dying.

Vicariously I live 
While the whole world dies
You all need it too, don't lie
Why can't we just admit it?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 425x275]


Why do you still think we're three weeks into this pandemic, and that 0.5% of the population died last week?
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think most dictators and even a few modern leaders secretly (and not so secretly) want the virus to wash over, it's quick and they think would enable normality again the quickest. All they care about is the status quo and not us. We're just cogs.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nine weeks of lockdown sucks a bucket of smashed assholes.

You know what will be worse? Farking doing it the fark again
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: koder: Plus the economic toll will be worse.

During lockdown: yeah, I might order out still; at least it's just workers with masks working alone.

During "unlockdown:" fark no. Not with the plague-spreading MAGAts lining up to dine in.

I get the impression that most people who know you would prefer that you stay in quarantine, even when this is over.


Not wanting to get a virus / pass it on because of the irresponsible actions of others makes me a bad person. Gotcha. Well, thanks for giving me a reach goal of becoming whatever your moral standards are.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buttercat: So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated


Well for starters with a competent government you wou....

Ahhh crap. Better luck next time, i guess.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pkjun: Close2TheEdge: Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.

[Fark user image 425x443]

The US is the oblivious character in a horror movie saying "thank God that's over and we're safe now" an hour into the film... only they're doing it as the monster is actively ripping someone apart like three feet away in clear sight.


Here's the scary thing about that chart.

Remove NY, NJ and CT and then look at the trend.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nine weeks of lockdown sucks a bucket of smashed assholes.

You know what will be worse? Farking doing it the fark again


Or dying from covid.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pkjun: buttercat: So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated

This isn't some weird thought experiment about some pie-in-the-sky utopian fantasy. This is what almost every other hard-hit country on Earth has done to successfully control the virus, from Europe to Asia:

1. Implement a severe lockdown to crush the transmission curve to the point where you can realistically hope to identify literally every case of new transmission. This means no schools, no work unless it's in your living room *or* your job literally keeps people alive, no seeing friends, no going to parks, no going outside without a verifiable reason.

2. Once you can say you know where exactly the virus is, begin a test-and-trace programme where you let everyone out and back to a safely guarded, socially-distanced version of normal life *except* for those who have been in contact with the recently infected, and those living in areas where there have been multiple recent case. Whenever the virus pops up, you lock down the place or places where it is, and you keep playing whack a mole with it until either you invent a vaccine or it burns itself out.

You can't have normal life without #2, unless you're cool with a few million deaths. You can't have #2 without #1.

The problem we're having is that we did #1 in a sort of half-assed not-really way, so we flattened the curve but didn't crush it, keeping us on pause in the same situation we were in at end of March, and we did absolutely nothing towards #2. So we can't re-open, but that isn't because we can never reopen, but rather because the government hasn't put in place the measures that would make it safe to reopen.


but how would that help Donald's quest to crush the proletariat, force them out of their property so he can buy it for pennies on the dollar and then rent it back to them?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Okay so disclaimer - I'm a libby lib and I fully endorse social distancing, masks, etc.

That said  - the article is making a lot of assumptions.  Was the 2nd wave of the Spanish flu more deadly? Maybe, maybe not.  No one really knows.  What we do know from records at the time is the first wave didn't have great records of deaths, etc.

By the time the 2nd wave came around and the US military and various governments had been dealing with it for a while there are much better records.  Maybe it was way deadlier - there are certainly a lot more recorded deaths.  But we do not know enough to say that as an absolute fact.  it's entirely possible the first wave was poorly documented.  There is zero evidence to state that the first round had a death rate of "X" and the second was X times 2 or something like that.

Is all this shiat serious? ABSOLUTELY.  But let's not draw unwarranted assumptions about the Spanish Flu.  We have one really great weapon against COVID and it's data.  Documenting stuff today will not only help us now but will help our ancestors during the next outbreak, whether it's 5 years from now or another 100.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: pkjun: Close2TheEdge: Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.

[Fark user image 425x443]

The US is the oblivious character in a horror movie saying "thank God that's over and we're safe now" an hour into the film... only they're doing it as the monster is actively ripping someone apart like three feet away in clear sight.

Here's the scary thing about that chart.

Remove NY, NJ and CT and then look at the trend.


Why?  Based on mail-forwarding requests, they were the ones who spread COVID-19 across the country, so it would be dishonest to exclude them: https://www.nytimes.com/interac​tive/20​20/05/16/nyregion/nyc-coronavirus-movi​ng-leaving.html
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Okay so disclaimer - I'm a libby lib and I fully endorse social distancing, masks, etc.

That said  - the article is making a lot of assumptions.  Was the 2nd wave of the Spanish flu more deadly? Maybe, maybe not.  No one really knows.  What we do know from records at the time is the first wave didn't have great records of deaths, etc.

By the time the 2nd wave came around and the US military and various governments had been dealing with it for a while there are much better records.  Maybe it was way deadlier - there are certainly a lot more recorded deaths.  But we do not know enough to say that as an absolute fact.  it's entirely possible the first wave was poorly documented.  There is zero evidence to state that the first round had a death rate of "X" and the second was X times 2 or something like that.

Is all this shiat serious? ABSOLUTELY.  But let's not draw unwarranted assumptions about the Spanish Flu.  We have one really great weapon against COVID and it's data.  Documenting stuff today will not only help us now but will help our ancestors during the next outbreak, whether it's 5 years from now or another 100.


Data only works if accurate.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

buttercat: pkjun: buttercat: So what would you have people do? I'm genuinely curious and not trying to start an argument.  What would staying home for the foreseeable future look like and be like?

/  team staying in for record
// but I realize it's complicated

This isn't some weird thought experiment about some pie-in-the-sky utopian fantasy. This is what almost every other hard-hit country on Earth has done to successfully control the virus, from Europe to Asia:


So what you're saying is that we still need to stay in until we get the testing programs going, as other countries have done.

You'll get no argument from me.  Testing programs should have been set up in the last couple of months.  The US government dropped the ball.


No, they didn't drop the ball, they cut it up and tried to bury it.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But this is the false sense of security moment we've all been preparing to embrace with chicken fingers and margaritas and liberty.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stay at home orders are a delay tactic. It's not the plan, it's just what we do to buy us time to prepare a plan.

We have watched other nations do incredible things to fight the disease. Germany put together the first tests for it in amazing record time back in January. China screwed up a bunch, but it's worth mentioning that they also created the largest quarantine ever attempted in human history, and built 2 hospitals crazy fast to protect their own people. South Korea had drive up test sites in early February for anyone who wanted a test (symptoms not required). New Zealand and Iceland both started massive contact tracing programs gambling huge on elimination strategies... and have been making it pay off. These nations all put together their responses to the virus in amazingly short time.

Our Stay at home orders buy us the time we need to prepare a US fight plan.

It's frustrating to see that, much of, the US Government doesn't seem to understand this though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have been thinking. Why did some countries do so much better or worse in their response to the Covid-19 crisis (ongoing) and who will be the ultimate winners and losers?

Well, the question of false leadership and non-leadership is already answered. We're Number One says Trumpland (despite Gyna obviously being Number One in Rona as in most things nowadays)! Hold it, we have only begun to fight says Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and all the little shiathole nations that are worse-governed than Number Two Leader's Administation.

Some obvservations on how to thrive in the New World of Crown viruses:

* Affordable, accessible, universal, portable, and accountable: the Pillars of Modern Socialized Health Care Insurance and Medicine.

* A low Gini co-efficient is more important than wealth, power, soft power, influence, education and even health care to the masses and classes who want to adapt and survive, that is to say the intelligent masses and classes, the intelligent countries.

* Some of the solutions to living green, sustainable lives were false solutions from the point of view of the pandemic, but not as many as the false solutions of "growth, prosperity and power which is to say money-driven politics".

Three bullets should be enough for any assasin or marksman. One to kill, one to cover his get-away and one to die.


The three asterisks (*) stand for the assholes who lead us, the assholes who fund them, and the assholes who vote for them. Who needs five assholes? A monkey with three assholes is plenty enough for anybody!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: Plus the economic toll will be worse.

During lockdown: yeah, I might order out still; at least it's just workers with masks working alone.

During "unlockdown:" fark no. Not with the plague-spreading MAGAts lining up to dine in.


I was thinking that too. Wondering if I'd be willing to go to my favorite restaurant and sit outside to eat.  Obviously with no mask, because eating.  The answer was no.

We just went a week without restaurant food. We can keep doing that. I go out only for groceries/supplies that I can't get delivered.  Our yard is half an acre, a back lot surrounded on 3 sides by trees so I'm safe to go outside there.

The only thing worrying me is all the craft fairs I paid to be in that were postponed.  One just came back to life with a date in June, outside, half capacity.  It's a cool event and I want to sell there.... But....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: But this is the false sense of security moment we've all been preparing to embrace with chicken fingers and margaritas and liberty.


Ever read Journal of the Plague Year (Defoe) or La Peste (The Plague) by Albert Camus? I think they were on Bush's remedial GIC reading list with Camus' The Stranger. Trump never has and may not have heard mention of them.

If you want something shorter, try Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco. It's not as obvious but it is essentially the same story.

fascism = the real plague
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pkjun: The problem we're having is that we did #1 in a sort of half-assed not-really way, so we flattened the curve but didn't crush it, keeping us on pause in the same situation we were in at end of March, and we did absolutely nothing towards #2. So we can't re-open, but that isn't because we can never reopen, but rather because the government hasn't put in place the measures that would make it safe to reopen.


The problem is that our government won't pay people to stay home, so we can't afford to shut down. Our government hasn't provided us any way to just survive, since that cuts into profits. Nobody is going to either face this fact or admit it, so things wind down into where they were going eventually anyway--everything just falls apart.

If we aren't on that road to total destruction, we don't know what to do with ourselves.

/but this is perfectly natural and oh well, can't do anything about it now.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nine weeks of lockdown sucks a bucket of smashed assholes.

You know what will be worse? Farking doing it the fark again


I basically make the same speech to every class I teach (sophomore math):

If math isn't your favorite class, I can sympathize - but why would you want to do it again in the summer?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Okay so disclaimer - I'm a libby lib and I fully endorse social distancing, masks, etc.

That said  - the article is making a lot of assumptions.  Was the 2nd wave of the Spanish flu more deadly? Maybe, maybe not.  No one really knows.  What we do know from records at the time is the first wave didn't have great records of deaths, etc.

By the time the 2nd wave came around and the US military and various governments had been dealing with it for a while there are much better records.  Maybe it was way deadlier - there are certainly a lot more recorded deaths.  But we do not know enough to say that as an absolute fact.  it's entirely possible the first wave was poorly documented.  There is zero evidence to state that the first round had a death rate of "X" and the second was X times 2 or something like that.

Is all this shiat serious? ABSOLUTELY.  But let's not draw unwarranted assumptions about the Spanish Flu.  We have one really great weapon against COVID and it's data.  Documenting stuff today will not only help us now but will help our ancestors during the next outbreak, whether it's 5 years from now or another 100.


So...you don't trust your ancestors' data, and you think 100 years from now, people will trust our data?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Healthcare workers are calling it The Surge, and have been bracing for it for the last 2 weeks.
Don't hug a nurse, please.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: pkjun: Close2TheEdge: Second wave?  JFC, we aren't even out of the first wave yet.

[Fark user image 425x443]

The US is the oblivious character in a horror movie saying "thank God that's over and we're safe now" an hour into the film... only they're doing it as the monster is actively ripping someone apart like three feet away in clear sight.

Here's the scary thing about that chart.

Remove NY, NJ and CT and then look at the trend.

Why?  Based on mail-forwarding requests, they were the ones who spread COVID-19 across the country, so it would be dishonest to exclude them: https://www.nytimes.com/interact​ive/2020/05/16/nyregion/nyc-coronaviru​s-moving-leaving.html


Because the emigres have nothing to do with how the governments of NY, NJ, and CT have responded to the crisis, or how the feds and reopen-now states have not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ImpendingCynic: If those scientists from 1918 were so damn smart, how come they're all dead now?

Dead?  Who do you think runs the Trilateral commission?


Have you got a newsletter? I am intrigued with the Scientists from 1918 conspiracy theory.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: koder: Plus the economic toll will be worse.

During lockdown: yeah, I might order out still; at least it's just workers with masks working alone.

During "unlockdown:" fark no. Not with the plague-spreading MAGAts lining up to dine in.

I was thinking that too. Wondering if I'd be willing to go to my favorite restaurant and sit outside to eat.  Obviously with no mask, because eating.  The answer was no.

We just went a week without restaurant food. We can keep doing that. I go out only for groceries/supplies that I can't get delivered.  Our yard is half an acre, a back lot surrounded on 3 sides by trees so I'm safe to go outside there.

The only thing worrying me is all the craft fairs I paid to be in that were postponed.  One just came back to life with a date in June, outside, half capacity.  It's a cool event and I want to sell there.... But....


Wow! A whole week without restaurant food. The sacrifice some people make.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nine weeks of lockdown sucks a bucket of smashed assholes.

You know what will be worse? Farking doing it the fark again


Nine weeks?  I'm not projected to go back to work until January at the earliest.

Fark that.  I need a haircut.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Enough is enough, life wasn't meant to be lived like this.
 
wood0366
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Enough is enough, life wasn't meant to be lived like this.


Username checks out.
 
MrsGsboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes because medical science hasn't advanced one bit in the last 102 years. Can't believe the whole world has been turned into pussies by a virus with better than a 99% survival rate. Pathetic really.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Yeah, our behavior is a big factor in facilitating the spread of disease.  I would have hoped that, combined with an understanding of germ theory, we could modify our behavior more effectively to protect ourselves.

But primates gotta primate I guess.


What's this "we" shiat, professor?
 
