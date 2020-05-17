 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Welcome Tropical Storm Arthur to the hellscape that is 2020. Bonus: expected to clear out East Coast beaches, so it's got that going for it, which is nice   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's KING Arthur, subby. He's no mere tropical storm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the aliens were supposed to get rid of the Coronavirus and it didn't work.
The murder hornets were supposed to get rid of the aliens and it didn't work.
Now the hurricanes are supposed to get rid of the murder hornets?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Angel: Sir, they still aren't staying inside.

God: Send the storms.

Angel: And if they still don't get it?

God: ... ready the Kraken.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: Angel: Sir, they still aren't staying inside.

God: Send the storms.

Angel: And if they still don't get it?

God: ... ready the Kraken.


I read that as "Ready the Karen" at first.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that as Tropical Storm Bea Arthur.

Look out boys!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surfers be all like
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I read that as Tropical Storm Bea Arthur.

Look out boys!


Don't be Maude-lin!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burt Johnson: I don't drink because drinking affects your decision-making.
Arthur: You may be right. I can't decide.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems a little early but I'm too lazy to look it up.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: So the aliens were supposed to get rid of the Coronavirus and it didn't work.
The murder hornets were supposed to get rid of the aliens and it didn't work.
Now the hurricanes are supposed to get rid of the murder hornets?


Gorillas on standby
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it be raining Gin or Vodka?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for one to plow right into FL and the Carolinas and for the NY and NJ congressional delegations to use every arcane legislative maneuver to block any federal assistance. Instead, they need to have one of their congressmen introduce the What's Good for the Goose is Good for the Gander Act of 2020.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I didn't vote for him.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap!  It's heading straight for Alabama!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expected to make landfall between the moon and New York City.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: So the aliens were supposed to get rid of the Coronavirus and it didn't work.
The murder hornets were supposed to get rid of the aliens and it didn't work.
Now the hurricanes are supposed to get rid of the murder hornets?


Wrong Coast.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


A storm is brewing in my pants.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: koder: Angel: Sir, they still aren't staying inside.

God: Send the storms.

Angel: And if they still don't get it?

God: ... ready the Kraken.

I read that as "Ready the Karen" at first.


Wait for the geese.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: [media-amazon.com image 485x618]

A storm is brewing in my pants.


Oblig. And you're welcome for the earworm.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a more serious note (hard to pull off on fark but I'll try) this is the 6th straight year that a tropical storm has formed before June 1, the previous date of the start of the storm season.  This is not a good indication of the future of the Outer Banks remaining one of the more funner beaches on the planet.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for a presser where Trump goes off the rails, starts musing that the storm could possibly blow the virus away. "Many people say that might be possible."
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Almost like the Earth doesn't care what we humans are going threw.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hurricanes are a liberal hoax to stop god fearing gun toting good guys from going to the beach.  we need to protest these fake news storm by standing on the beach while the "storms" hit.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: That's KING Arthur, subby. He's no mere tropical storm...

[Fark user image image 850x425]


uh, sweetie?  could I trouble you to find any other surfing instructor on the planet?  no?  oh.  ok then i guess.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stantz: Mr. Coffee Nerves: So the aliens were supposed to get rid of the Coronavirus and it didn't work.
The murder hornets were supposed to get rid of the aliens and it didn't work.
Now the hurricanes are supposed to get rid of the murder hornets?

Gorillas on standby


I have a side bet on a Sharknado for July.  I had to get in early.  the payout odds have been dropping.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It amazes me they still name storms by people's names. They should start at 'Hitler', 'Stalin', etc first. But not this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG ! Not rain!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Be safe, Alabama!
 
Slayinit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Outer banker here. We opened for all just two days ago. Roads are once again filled with out-of-state plates. The weather next week will keep most peeps off the beaches. However, they can't go to restaurants and bars yet  which are usually packed when it rains. Bummer of a week for a vay kay.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: OMG ! Not rain!


Its not that the wind is blowin', it's what the wind is blowin'
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Hurricanes are a liberal hoax to stop god fearing gun toting good guys from going to the beach.  we need to protest these fake news storm by standing on the beach while the "storms" hit.


Not bad. But you forget to add the part about shooting at the storm.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Marcus Aurelius: koder: Angel: Sir, they still aren't staying inside.

God: Send the storms.

Angel: And if they still don't get it?

God: ... ready the Kraken.

I read that as "Ready the Karen" at first.

Wait for the geese.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 720x562]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjg: It amazes me they still name storms by people's names. They should start at 'Hitler', 'Stalin', etc first. But not this guy.[Fark user image image 570x440]


Hurricane Caillou, because fark that kid.
 
