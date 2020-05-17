 Skip to content
"Hello, I'm polio. I'm baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack. Did you miss me?"
    More: Sick, Polio vaccine, Vaccine, Public health, World Health Organization, Health care, United States, number of new polio infections, New cases  
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got my vaccine back in the early 60's, so I got mine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last month, President Trump threatened to cut U.S. funding for polio and every other WHO program over the U.N. agency's coronavirus response, which he called "China-centric."

Everything Trump touches dies....including the world.

/but her emails!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You think polio is bad?  How long do you give it until this administration's incompetence releases small pox back in to the wild?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why won't good countries, like Canada, Sweden, Germany, and China, pick up the funding slack?  They are good countries, and do not have an orange dummy for president.  Hell, ask the WHO which country is better, China or the USA?  I bet China has some money they could donate.  And China has huge interests in Africa, they should donate to the polio fund.  To protect their interests.  And to prove to the world that they are better than the US.  And that the whole world should cut ties with the USA and choose China.  It will be glorious.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, at least the autism rate will decrease, right?
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Last month, President Trump threatened to cut U.S. funding for polio and every other WHO program over the U.N. agency's coronavirus response, which he called "China-centric." In the weeks since, the president and his aides have worked behind the scenes to sideline the WHO. "

**best pirate voice**
You had best be believing in biblical pestilence, because you're in one.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems we've been disenfranchised on Fark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If certain dipshiats hadn't made it a sport to attack vaccine clinics because they were 'CIA spy agents' or some other lame excuse, Polio would have been eradicated 20 or 30 years ago.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?


They're upgrading to Farkarma. Read the newsletter or the update thingy.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?


I rate you a funny
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes, I missed you bunches! Kill as many as you can. And if I could be first that would be swell.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah. Polio came up the last time we chatted about the belligerent ignorance of Americans unable to grasp that "eternal vigilance is the price we pay for liberty" means you don't get to slack off on something just because you think you've won.

I honestly hope polio makes a resurgence in the United States, if only to reinstill true horror into morons.

You thought vaccines were "scary?" You'll be begging for the needle when you see what polio does to your kids.
You thought it was hard getting masks and ventilators? Try finding a goddamned iron lung.
You think you're "inconvenienced" now, MAGAssholes, by social distancing and cloth masks? Try being unable to handle paper money, or shake hands, or telling your kids to avoid going near anyone other than your siblings & parents.

Polio didn't have politics, didn't care about your politics, and didn't stop until a vaccine could be not only designed, tested, and produced, but forced on enough of the population for years, to eradicate an entire generation of it.

The GPEI continues to save most of the industrialized world from polio, because of the eternal vigilance for which we and so many other nations pay. You should be up in farking arms, regardless of your political ideology, at the idea that we've so casually withdrawn our funding, that we've tried to somehow blame China for it, when in reality what you see here is belligerent ignorance at work, attempting once again to farking sicken & kill you just so the GOP can "punish" its perceived adversaries as "globalists."
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't forget the worst offender in damaging attempts to eradicate polio: President Obama.

His dreadful decision to use a fake vaccination team to track down and execute Osama bin Laden raised fears about real vaccination teams across the region. One petty act of violent revenge for internal political reasons in America cost thousands or tens of thousands of innocent lives. It might well do the WHO's credibility a lot of good to have the US pull it's share of funding on the way to "international pariah" status.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HEY OUR RIGHTS ARE BEING INFRINGED!

VOTE FROM THE ROOFTOPS!!!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?


It's my fault.  My post was so great, the mods feared it would get all the votes.
That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Last month, President Trump threatened to cut U.S. funding for polio and every other WHO program over the U.N. agency's coronavirus response, which he called "China-centric."

Everything Trump touches dies....including the world.

/but her emails!


The WHO says that the only people who should be wearing masks are those who are those in healthcare or who are caring for people who have COVID-19.

who.intView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?


This.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Conquering the polio epidemic
Youtube HIIIYx_1Mrg

Last week Sunday Morning had a segment on polio and how we actually fought it and didn't cry it was a hoax
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know what to fear more.  Idiot president or the farking virus.  I'm old enough to remember growing up in Europe, people with humps, all bent.  There were many.  When Jonas Salk came up with polio vaccine all that disappeared.  During the summer kids were not allowed to go swimming for fear of catching the virus.  What should I fear more?  Dumb as fark politicians with an agenda to suit them regardless of harm they cause!  Or the virus?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: Last month, President Trump threatened to cut U.S. funding for polio and every other WHO program over the U.N. agency's coronavirus response, which he called "China-centric."

Everything Trump touches dies....including the world.

/but her emails!

The WHO says that the only people who should be wearing masks are those who are those in healthcare or who are caring for people who have COVID-19.

[who.int image 850x850]


From the CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-fac​e-coverings.html

WHO says you don't if you are healthy. But we all wear them because asymptomatic is a thing, and we don't 100% know if we are sick or not sometimes.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea​s​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-p​ublic/when-and-how-to-use-masks

Long story short, your post is misleading, either intentionally or not
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?

They're upgrading to Farkarma. Read the newsletter or the update thingy.


I didn't see it in the last newsletter. Got a link?  I'm curious what's up.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: You think polio is bad?  How long do you give it until this administration's incompetence releases small pox back in to the wild?


I don't even want to think about that. I've read & seen accounts and pictures of smallpox victims.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: You think polio is bad?  How long do you give it until this administration's incompetence releases small pox back in to the wild?


Fark you.  They ended small pox vaccinations the year before I was born in Canada.

Oh well, I suppose I need to get a few boosters anyway, and I want the two dose MMR vs the single dose that I got, so I might as well sign up for a full panel...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If certain dipshiats hadn't made it a sport to attack vaccine clinics because they were 'CIA spy agents' or some other lame excuse, Polio would have been eradicated 20 or 30 years ago.


Then it turns out that they are.  Makes all of us who said that the locals were just crazy feel pretty stupid.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had something that is both smart and funny to say but since the buttons are gone I'm not going to share it.
 
acouvis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?

This.


maybe they're adding an asinine tag for all of the "but its all Obama's fault" posts whenever Trump does something incredibly stupid like this...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: gar1013: Walker: Last month, President Trump threatened to cut U.S. funding for polio and every other WHO program over the U.N. agency's coronavirus response, which he called "China-centric."

Everything Trump touches dies....including the world.

/but her emails!

The WHO says that the only people who should be wearing masks are those who are those in healthcare or who are caring for people who have COVID-19.

[who.int image 850x850]

From the CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-fac​e-coverings.html

WHO says you don't if you are healthy. But we all wear them because asymptomatic is a thing, and we don't 100% know if we are sick or not sometimes.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-p​ublic/when-and-how-to-use-masks

Long story short, your post is misleading, either intentionally or not


Wrong.

CDC says to wear them. WHO does not tell you to wear them... it specifically says you do NOT need to wear one.

You are choosing to follow the CDC, which is part of the Trump administration, over the WHO.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why won't good countries, like Canada, Sweden, Germany, and China, pick up the funding slack?  They are good countries, and do not have an orange dummy for president.  Hell, ask the WHO which country is better, China or the USA?  I bet China has some money they could donate.  And China has huge interests in Africa, they should donate to the polio fund.  To protect their interests.  And to prove to the world that they are better than the US.  And that the whole world should cut ties with the USA and choose China.  It will be glorious.


That's not how any of this works.

UN agencies like the WHO work on the well-established principle of "from each according to ability, to each according to need".  China can only help about half as much as the United States can, so countries like China don't have to pay as much.  And China needs someone to lie about human-to-human transmissibility of pandemic viruses so China can buy up more PPE, so the WHO provides that.  What the US mostly needs, according to the elites in charge, is a way to expiate guilt over having successful parents, so that is what the WHO provides to the US.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If certain dipshiats hadn't made it a sport to attack vaccine clinics because they were 'CIA spy agents' or some other lame excuse, Polio would have been eradicated 20 or 30 years ago.


But, they were. CIA found Bin Laden like that.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing like a Trump hating article to stir up the Trump haters.

BTW my Dad can bet your Dad!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Long story short, your postWHO advice is misleading, either intentionally or not


FTFY.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: I had something that is both smart and funny to say but since the buttons are gone I'm not going to share it.


WTF?  When did the buttons get nuked?

God damn... they really are trying to sterilize this site lately...
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why won't good countries, like Canada, Sweden, Germany, and China, pick up the funding slack?  They are good countries, and do not have an orange dummy for president.  Hell, ask the WHO which country is better, China or the USA?  I bet China has some money they could donate.  And China has huge interests in Africa, they should donate to the polio fund.  To protect their interests.  And to prove to the world that they are better than the US.  And that the whole world should cut ties with the USA and choose China.  It will be glorious.


already happened.  Donating to the international organizations is also very much a political move.

After the economic and political fallout of the US's response to the pandemic as well as the hubris displayed by this WH and Congress, I wouldn't be too surprised if the US gets suspended from the G7 and China were to be considered.

Probably happen after the election in Nov if Trump wins.
 
Artist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah. Polio came up the last time we chatted about the belligerent ignorance of Americans unable to grasp that "eternal vigilance is the price we pay for liberty" means you don't get to slack off on something just because you think you've won.

I honestly hope polio makes a resurgence in the United States, if only to reinstill true horror into morons.

You thought vaccines were "scary?" You'll be begging for the needle when you see what polio does to your kids.
You thought it was hard getting masks and ventilators? Try finding a goddamned iron lung.
You think you're "inconvenienced" now, MAGAssholes, by social distancing and cloth masks? Try being unable to handle paper money, or shake hands, or telling your kids to avoid going near anyone other than your siblings & parents.

Polio didn't have politics, didn't care about your politics, and didn't stop until a vaccine could be not only designed, tested, and produced, but forced on enough of the population for years, to eradicate an entire generation of it.

The GPEI continues to save most of the industrialized world from polio, because of the eternal vigilance for which we and so many other nations pay. You should be up in farking arms, regardless of your political ideology, at the idea that we've so casually withdrawn our funding, that we've tried to somehow blame China for it, when in reality what you see here is belligerent ignorance at work, attempting once again to farking sicken & kill you just so the GOP can "punish" its perceived adversaries as "globalists."


Thank you, well thought out and written.
My Grandfather contracted Polio as a young man, which gradually reduced his mobility to a wheel chair for the rest of his life. Rheumatoid arthritis came during the last half of his life. He never talked about-not that we were allowed as kids to ask.
It's a good thing that now so many street corners are now handicapped accessible. That ramps for wheel chairs are standard. That bathrooms can and are fitted out for wheel chairs. Transportation-busses, trains, and of course vans are handicapped accessible. None, none of that was available for my Grandfather back in the day. What so many people take for granted, did not exist 50 or so, years ago. So, when once again, that Carbuncle Trump* decides to "Stick it to the Libs", at least the ones who may live to see another day-whilst handicapped by a preventable illness, or their moronic support of this moron, they will have handicapped parking and ramps.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Although the number of new polio infections has been small - 155 confirmed cases since January - even blips are worrisome, public health experts say.

"And again, when you have 155 people, and the 155 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah. Polio came up the last time we chatted about the belligerent ignorance of Americans unable to grasp that "eternal vigilance is the price we pay for liberty" means you don't get to slack off on something just because you think you've won.

I honestly hope polio makes a resurgence in the United States, if only to reinstill true horror into morons.

You thought vaccines were "scary?" You'll be begging for the needle when you see what polio does to your kids.
You thought it was hard getting masks and ventilators? Try finding a goddamned iron lung.
You think you're "inconvenienced" now, MAGAssholes, by social distancing and cloth masks? Try being unable to handle paper money, or shake hands, or telling your kids to avoid going near anyone other than your siblings & parents.

Polio didn't have politics, didn't care about your politics, and didn't stop until a vaccine could be not only designed, tested, and produced, but forced on enough of the population for years, to eradicate an entire generation of it.

The GPEI continues to save most of the industrialized world from polio, because of the eternal vigilance for which we and so many other nations pay. You should be up in farking arms, regardless of your political ideology, at the idea that we've so casually withdrawn our funding, that we've tried to somehow blame China for it, when in reality what you see here is belligerent ignorance at work, attempting once again to farking sicken & kill you just so the GOP can "punish" its perceived adversaries as "globalists."


Smarted and applauded. Thanks, man.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: FormlessOne: Yeah. Polio came up the last time we chatted about the belligerent ignorance of Americans unable to grasp that "eternal vigilance is the price we pay for liberty" means you don't get to slack off on something just because you think you've won.

I honestly hope polio makes a resurgence in the United States, if only to reinstill true horror into morons.

You thought vaccines were "scary?" You'll be begging for the needle when you see what polio does to your kids.
You thought it was hard getting masks and ventilators? Try finding a goddamned iron lung.
You think you're "inconvenienced" now, MAGAssholes, by social distancing and cloth masks? Try being unable to handle paper money, or shake hands, or telling your kids to avoid going near anyone other than your siblings & parents.

Polio didn't have politics, didn't care about your politics, and didn't stop until a vaccine could be not only designed, tested, and produced, but forced on enough of the population for years, to eradicate an entire generation of it.

The GPEI continues to save most of the industrialized world from polio, because of the eternal vigilance for which we and so many other nations pay. You should be up in farking arms, regardless of your political ideology, at the idea that we've so casually withdrawn our funding, that we've tried to somehow blame China for it, when in reality what you see here is belligerent ignorance at work, attempting once again to farking sicken & kill you just so the GOP can "punish" its perceived adversaries as "globalists."

Smarted and applauded. Thanks, man.


Lies. The buttons have disappeared.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: I don't know what to fear more.  Idiot president or the farking virus.  I'm old enough to remember growing up in Europe, people with humps, all bent.  There were many.  When Jonas Salk came up with polio vaccine all that disappeared.  During the summer kids were not allowed to go swimming for fear of catching the virus.  What should I fear more?  Dumb as fark politicians with an agenda to suit them regardless of harm they cause!  Or the virus?


We really need to get the smart button back working.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey! Now we can have natural immunity to polio!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?

They're upgrading to Farkarma. Read the newsletter or the update thingy.

I didn't see it in the last newsletter. Got a link?  I'm curious what's up.


Oh I'm just kidding. You would have known that if there were funny buttons.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: AmbassadorBooze: Why won't good countries, like Canada, Sweden, Germany, and China, pick up the funding slack?  They are good countries, and do not have an orange dummy for president.  Hell, ask the WHO which country is better, China or the USA?  I bet China has some money they could donate.  And China has huge interests in Africa, they should donate to the polio fund.  To protect their interests.  And to prove to the world that they are better than the US.  And that the whole world should cut ties with the USA and choose China.  It will be glorious.

already happened.  Donating to the international organizations is also very much a political move.

After the economic and political fallout of the US's response to the pandemic as well as the hubris displayed by this WH and Congress, I wouldn't be too surprised if the US gets suspended from the G7 and China were to be considered.

Probably happen after the election in Nov if Trump wins.


If the good countries have taken up the slack, why do we have an article about a funding shortfall?  Or did the good countries cover the shortfall, but there was still red ink in the USA line on the ledger, so we are just calling it a shortfall, since the entire page for 2020 isn't cleared in black?  Even though the bottom of the page is in black, since the good countries stepped up and covered the shortfall.

Also, if the good countries can step up and cover the shortfall in corona times, why were they withholding in the time before corona?  Shouldn't they have been giving even more back then?  When they could afford to?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: BlackChickWhiteAccent: FormlessOne: Yeah. Polio came up the last time we chatted about the belligerent ignorance of Americans unable to grasp that "eternal vigilance is the price we pay for liberty" means you don't get to slack off on something just because you think you've won.

I honestly hope polio makes a resurgence in the United States, if only to reinstill true horror into morons.

You thought vaccines were "scary?" You'll be begging for the needle when you see what polio does to your kids.
You thought it was hard getting masks and ventilators? Try finding a goddamned iron lung.
You think you're "inconvenienced" now, MAGAssholes, by social distancing and cloth masks? Try being unable to handle paper money, or shake hands, or telling your kids to avoid going near anyone other than your siblings & parents.

Polio didn't have politics, didn't care about your politics, and didn't stop until a vaccine could be not only designed, tested, and produced, but forced on enough of the population for years, to eradicate an entire generation of it.

The GPEI continues to save most of the industrialized world from polio, because of the eternal vigilance for which we and so many other nations pay. You should be up in farking arms, regardless of your political ideology, at the idea that we've so casually withdrawn our funding, that we've tried to somehow blame China for it, when in reality what you see here is belligerent ignorance at work, attempting once again to farking sicken & kill you just so the GOP can "punish" its perceived adversaries as "globalists."

Smarted and applauded. Thanks, man.

Lies. The buttons have disappeared.


I was wondering if it was just me that didn't have the buttons.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: NeoCortex42: thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?

They're upgrading to Farkarma. Read the newsletter or the update thingy.

I didn't see it in the last newsletter. Got a link?  I'm curious what's up.

Oh I'm just kidding. You would have known that if there were funny buttons.


Ah.  I think my sarcasm detector broke during the last site update.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish we could take all the anti vaxxers, covidiots, ect and give them their own island off in the Pacific ocean somewhere.

Could ship in food and supplies via remote drone and it would be an interesting case study of epidemiologist the world over. With the expected casualty rates there should be enough room to any 'new believers' that crop up.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: thismomentinblackhistory: NeoCortex42: thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Where are the smart/funny buttons?
How am I supposed to know if I said something smart/funny without the smart/funny buttons?

They're upgrading to Farkarma. Read the newsletter or the update thingy.

I didn't see it in the last newsletter. Got a link?  I'm curious what's up.

Oh I'm just kidding. You would have known that if there were funny buttons.

Ah.  I think my sarcasm detector broke during the last site update.


As did the voting button apparently.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: Elliot8654: gar1013: Walker: Last month, President Trump threatened to cut U.S. funding for polio and every other WHO program over the U.N. agency's coronavirus response, which he called "China-centric."

Everything Trump touches dies....including the world.

/but her emails!

The WHO says that the only people who should be wearing masks are those who are those in healthcare or who are caring for people who have COVID-19.

[who.int image 850x850]

From the CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-fac​e-coverings.html

WHO says you don't if you are healthy. But we all wear them because asymptomatic is a thing, and we don't 100% know if we are sick or not sometimes.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseas​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-p​ublic/when-and-how-to-use-masks

Long story short, your post is misleading, either intentionally or not

Wrong.

CDC says to wear them. WHO does not tell you to wear them... it specifically says you do NOT need to wear one.

You are choosing to follow the CDC, which is part of the Trump administration, over the WHO.


Are you afraid of people who wear masks?  Is that why you're trying to say that wearing masks is bad?

if you're not against wearing masks then please explain your point?

the WHO covers the world (hence the 'W'), the CDC only covers the US.  Considering tgat other countries are slowly getting the pandemic under control and the WH and many state governments are trying to kill as many of their residents as possible, I would follow what your local health agency says, which should be using tge WHO as a basis.

/Have you ever noticed that there are no Federal seatbelt laws in the US?
//think on that for a minute and maybe you'll understand
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: You are choosing to follow the CDC, which is part of the Trump administration, over the WHO.


Either way, you are making an argument from authority.
Logically, in situations where social distancing is required, we should wear masks, and have been instructed to do so by the authorities who actually govern us under the law.
So - wear a mask, when and where you are told to.
It's not a debate.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: BlackChickWhiteAccent: FormlessOne: Yeah. Polio came up the last time we chatted about the belligerent ignorance of Americans unable to grasp that "eternal vigilance is the price we pay for liberty" means you don't get to slack off on something just because you think you've won.

I honestly hope polio makes a resurgence in the United States, if only to reinstill true horror into morons.

You thought vaccines were "scary?" You'll be begging for the needle when you see what polio does to your kids.
You thought it was hard getting masks and ventilators? Try finding a goddamned iron lung.
You think you're "inconvenienced" now, MAGAssholes, by social distancing and cloth masks? Try being unable to handle paper money, or shake hands, or telling your kids to avoid going near anyone other than your siblings & parents.

Polio didn't have politics, didn't care about your politics, and didn't stop until a vaccine could be not only designed, tested, and produced, but forced on enough of the population for years, to eradicate an entire generation of it.

The GPEI continues to save most of the industrialized world from polio, because of the eternal vigilance for which we and so many other nations pay. You should be up in farking arms, regardless of your political ideology, at the idea that we've so casually withdrawn our funding, that we've tried to somehow blame China for it, when in reality what you see here is belligerent ignorance at work, attempting once again to farking sicken & kill you just so the GOP can "punish" its perceived adversaries as "globalists."

Smarted and applauded. Thanks, man.

Lies. The buttons have disappeared.


Yeah, you got me man! Sheeeeet, I was totally farking with them, yo!  Here they are writing all brilliant and insightful, like they went to college and shiat!

Like fark always says:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
