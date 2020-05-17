 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Hashtagged   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Associated Press, Los Angeles, hash oil factory, fire engine, fireball shot, protective equipment, butane gas, Hydrocarbon  
•       •       •

1076 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2020 at 11:23 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?


Making hash oil is legal in California.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: edmo: TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?

Making hash oil is legal in California.


Do the CalOSHA regulations apply to them? I'm guessing U.S. DoL OSHA wouldn't touch it because of the Federal laws on marijuana.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spliffy
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: question_dj: edmo: TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?

Making hash oil is legal in California.

Do the CalOSHA regulations apply to them? I'm guessing U.S. DoL OSHA wouldn't touch it because of the Federal laws on marijuana.


No idea. But, weed is legal in California. Making concentrates using petroleum products is a thing. I would hope that CA is regulating it. Butane and propane are a bit explodey.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Do the CalOSHA regulations apply to them? I'm guessing U.S. DoL OSHA wouldn't touch it because of the Federal laws on marijuana.

No idea. But, weed is legal in California. Making concentrates using petroleum products is a thing. I would hope that CA is regulating it. Butane and propane are a bit explodey.


I am unfamiliar with the process of making hash oil and other extracts. But my impression is that some of these guys just took what they used to do illegally and put it into an actual storefront. And people that ran drug labs were not known for their attention to regulatory schemes, so they probably brought the same attention to detail with them.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: question_dj: Do the CalOSHA regulations apply to them? I'm guessing U.S. DoL OSHA wouldn't touch it because of the Federal laws on marijuana.

No idea. But, weed is legal in California. Making concentrates using petroleum products is a thing. I would hope that CA is regulating it. Butane and propane are a bit explodey.

I am unfamiliar with the process of making hash oil and other extracts. But my impression is that some of these guys just took what they used to do illegally and put it into an actual storefront. And people that ran drug labs were not known for their attention to regulatory schemes, so they probably brought the same attention to detail with them.


There are companies that make machines that are used to distill things from other things using petroleum products. Those same machines are used to wash cannabis flowers with petroleum products to make cannabis concentrates. It's highly unlikely that this was an "open blast" wash gone bad because someone lit a cigarette.

Judging by the severity of the fire, this seems more like improperly stored explosive material, than clandestine lab. From what I've read, this part of town is home to lots of butane and propane distributors, for the cannabis industry in Southern California.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

question_dj: edmo: TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?

Making hash oil is legal in California.


So is this a business using butane solvent? That's damn dangerous if doe wrong and why so many homegrown extractors have blown themselves up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I heard the flames got
*takes furbulling bong hit*
Pretty high, maaan
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like some bootleg butane concoction blew up.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Any time you have an operation using flammable liquids/gases
There are going to be accidents. 100% safety record is impossible.
Oil refineries and industrial plants blow up.... A lot.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A friend made some, drilled a hole in the butane can to empty it easier.

Did he explode? No, he did it outside, in -24C temps.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I caught a guy making hash oil while renting my place and kicked him the fark out. They used butane to distill out the THC crack they want. Empty butane canisters all over, bags and bags of cannabis leaf. What a pain in the butt.

What's wrong with just puffing on a joint? Sheesh.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude its just plants man
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

question_dj: There are companies that make machines that are used to distill things from other things using petroleum products. Those same machines are used to wash cannabis flowers with petroleum products to make cannabis concentrates. It's highly unlikely that this was an "open blast" wash gone bad because someone lit a cigarette.

Judging by the severity of the fire, this seems more like improperly stored explosive material, than clandestine lab. From what I've read, this part of town is home to lots of butane and propane distributors, for the cannabis industry in Southern California.


Do they use "non odorized" butane? I can see not wanting the mercaptan getting into your product. An open valve or bad valve seat could be bad.

Yes, folks, non-odorized butane and propane are a thing. They are often used as propellants in consumer products (read the ingredients on cans of shave cream, or things like WD-40 or PB Blaster).
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

metric: I caught a guy making hash oil while renting my place and kicked him the fark out. They used butane to distill out the THC crack they want. Empty butane canisters all over, bags and bags of cannabis leaf. What a pain in the butt.

What's wrong with just puffing on a joint? Sheesh.


The difference is between drinking a beer and doing a shot. Some just want it to hit quicker.

Distilling liquor is also dangerous, but not as likely to go foomp.

And yea, kick those bastards out. I don't like kerblooeys near my home. If they can't be bothered to get and maintain a proper space for doing the work they shouldn't be doing it.
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some of the firefighters had to run through a wall of flames 30ft (9m) high and wide to escape, an official said.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and bet that firefighters didn't have to run through 30 ft of fire.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

question_dj: edmo: TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?

Making hash oil is legal in California.


You mean "legal".

It's still a violation of federal law.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: metric: I caught a guy making hash oil while renting my place and kicked him the fark out. They used butane to distill out the THC crack they want. Empty butane canisters all over, bags and bags of cannabis leaf. What a pain in the butt.

What's wrong with just puffing on a joint? Sheesh.

The difference is between drinking a beer and doing a shot. Some just want it to hit quicker.

Distilling liquor is also dangerous, but not as likely to go foomp.

And yea, kick those bastards out. I don't like kerblooeys near my home. If they can't be bothered to get and maintain a proper space for doing the work they shouldn't be doing it.


Vaporizing flammable liquids doesn't get all explody?  Presumably all the (non-explodey) classic stills are all that remains after the guys making explody stills get Darwinized.

And yeah.  Take that "kerblooeys near homes" back to Texas, where it belongs.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

veale728: Some of the firefighters had to run through a wall of flames 30ft (9m) high and wide to escape, an official said.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and bet that firefighters didn't have to run through 30 ft of fire.


From last night's thread.

https://twitter.com/DevineNews/status​/​1261877163784957952
https://twitter.com/stevengregory/sta​t​us/1261877841886502913
 
HairBolus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: TFA yesterday made this sound like a generic store fire with explosion. TFA today makes this sound like an illegal operation.

I wonder what happens if you have an illegal drug operation and you severely injure a bunch of firefighters?


The news is identifying the business as a "hash oil factory" but the fire department is saying it is just a supplier of butane.

> Smoke Tokes Wholesale Distributor, reportedly a supplier for those who make butane honey oi

where does the the notion that location was making hash oil come from?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They've called in experts to investigate...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.