(Twitter)   Want to hear the sound of a TV cameraman getting fired? (NSFW language in vid)   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1191 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2020 at 8:15 AM (41 minutes ago)



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oops!
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well he said he been out on a chicken story.  I'm sure that's where he heard about the big cock
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't you love to have seen the looks on their faces when they finally realized they were live?
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Well he said he been out on a chicken story.  I'm sure that's where he heard about the big cock


No wonder he used such fowl language.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not wrong.

But he clearly forgot all guns are always hot, and all mics are always loaded.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Hawk Harrelson, Chicago White Sox]

He gone!

[/Hawk Harrelson, Chicago White Sox]
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like future Presidential material.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: He's not wrong.

But he clearly forgot all guns are always hot, and all mics are always loaded.


How do you know he's not wrong? How big is the cock?
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hated his job anyways.  Probably just his way of signing off.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Naido: Well he said he been out on a chicken story.  I'm sure that's where he heard about the big cock

No wonder he used such fowl language.


His boss is gonna lay an egg.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rooster Song
Youtube MUEznW6wwt8


big cock!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can think of far worse opinions to inadvertently share.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of course, he wouldn't be fired if we decided we didn't have to cater to overly sensitive arseholes.

\and he's gods damn right about the chicken story, but "news" needs to put out "human interest" stories to let people avoid thinking
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Family Guy - (S1xE2) Hey guys, we're still on in Boston
Youtube 8eoaeFE2Z1k
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Of course, he wouldn't be fired if we decided we didn't have to cater to overly sensitive arseholes.

\and he's gods damn right about the chicken story, but "news" needs to put out "human interest" stories to let people avoid thinking


I think this human interest story was far more intriguing than any chicken bullshiat.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why does he care how big that guy's cock is?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did he go put that thing out?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ecx.images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Naido: Well he said he been out on a chicken story.  I'm sure that's where he heard about the big cock


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All I see is little hearts coming up, which I suppose means people were amused.
Also, I'd have to vent if someone sent me on a two hour drive to get footage of rescued chickens.
The whole thing boils down to "Lighten up Francis.".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have shared the size of his large manly chicken?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

davidphogan: elvisaintdead: He's not wrong.

But he clearly forgot all guns are always hot, and all mics are always loaded.

How do you know he's not wrong? How big is the cock?


"what guy has ever lied about cock size?" he asked girthily.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Rooster Song]

big cock!


when a random post about cocks kicks you in the gut with nostalgia for an almost-forgotten band that you saw at your first concert in 1999
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Exluddite: All I see is little hearts coming up, which I suppose means people were amused.
Also, I'd have to vent if someone sent me on a two hour drive to get footage of rescued chickens.
The whole thing boils down to "Lighten up Francis.".


Yes, all of this.  I was expecting something way worse and all I got was someone has a big johnson and no one wants to drive 2 hours to see chicken shiat.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Words of wisdom.....

If there's a gun, always assume it's loaded.
If there's a microphone, always assume it's on.
If there's a camera, always assume it's running.
If it's the Politics tab, always assume there's comments to avoid.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're in the middle of COVID with the highest unemployment since the Great Depression and this clown had a job.  Just do your damn job.  We all have stupid aspects of our jobs.  We either do them or we get a different job.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 248x750]


That's actually pretty good stuff.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hot damn, and its not even 6am where I live.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Graffito: We're in the middle of COVID with the highest unemployment since the Great Depression and this clown had a job.  Just do your damn job.  We all have stupid aspects of our jobs.  We either do them or we get a different job.


No independent thought.

Do your job.

No independent thought.

Do your job.

No independent thought.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Words of wisdom.....

If there's a gun, always assume it's loaded.
If there's a microphone, always assume it's on.
If there's a camera, always assume it's running.
If it's the Politics tab, always assume there's pearls to be clutched.


FTFY
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I drove two farking hours to Nazi chickens being unloaded out of a truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He makes a good point about what is important during this pandemic.  I'm less bothered by the grade school jests around homosexuality than I am about people who think as long as we wear cloth mask we'll stop people from dying a completely preventable death.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad Morf: DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 248x750]

That's actually pretty good stuff.


Pairs well with Italian food!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I drove two farking hours to Nazi chickens being unloaded out of a truck.

[Fark user image image 266x200]


I heard that too and assumed he was talking about protesters being bused-in to the state capital, but then none showed up because they were home drowning in their own coronavirus-filled lungs.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hire this man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is it with news folks and chickens?

(Ernie Anastos raises an eyebrow)

/keep farkin' that chicken...
 
