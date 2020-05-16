 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Re-opening gyms in defiance of pandemic protection rules: Yo momma's so fat, she outweighs the needs of the many   (latimes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staph infections, ringworm, and some asymptomatic jagoff sweating and breathing hard next to folks...man, sell me this harder...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since reopening, the facility has taken extra precautions, including checking temperatures at the door, having clients sign a waiver and wash their hands before and after sessions, and limiting capacity to eight trainers and eight clients per hour


if it's so safe, why are you even bothering with the unenforceable CYA waiver?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We wanted to make it known we were opening up for the community we serve," Danner said.


opening yourself up for lawsuits when the inevitable happens
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
yo mama's so fat, the back of her head looks like a pack of hot dogs.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
yo mama's so fat, it look like she baking bread in her shoe
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: if it's so safe, why are you even bothering with the unenforceable CYA waiver?


How can I help it if I think you're funny when you're mad?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Me next!

Your family's so fat I threw a rock through the front window and hit everybody in the house.

/you fat farks
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These freedom coonts have ruined America, freedom and even Jesus Christ for me.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yo mama's so fat the Enterprise could slingshot around her and go back in time to save the whales.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In Riverside County, the Self Made Training Facility in Corona reopened May 4.

Really?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because if I can't blast my quads in my Extra Medium Spandex Shorts and my Official Apollo Creed Beach Race Shirt (guaranteed to have fewer square inches of fabric than a protective mask), grunt loud enough to crack mercury and leave my weights strewn about the walkways in front of people am I even working out?

Seriously, though: Instead of spending two hours in the car every day commuting I've started spending those hours doing laps of the neighborhood. When I have to go back into the office for good in a few weeks I'm honestly going to miss the extra walking.

I did keep up the family membership at the Y (the pools for the kid) even though technically we can stop paying -- because I got a letter from them saying "Hey, you know we also feed a ton of poor kids and poor seniors and by keeping up your membership you're helping with that, too."
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was insane how hard it was to find a 35lb kettlebell. I finally just ordered one from Amazon and waited.

Now I have it and I'm king of the world!

/don't have to go anywhere in 26 minutes
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We'll see how long this lasts. Might take a while.
Gym rats + Plague rats doesn't exactly add up to a brain trust.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Best "yo mamma so fat" joke of all time.

/OF ALL TIME
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yo momma so fat, Matthew McConaughey landed a spaceship on her and missed 20 years of his daughter's life.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

th0th: Yo mama's so fat the Enterprise could slingshot around her and go back in time to save the whales.


I remember that one as:

You momma so fat if she slings on her purse too fast it goes back in time.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yesterday, there was a god damn, farking, shaved ice stand (food trailer) less than a block away.

I couldn't see the stand directly, it was around the corner, but I think there must have been a hundred people there over the three hours that I was watching.

Not one single mask.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do gyms and training facilities fall under the purview of the health department? If so, these folks might be in for a shock.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: In Riverside County, the Self Made Training Facility in Corona reopened May 4.

Really?


Corona is the Gateway to the Inland Empire or Hell or something like that.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gold's filed for bankruptcy.  I'm not even sure mine will reopen.  It seems to me their primary expenses are salaries and rent.  Now, I don't know how many memberships it takes to cover the rent in an otherwise mostle abandoned mall, but they would likely do better on salaries if, instead of hiring a dozen disinterested kids, they invested in a few full time staff members.  (Yes, even if it means [gasp] paying benefits).
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yo Mama's so fat her yearbook picture had to be taken by a weather satellite.

Yo Mama's so fat God didn't say "Let there be light" he said "Move your fat ass from out of the way of the sun!"

Yo Mama's so fat the producers of "My 600-Pound Life" told her she couldn't be on until she got in better shape.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hello to Rosie, the queen of Corona

'Fectin' me and Julio
Down by the leg press
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Yesterday, there was a god damn, farking, shaved ice stand (food trailer) less than a block away.

I couldn't see the stand directly, it was around the corner, but I think there must have been a hundred people there over the three hours that I was watching.

Not one single mask.


So there is a line of about 30 people when I drove by.

Plenty of room to social distance so course they weren't.

Groups of 4-10 mulling about. Kids playing.... No masks.
 
NeuroticRocker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yo momma's so socially responsible, that when she sits around the house, she really sits around the house
 
Screw_this_life
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: It was insane how hard it was to find a 35lb kettlebell. I finally just ordered one from Amazon and waited.

Now I have it and I'm king of the world!

/don't have to go anywhere in 26 minutes


I ordered a ton of home gym stuff less than an hour before Amazon made the announcement regarding priority items. The rush on equipment has been insane.
I work out at home (hate gyms), and now have a very respectable setup. Still need more bumper plates, though. They don't seem to be available ANYWHERE.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Since reopening, the facility has taken extra precautions, including checking temperatures at the door, having clients sign a waiver and wash their hands before and after sessions, and limiting capacity to eight trainers and eight clients per hour


if it's so safe, why are you even bothering with the unenforceable CYA waiver?


I think it would be more enforceable if they had proper signage out front, like this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
