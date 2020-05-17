 Skip to content
Talk about hammering the spike into the railbed: Risky randy couple put their lives at risk with steamy rail tracks romp
15
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a pretty dirty place to do the thing.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Railed. Chugach chugach boom boom. A hot Victorian steamer. A Dudley Doright cinemax film....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe they were just trying to express themselves.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's not how you run a train!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very risky behaviour. Don't they know that's how you spread Coronavirus?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
South park - Train, Oh long johnson
Youtube JaKo3g19E9Y
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Too obscure?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I didn't get it either.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Speaking from personal experience, you really can't really say you've succeeded as a couple with your Snidely Whiplash and Nell Fenwick cosplay until you've consummated on a live train track.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just trying to LARP the Trolley Problem.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember..That not too long ago..People pooped right out of the bottom of passenger trains and down on
to the rail bed..And that's basically how it still is in a lot of places around the world...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark the train away...
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My wife and I once lived, for a year, in Hawthorne, New Jersey. Our house was between the NJ Transit line, and a freight line. The freight line was on a burm, level with our 2nd floor apartment. There was a bridge (built in 1938, according to the plaque) the ran over the road, just to the right of our house. We used to go out there at night naked (we could access the train tracks from our backyard, and there were no windows on that side of the house for our downstairs neighbors to look out, and no other houses around), walk out on to the bridge and do it. More than once I think I "seagulled" a windshield when I pulled out and finished through the railroad ties.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She was pissed that they ended up on the Short Line...
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah, yes, the old B&O...
 
