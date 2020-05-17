 Skip to content
(CNN) Man alone at sea for 3 months emerges to a changed world, can't wait to get back out on the ocean where it's safe
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
r.ddmcdn.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: [r.ddmcdn.com image 625x450]


Counterpoint:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Tommy Chong
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bonzo.deep: Looks like Tommy Chong


Covid's not here man.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking about the people stuck on crews ships. As long as there is no virus on board they are in the safest place.
 
coronavirus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get him in the second wave.
// get it, wave?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good time to recommend people read Nathanial Philbrick's book "The Heart of the Sea."  It's the story of the Essex, which was rammed by a whale land sunk, back in the 1830's or so.  It was the story that Melville used to write Moby Dick.  It is a bit graphic, but like all Philbrick books it's very well-researched and well told.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: Thinking about the people stuck on crews ships. As long as there is no virus on board they are in the safest place.


Beats being stuck on a Cruz ship

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine sent me a link to a Change.org effort to get the approximately, according to them, 200K people presently stranded at sea back on land.

They might be safer where they are.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well... It's looking like I've dodged the chaos and the mayhem long enough. My time out at sea is coming to an end. I'm short on supplies and this boat has seen better days. And you know what... This was bound to happen sooner or later. I guess it's time to go see what's left of mankind.

What could possibly go wrong, right?

-Ish
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Might as well get ashore to wait out the Hurricane/Typhoon season.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Might as well get ashore to wait out the Hurricane/Typhoon season.


What could go wrong?
 
