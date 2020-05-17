 Skip to content
(Komo)   Turns out cotton swabs and Q-Tips are not the same thing   (komonews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Noooope, that's not right
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not just are they sterile, they're also too short.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too much of an abstract concept?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And not individually wrapped means they are not suitable for use in testing.  At best, they are applicators for contamination.  At worst, they are weapons of death.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have better swabs then that on my work bench. They even have an autoclave indicator on the packaging.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Band-aids are not band-aids.

And dippin dots are not the future of ice cream.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uhmm.  Yes, a Qtip is a cotton swab. I'm thinking they should have been a little more specific when they ordered them. They were looking for specimen collection swabs. That's what should have been on the order form, I'd be willing to bet it wasn't.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Uhmm.  Yes, a Qtip is a cotton swab. I'm thinking they should have been a little more specific when they ordered them. They were looking for specimen collection swabs. That's what should have been on the order form, I'd be willing to bet it wasn't.


So you're saying that creating a task force for national distribution of medical supplies from people who have no experience in medical supplies or logistics has consequences. Interesting .
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They need the ones that the stick up your dick hole for STD testing
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: They need the ones that the stick up your dick hole for STD testing


Speaking from personal experience are we?

Tell us more.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cotton tips and Q-swabs
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They went to Jared.
 
