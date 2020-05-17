 Skip to content
(NBC News)   China: Here we go again   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Local government, City, Jilin, Inner Mongolia, Jilin City, Liaoning, small city, Qing Dynasty  
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What they don't mention is that Jilin province has the longest shared border with  Best Korea.
Coincidence?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This will be the fate of regions in the U.S.--Midwest and South most likely--in probably a few weeks, maybe a month.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coronavirus
Here I go again
My, my
How can I resist you?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has it been an hour already?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK Go - Here It Goes Again
Youtube dTAAsCNK7RA
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
been reported since a few days ago that they where tracking down people over there . it is mildly far from NK border you would have outbreaks in quite a few place if it was NK people just crossing the border before they ended up in shulan. (if google earth got me the right shulan)
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluewave69: been reported since a few days ago that they where tracking down people over there . it is mildly far from NK border you would have outbreaks in quite a few place if it was NK people just crossing the border before they ended up in shulan. (if google earth got me the right shulan)


Best Koreans know what it means
To walk along that lonely street of dreams
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: bluewave69: been reported since a few days ago that they where tracking down people over there . it is mildly far from NK border you would have outbreaks in quite a few place if it was NK people just crossing the border before they ended up in shulan. (if google earth got me the right shulan)

Best Koreans know what it means
To walk along that lonely street of dreams


And quarantine again on their own
Sittin' in the only home they've ever known
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's just batty!
 
kayanlau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least they didn't deny anything this time around.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wuhan

Flu
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Wuhan

Flu


I'm sorry, but you seem to have misspelled 'Slanty eyed gookface chinaman commie disease'. Would you like another attempt?
 
mattgsx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kayanlau: At least they didn't deny anything this time around.


At least Xi doesn't tell his people to inject bleach or force businesses to stay open when they have outbreaks.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Keyser_Soze_Death: Wuhan

Flu

I'm sorry, but you seem to have misspelled 'Slanty eyed gookface chinaman commie disease'. Would you like another attempt?


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
