Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 785: "And the Band Played On".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "And the Band Played On"

Description: Remember when we could all gather together to forget daily life for a brief moment and just enjoy some good music? Pepperidge Farms remembers. Help us remember too by showing us your best concert shots.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Roger Waters
Louisville, 2017
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Roger Waters
Louisville, 2017
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Signs of Life
The American Pink Floyd
Elizabethtown, Ky. 2017
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
This is Who's Next, a Who cover band.  At the end of the previous song, the guitarist pointed out he had sliced open his strumming hand.  He paused for a few seconds and then said, "It's rock and roll", and tore into "Won't Get Fooled Again".  That's his blood on the pickups.  Most rock & roll thing I've ever seen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Blood on the Pickups would be a great album title too
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chrissy Amphlett, Divinyls. Chicago, 1991. Scanned from my original B&W print.
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Green Day, NJ 2017. Taken with my crappy phone at the time, a ZTE Maven. I was surprised it came out this well. (I greatly prefer my proper digital camera with multiple lenses and filters and stuff)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (at Conner Prairie 06/2018)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Kurt Sodergren of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (6/2018)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

The opening act comic - Paramount theatre, Anderson, IN.
/The backdrop conveniently had a tear mid-center that just big enough for my lens.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Milck, singing "I can't keep quiet", Cincinnati, 2019.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip Link
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


John Mann and Geoff Kelly of Spirit of the West
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hugh McMillan and John Mann of Spirit of the West
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yes-083 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Yes - featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_1222 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Joe Satriani with drummer Marco Minnemann and guitarist/keyboardist Mike Keneally
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Billy Gibbons by Jonathan, on Flickr

The unmistakable Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Music on the square, tilted.  Palisade CO.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marching Band played on. Homecoming Parade Palisade CO
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wogemut at the Pennsic War
 
afghanwhiggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
afghanwhiggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
afghanwhiggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Foo Fighters. October 13, 2018, St. Louis, Missouri.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
