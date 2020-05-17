 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   If you enjoy taking dips in Bass Pro Shop fish aquariums, you might be a Floridian   (nbc-2.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Copyright, All rights reserved, Streaming media, Privacy, Lee County, Florida, Man dives, Southwest Florida, copyright NBC2 News  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2020 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bought a 5-string. Loves me that low B(ass)
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you can catch shiat in that water they don't make medicine for.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: I bet you can catch shiat in that water they don't make medicine for.


We can only hope.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who cares?

The news crew was really struggling to make this a crime that would result in jail time for the kid they can't even ID.

Cops are going to spend 5 minutes on this.
 
Birnone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Florida there is no minimum length limit, so even if he's a 4 incher you can keep him if you can catch him.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Who cares?

The news crew was really struggling to make this a crime that would result in jail time for the kid they can't even ID.

Cops are going to spend 5 minutes on this.


They should spend zero minutes on it.  It is a stretch to make a crime out of the stupid shenanigan but we are really good at locking people up in this country so I'm sure they could make something stick.

Also, I've wanted to do that as well.  More specifically with a salt water tank but swimming with those big ass bass and catfish would be cool too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dip, u dip, we dip
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay, I have to admit, I have always wanted to snorkel in one of their fish tanks.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.