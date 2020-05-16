 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   230 firefighters on scene, 10 firefighters injured, multiple buildings on fire after explosion in downtown L.A   (ktla.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood
25 minutes ago  
Oh my f*ck.
 
KaneTheMediocre
25 minutes ago  
Perhaps with the quarantine they needed a local supply for meth.
 
DrowningLessons
24 minutes ago  
Ok who bumped up the difficulty on Earth? Can we lower it back down to Don't Hurt Us?
 
togaman2k
24 minutes ago  
Later tonight...
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
24 minutes ago  
Well... This will definitely help...
 
cretinbob
23 minutes ago  
How many Richard Pryors is that?
 
LordOfThePings
23 minutes ago  
This is the darkest timeline.

This was a piece of cake:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
23 minutes ago  
Sanctuary protected weed lab no doubt
 
Vorral
22 minutes ago  

DrowningLessons: Ok who bumped up the difficulty on Earth? Can we lower it back down to Don't Hurt Us?


Sorry, my dude. Some broham set the difficulty to Hurt Me Plenty during an Alpha Chi/Theta Mu mixer because was too farking sweet, bro!
 
Earl of Chives
22 minutes ago  
Sure, why not. Bring it on 2020.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
21 minutes ago  
Whoops.
 
i ignore u
20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23
20 minutes ago  
I wish we could catch a break. Just one bright. Right now I'd be happy with that.
 
Rucker10
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo
19 minutes ago  
Whoever's in charge is really enjoying the natural disaster button this year
 
kdawg7736
18 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss
17 minutes ago  
Alright, who had Los Angeles explosion for May?
 
notgonnatellu
15 minutes ago  
Youth gone wild. Give 'em 18 to life!
 
cryinoutloud
12 minutes ago  
Let me check......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh yeah. Could be a spaceship crash.
 
don't understand
12 minutes ago  
For insurance reasons?

No, not in my in
L.A.!

Get ready for a lot more of this garbage.
 
flappy_penguin
12 minutes ago  
So that whole block is storefronts that sell wholesale butane for making cannabis extracts. One of the shops burned a couple years ago and the lafd did Jack shiat. This isn't the last time it will happen. There are thousands of butane canisters in that area.
 
robodog
11 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Sanctuary protected weed lab no doubt


Reporter mentioned it being butane at a vape store, so yup of weed lab, sounds like they were making shatter.
 
cretinbob
10 minutes ago  

robodog: AbuHashish: Sanctuary protected weed lab no doubt

Reporter mentioned it being butane at a vape store, so yup of weed lab, sounds like they were making shatter.


Likely they won't be making it again.
 
MBooda
8 minutes ago  
Department spokesman Nicholas Prange

Sounds like Bally Jerry pranged his kite in the how's-your-father.
 
propasaurus
8 minutes ago  
Just brush it off, it's just the fire flu
 
harleyquinnical
7 minutes ago  
So much for the cleaner air down there.
 
Watubi
6 minutes ago  
I'm actually quite shocked that more restaurants haven't had "accidental" fires.
 
bedonkadonk
6 minutes ago  
Bad Religion - Los Angeles Is Burning
Youtube BxoD9zWY9Rg
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
4 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Youth gone wild. Give 'em 18 to life!


You got it!
 
Ishkur
4 minutes ago  
I sure hope those firefighters remember to practice social distancing.
 
arcgear
3 minutes ago  
if not a methlab or something stored on property, my money's on either the building substation transformer or switchgear blew.

those buildings in LA have 40kV running directly into them

friend told me he had to respond to a call where this scumbag homeless dreg broke into the utility sub room and tried to steal said energized 40kV copper bus.  apparently, his shoes burst into flames and melted to his feet.  and was frozen stiff into that stereotype cartoon mummy position.

just for levity, I'd imagine his last words to be something like judge doom from "who framed Rodger rabbit"
whoahwhoahwhwhoooooaa I'm melting
 
links136
3 minutes ago  
Mad Max finally got his tanker full of N-95 masks through the California wasteland close to the nearest hospital in LA, however, the Raiders weren't going to let him have the last laugh, rigging 2 building full of dynamite to collapse onto the truck, as consolation for failing to loot the N95 masks to sell back to the hospitals for a nice profit.

The ensuing fire was of no concern for the Raiders who neither lived there not had any reason to care for the local population.

And so the bandits made way to siege the local medical manufacturering plant in California.
 
Daedalus27
2 minutes ago  

robodog: AbuHashish: Sanctuary protected weed lab no doubt

Reporter mentioned it being butane at a vape store, so yup of weed lab, sounds like they were making shatter.


Yes, likely large scale manufacture of honey oil (or other substances that use butane in the manufacture) to have that large a blast.  It sounds like right now there are no fatalities, but significant burn and blunt force trauma from the blast according to the public information officer may result in some worse news later tonight.
 
DORMAMU
less than a minute ago  
s2.r29static.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
less than a minute ago  

arcgear: if not a methlab or something stored on property, my money's on either the building substation transformer or switchgear blew.

those buildings in LA have 40kV running directly into them

friend told me he had to respond to a call where this scumbag homeless dreg broke into the utility sub room and tried to steal said energized 40kV copper bus.  apparently, his shoes burst into flames and melted to his feet.  and was frozen stiff into that stereotype cartoon mummy position.

just for levity, I'd imagine his last words to be something like judge doom from "who framed Rodger rabbit"
whoahwhoahwhwhoooooaa I'm melting


username checks out
 
