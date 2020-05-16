 Skip to content
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My watch word is "grow bags". I was anticipating some of this back in Feb. and started looking into options.

As it turns out, I live on a corner lot but it's heavily wooded. My side yard has the best sun. Once upon a time I dedicated it to a lawn after having cut down some large oaks. There's a further tale about removing giant stumps but it's old history. Ultimately it was a nice place to play catch with my lad and latter a place where we had a badminten court or played croquet. But I grew weary of a manicured lawn. My ex was much better than me at autumn cleanup of leaves and she even enjoyed mowing the lawn. Then she was gone.

Then I took a job overseas and left the upkeep of the house to my son. Well the lawn wasn't kept up. Fine. It ain't what it used to be. Without getting into it, while we don't have a Home Owners Association, one particular neighbor has been fussing over the fact that my side lawn is no longer "picturesque". This annoys me.

So this is the year. I bought grow bags. Lots of grow bags. Grow bags are like raised bed gardens but in small portable containers. I'm going to cover this very visible side yard with grow bags planted with a broad variety of goodies, from green beans, to peppers, to squash, to tomatoes to multiple varieties of lettuce.

It will provide a useful distraction for me, and it will piss off this particular neighbor I'm sure. And when I'm overwhelmed with far more summer squash than I can eat, I'll put out a table with summer squash for my other neighbors to freely pick from and that that will piss off that particular neighbor even more. Then I'll take my summer squash, and some tomatoes, and fry some bacon, whip up some eggs that my son brought back from my ex's house, and bake a zucchini pie. And life will be good. And I'll double check on the few pumpkin plants that will be growing nice future jack-o-lanterns that I'll carve with my grandkids come October.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
OG

The one in the large container was the first to show lady parts.

The one on the deck had balls. Cut 'em off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My roommate was growing salsa. Not literally, but most of the ingredients. Tomatoes, peppers, etc. I was trying to help with them by watering and generally not killing them.

One day I came home and started to let the dog in. She looked guilty, so I looked around to see what she had done. That's when I noticed the habaneros weren't on the plant. She ate them. All of them.

I shut the door and left her outside to learn her lesson. A few hours later when she pooped it sounded like we had a werewolf in the yard.

I eventually went out and hosed her ass for a while.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basil is easy to grow & has many culinary uses
Tomatoes and tomato sauce
Egg dishes
Add to salads,
Sammiches etc.
Mint is also prolific and easy to grow
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a couple jalapeño plants that just put out new growth for the 3rd year. When they leafed out last year, they surprised the hell out of me. I'd always thought they were annuals. They're planted outdoors, and I was just being lazy not chopping them down during their first winter.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: OG

The one in the large container was the first to show lady parts.

The one on the deck had balls. Cut 'em off.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Yes we have no bananas 🤣
Louis Prima - Yes We Have No Bananas
Youtube _hF05ik5TFQ
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been pleasantly surprised by how well things in my herb bed over-winter here in Michigan, even if I'm not diligent about covering them with straw or whatever.

My sorrel and savory are coming back again after 2 winters.  Fennel is going on its fifth year.

My grandmother had an amazing herb garden when I was a kid.  At least 200 square feet of all sorts of herbs.  I've really come to love growing my own, cutting them up for salads, plucking to go in foil packets on the grill with potatoes and onions and mushrooms, and drying them.  Last year I dried 3 pint mason jars of oregano that I've been using in pizza sauce, and 6 quart jars of mint and lemon balm that I put in my kombucha.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a garden or plants but there are a few spiders here that I find interesting.
Can we do "wonderful spiders in our homes" next week?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got my BlueDream starts into the ground, so wooowhooo
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amyldoanitrite: I've got a couple jalapeño plants that just put out new growth for the 3rd year. When they leafed out last year, they surprised the hell out of me. I'd always thought they were annuals. They're planted outdoors, and I was just being lazy not chopping them down during their first winter.


Same here. My jalapeno is two years old and still pushing out a lot of peppers.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also this 3 year old bhut.
Waste of time and space because they are too hot for mortals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vpc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I planted this weekend!

Beans, beets, carrots, and potatoes were already in. Peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, zucchini, and tomatoes are now in. Half the tomatoes in the garden bed, and the other half upside-down. I also put the cucumbers in upside-down planters because the last few years I have had mold issues, hoping this helps. I have not tried upside-down before and I am excited to see how it goes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The fruit stuff is fine year-over-year. Yellow, red, and black raspberries; blackberries; blueberries; pears; figs. This year I planted two baby pomegranate bushes and a strawberry bed. The yellow raspberries are the first to come ripe, but all the others are covered in baby fruit right now. (Except the strawberries. It's been a cold spring, and they are baby plants.)

Fark user imageView Full Size



The herbs are going wild out in the front yard. Rosemary, dill, mint, lemon balm, oregano, cilantro, chives, sage, thyme.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm an excellent caretaker for my dogs. Plants, not so much.

They don't seem to fare well when I pull them out of the ground and take them for a walk.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm having a particularly good year for tomatoes so far, here in the high-degree-of-difficulty gardening region of the Sonoran Desert. One Roma plant, two varieties of beefsteak and one plant that produces those little yellow pear shaped tomatoes that you can just pop into your mouth. Most of the plants are standing over six feet high in their cages and all of them are heavy with fruit.

Assuming that the birds and the roof rats leave half of the tomatoes for me, I'll have jars of salsa and pasta sauce to last me the rest of the year, not to mention the epic BLT sandwiches,
 
Pincy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm growing a flower garden in my front yard this year. Planted about 25 different varieties of annuals. The first to sprout were the Zinnias. The Marigolds are catching up fast. The Four O Clocks are making good progress too. It's fun to see what they look like as little baby sprouts. They each have their own thing going on.

Now if I can figure out how to keep the squirrels from digging so many holes in my planting beds.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I moved to Texas last year I told my relatives here and neighbors that I was excited to have room for a big garden.  They were politely positive.  Even though most people have the space, few people in this little place have gardens.  More like little pots of tomatoes.  Finally someone told me that it is fun to watch people move here excited to have a garden and get their ass kicked by the insects, gophers, deer, feral hogs, etc.

Undeterred, I bought enough rough cut cedar on Craig's list to build two 4x26 foot areas.  I put hardware cloth on the bottom and secured it with metal shipping strap and screws.  I plunked them out in a sunny spot, filter-clothed them, filled them with my usual mix of soil, peat, and old hay/cow poop, and planted my garden. In easy view from the little dead end road that everyone has to use to get in/out.

Its mid-May and I'm swimming in lettuce, radishes, peppers, yellow squash and spring onions. And the 'maters are loaded but still green.

For the first time I'm trying 'organic' pest control sprays for insects and deer. Not sure whether the deer stuff is working but also haven't had any munching of plants yet, and there are deer in our yard every morning/evening.

So we will see if the locals have the last laugh, but no one is turning away the fresh veggies when I offer them now.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a pot plant growing indoors by the front door as a teenager. (Incrementally trimmed it to death as the need arose.) Mother knew what it was and thought it very pretty, would point it out to her friends and contacts as they came and went, many of them Girl Scout leaders. I was amused by her and their interest. Then one day one of the leaders swung through with her husband, a uniformed cop... But he was known to everyone as a good guy, and was amused by the plant. Didn't let on that he recognized it, except for his smile at me as the women talked...
 
knobmaker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love to talk about this stuff.  One of my oldest friends and I text back and forth most days about our gardens, and it's probably the best non-family interaction I have since the lockdown.

One thing I'm doing new this year is planting a bunch of stuff through weed barrier fabric.  I started doing this on one of my smaller plots last year and it worked brilliantly.  I am going to try to plant potatoes through it this year, corn and dry beans too, as well as the usual stuff like tomatoes and peppers, melons and squash.  With a garden as big as mine, I have a lot of trouble keeping weeds under control.

I wish I had a reliable source of clean mulch, like straw, but it's pretty expensive stuff.  I can get plenty of moldy hay but I'd run the risk of introducing new weeds, including some fairly dangerous ones, like giant hogweed, which is endemic here in the North Country.  We do have about an acre of semi-lawn, which will provide grass clippings once it starts growing, but it's still too short to mow.

Anyway, I'm going out now to plant a bunch of cold-tolerant plants through fabric.  I spread compost and chicken manure on the raised beds, fasten down the fabric with steel staples, burn little holes in the fabric, set the plants, water them in, and with any luck, that will be the last thing I have to do to them until harvest.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This the the year of the shishiato pepper.  This delicate little 2-4" pepper charred on the grill seasoned only with oil and salt is by far one of the most delicious and simple things I've eaten.  One out of ten had a nice surprising heat that is present but not overwhelming.   I've had them in restaurants over the past two years and scoured the markets and grocery stores to make them at home.  With no success I opted to grow my own.  Started 15 seeds, ten sprouted, six were translated into the garden yesterday.  I've got tomatoes, beets and some other things growing but the only one I cannot replace are my peppers.  Here's to hoping for a good crop
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We live in a mobile home park with some prickly owners. They are particularly obnoxious to corner lot owners because they are the most "visible" lots, so they want the yard well landscaped and such. . .

Neither my uncle nor my grandfather are "gardeners," by any stretch of the imagination. So basically there were some solid feature plants that didn't need watering and the rest was left to dry out. Roses, lavender, and aloe.

We now have rosemary, oregano, dusty miller, California poppies, irises, daisies and calendulas, candytufts, sweetbroom, nasturtium, and I even got a heliotrope to overwinter through a high desert winter. There's a blackberry bush that has lost its mind. Everyone in the park seems to appreciate it.

In about a year or so I should be able to stop watering most of it except the producers and a few more sensitive plants (the cordyline and the fringe flower come to mind). I'm very interested in xeriscaping, and I like that I have managed to create some microclimates in an incredibly small yard to be able to plant a variety of different colors, textures, and flowers.

This is the planter in the front of our house this past March. Originally only had the jasmine, lavender, and the large aloe plants.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've got okra, tomatoes, peppers (bell and various others, some hot, some not), a few onions, some zucchini, and a strip of mixed lettuce. Our muscadines and elderberries are flowering.

My bees swarmed twice this past few weeks; I missed capturing the first swarm, but caught the secondary swarm and dumped them into the new hive I built earlier this year, , and they seem to have taken to it OK.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: This the the year of the shishiato pepper.  This delicate little 2-4" pepper charred on the grill seasoned only with oil and salt is by far one of the most delicious and simple things I've eaten.  One out of ten had a nice surprising heat that is present but not overwhelming.   I've had them in restaurants over the past two years and scoured the markets and grocery stores to make them at home.  With no success I opted to grow my own.  Started 15 seeds, ten sprouted, six were translated into the garden yesterday.  I've got tomatoes, beets and some other things growing but the only one I cannot replace are my peppers.  Here's to hoping for a good crop


Send me some seeds please
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buckwebb: When I moved to Texas last year I told my relatives here and neighbors that I was excited to have room for a big garden.  They were politely positive.  Even though most people have the space, few people in this little place have gardens.  More like little pots of tomatoes.  Finally someone told me that it is fun to watch people move here excited to have a garden and get their ass kicked by the insects, gophers, deer, feral hogs, etc.

Undeterred, I bought enough rough cut cedar on Craig's list to build two 4x26 foot areas.  I put hardware cloth on the bottom and secured it with metal shipping strap and screws.  I plunked them out in a sunny spot, filter-clothed them, filled them with my usual mix of soil, peat, and old hay/cow poop, and planted my garden. In easy view from the little dead end road that everyone has to use to get in/out.

Its mid-May and I'm swimming in lettuce, radishes, peppers, yellow squash and spring onions. And the 'maters are loaded but still green.

For the first time I'm trying 'organic' pest control sprays for insects and deer. Not sure whether the deer stuff is working but also haven't had any munching of plants yet, and there are deer in our yard every morning/evening.

So we will see if the locals have the last laugh, but no one is turning away the fresh veggies when I offer them now.


How to Deer-Proof Shrubs | This Old House
Youtube zetCNgv08DE
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my step sister had a small plot behind the garage in her back yard, no more than 10X10, where she grew strawberries that she made into the most wonderful jam, I can still taste it more than 50 years later.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tomatoes: six black krim, an early girl, a celebrity, and a midnight snack, have a bunch of farmers market unknown heirloom seedlings toughening up to put in and give away to friends. Potatoes are going crazy, 8-ball zucchinis are flowering, theres never enough peas to go around. Peas never make it inside the house. Round it out with some pole beans, squash, onion,and three different mints. Difficulty: mountain climate. Very hot, dry days and cool nights, the temperature differential between night and day is often 40-50 degrees, and it can make that temperature jump inside of an hour. Many plants don't like it so i keep experimenting. Best successes are cherry tomatoes (try chocolate sprinkle if you can find them), black krim heirloom tomatoes, and the peas. Any other mountain gardeners out there?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

imauniter: The Red Zone: This the the year of the shishiato pepper.  This delicate little 2-4" pepper charred on the grill seasoned only with oil and salt is by far one of the most delicious and simple things I've eaten.  One out of ten had a nice surprising heat that is present but not overwhelming.   I've had them in restaurants over the past two years and scoured the markets and grocery stores to make them at home.  With no success I opted to grow my own.  Started 15 seeds, ten sprouted, six were translated into the garden yesterday.  I've got tomatoes, beets and some other things growing but the only one I cannot replace are my peppers.  Here's to hoping for a good crop

Send me some seeds please


I would like to second this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We've tried to grow gardens everywhere we've lived with little luck. Even in Illinois where a stray tomato seed hitting the law results in you giving away bushels of the things come July. Not us. Nothing would grow there. Found out later a lot of fill had been added to the lot when the house was built so who knows what's in the soil.

The funniest effort was when we lived in Mesa, AZ. the dirt there, well, it's a desert. They call it caliche but I call it dirtcrete. We set up timed irrigation, shady screens, etc., and still could not keep the soil moist enough for any success. We would dig carrots out (and I mean DIG at them) and they would be about 1 inch long and fairly wide. They just couldn't penetrate deep enough to produce satisfactory results. Wife grew frustrated and just gave up.
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A couple years ago, I got Colorado-winter-twitchy and went all in on starting seeds in early February - vegetables, flowers, and various plants I wouldn't be able to find in area nurseries.

My area's last frost date is May 15th. Which means these guys had 3 1/2 months to grow to the point of taking over my house. It was awesome and dumb. This really needs time lapse photos; none of these cover the total number of plants I had going; I really should've gathered them in one place across the floor for a full group shot.

Soaking the seeds overnight...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just hatched!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting bigger, early March...
Fark user imageView Full Size


And bigger, April sometime. I love my grow set-up; got basic metal shelving from Home Depot, trays and lights and little fan from the local hydroponics store, and scoured Amazon for an inexpensive grow tent with the same dimensions as the shelves; got rid of the rickety frame that came with it, and tah-dah!
Fark user imageView Full Size


No surfaces whatsoever, anywhere, in early May...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time warp to the third week of July in the veggie part of the garden...A delicious, unholy-crowded plant cage-match. And it still grew for another month+
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gordian: A couple years ago, I got Colorado-winter-twitchy and went all in on starting seeds in early February - vegetables, flowers, and various plants I wouldn't be able to find in area nurseries.

My area's last frost date is May 15th. Which means these guys had 3 1/2 months to grow to the point of taking over my house. It was awesome and dumb. This really needs time lapse photos; none of these cover the total number of plants I had going; I really should've gathered them in one place across the floor for a full group shot.

Soaking the seeds overnight...[Fark user image 850x637]

Just hatched![Fark user image 850x501]

Getting bigger, early March...[Fark user image 850x1133]

And bigger, April sometime. I love my grow set-up; got basic metal shelving from Home Depot, trays and lights and little fan from the local hydroponics store, and scoured Amazon for an inexpensive grow tent with the same dimensions as the shelves; got rid of the rickety frame that came with it, and tah-dah![Fark user image 850x1191]

No surfaces whatsoever, anywhere, in early May...[Fark user image 850x454]

Time warp to the third week of July in the veggie part of the garden...A delicious, unholy-crowded plant cage-match. And it still grew for another month+[Fark user image 850x576]

[Fark user image 850x637]


WOW..........
 
