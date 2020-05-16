 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   How to talk to people who don't wear face coverings. Don't?   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, George P. Shultz, San Francisco, San Francisco Chronicle, Charlotte Shultz, cloth face mask, San Francisco Police Department, Masks, Lizzie Post  
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He who knows, and does not
that which he knows should be done,
He is, at best, an arrogant fool; shun him.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carry a sidearm.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: He who knows, and does not
that which he knows should be done,
He is, at best, an arrogant fool; shun him.


Ahh! BUT...
he who smelt it, dealt it.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: He who knows, and does not
that which he knows should be done,
He is, at best, an arrogant fool; shun him.


How about he who thinks he knows better than the WHO and the scientific evidence?

powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

orbister: Jackal_N: He who knows, and does not
that which he knows should be done,
He is, at best, an arrogant fool; shun him.

How about he who thinks he knows better than the WHO and the scientific evidence?

I'm not coughing or sneezing but I wear a mask when in public where there is a chance of interaction with others. I don't wear a mask when walking/jogging or biking and I'm not anticipating getting intimate with someone.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Carry a sidearm.


groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Avoid them like they are skunks and hope one day they learn not to be such selfish pricks.
 
