(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Wisconsin is now suffering from a horrible infestation of the most vile kind after lifting the lockdown   (tmj4.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 May 2020 at 6:20 AM



FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIBs
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here come the FISH.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. I already had my Tamitourist jabs!!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlyinS: FIBs


KungFuJunkie: Here come the FISH.


So which is it?!?
 
Thirsty Pagan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FISHTAB....
Towing a boat
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
J.Weise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm deep dish, from the deep state
 
mrwknd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More Covidiots.
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hate Illinois tourists
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dude-bros?
 
jgilb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse: I hate Illinois tourists


Yea, but we love those Chicago Platinum VISA cards.
 
cheezalot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it Smoke on the Water?
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Covid will be spread back and forth, infecting people who were same. great job
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't a member of the Wisconsin GOP trash Illinois and say they shouldn't get any federal money for covid cases? Plus with Wisconsins reopen BS I'd avoid that place anyway.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It blows my mind that SITTING ON YOUR ASS is this goddamned difficult for some.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's been there for years...

Actually, I kinda like Old Style. I live in California now and it's not sold here
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

italie: It blows my mind that SITTING ON YOUR ASS is this goddamned difficult for some.


My GM: 'Well, you can't make people stay in forever.'

My thoughts: 'Yeah, asking people to live like me is just unthinkable...'
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate Illinois Karens.
 
