 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   People are sharing the last "normal" photo taken on their phone before Coronavirus changed everything   (bbc.com) divider line
48
    More: Sad, 1976, 2006, 1980, 1985, March, 1968, 1958, 1965  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2020 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The last time my wife and I went out for a restaurant meal was on March 6. This little hole in the wall is run by an elderly Chinese couple. They must be in their early 80s. The food doesn't look like much, but it was excellent, genuine home cooking.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well, I saw this on a car in the parking lot at work in mid March.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

trvth: [Fark user image 850x478]

The last time my wife and I went out for a restaurant meal was on March 6. This little hole in the wall is run by an elderly Chinese couple. They must be in their early 80s. The food doesn't look like much, but it was excellent, genuine home cooking.


I haven't had potstickers in months, I'm dying
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It snuck into my home. Can I keep it?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A modular synth jam at Kvlt Mead on 2/28:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mine are all normal since I'm essential..the only thing that's really changed for me is I haven't been inside a bar or restaurant in almost two months, except to take food out
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the last times I rode the subway back in March. I was thinking "Wow, if I have to choose between someone who looks ill and get exposed to a virus, or next to this guy and be exposed to whatever the hell might be on that jacket...I don't know.".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prescient:
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Prescient:
[scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 640x853]


Not a bad cab either
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Superb Owl party with neighbors on our patio.

Booze, blueberry shisha in the hookah, and later, scotch and cigars.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing has changed. We're homeboddys. I go to work, come home and that's it. I get gas and cigarettes and beer when necessary. We'll have to go to the grocery store sometime soon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

March 16
They were delicious
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x318]
March 16
They were delicious


They're even better when removed from the plastic package, marinated, and smoked.

But hey, who am I to judge??
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the BEFORE TIME? There has only ever been Corona Virus....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

State HS championship. March 8th.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just in time for lockdown.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too depressing to look, but I have a feeling we will all be able to resume normal activity before you know it. Just a feeling. Could be through a vaccine, a treatment, herd immunity. It will happen. Think positive, people.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember museums? Museums were pretty awesome.

What an exhibit at a museum looked like in the Long Long Ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the-art-minute.comView Full Size
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that was longer ago than I thought.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My wife and I going to Lola's, a Cajun / Creole restaurant in Vegas.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x566]


That guy's having a bad day.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hotere Garden, Port Chalmers, New Zealand.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Too depressing to look, but I have a feeling we will all be able to resume normal activity before you know it. Just a feeling. Could be through a vaccine, a treatment, herd immunity. It will happen. Think positive, people.


It could also be simply through the magic of hearing about Sweden.
Or perhaps the liberals will finally get their way and have us all killed, leaving us safer than ever before.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All my pictures are of my cats. I could post one from March, I could post one from today, as nobody would know the difference.

Seriously, except for wearing a mask when I shop, which is much rarer these days, Covid hasn't changed my life in the least. I have cats, I watch tv, I caregive for my mom.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have about 3 dozen pics related to work, so the 2 feet of snow we got in late January is about the most recent "normal" pic I have. I wish I had the one my daughter took on my wife's phone. That one had me on the hood of the Jeep, shoveling the snow off. Way easier than a snow brush, except for the 2-3 times I fell. Thank God the snow was so deep.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I made a new band out of vintage grosgrain ribbon for my new hat, since the fake leather band it came with sucked.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image 850x566]
Hotere Garden, Port Chalmers, New Zealand.


Who's the sculptor that predicted the future?

/ That's hilarious.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exluddite: One of the last times I rode the subway back in March. I was thinking "Wow, if I have to choose between someone who looks ill and get exposed to a virus, or next to this guy and be exposed to whatever the hell might be on that jacket...I don't know.".
[Fark user image image 780x1387]


You don't wear those nice coats on the jobsite if you can avoid it. You're probably safe...
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having scrolled ... all of you are very strange and should be on Weirdo Watch of the NSA by now. So break out your Maga hats because you're on Candid Camera!

/ *paranoia*
 
WithinReason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: [Fark user image image 850x444]


😂

You're so farking warped!

Take your funny and wash your hands!
 
Decados [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Found this at my local FLGS...it's for a game called Gaslands (post apocalyptic miniatures game of vehicle combat).   Was letting my friend know this was available.   Haven't done any F2F gaming since...no clue when we're going to again.  FLGS has no idea when they're going to reopen their gaming room.  Taken on March 10.
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ytterbium: [Fark user image image 425x318]
State HS championship. March 8th.


Fake. No blood in that picture.

/used to play a bit of ice
//now I'm into roller hockey
///cheaper
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is my son and his girlfriend on their first and last date. He wanted to go out with her for months and finally found the courage to ask. This was taken two days before we started getting locked down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sombrero Beach, Marathon, FL. Probably the last vacation I'll get to take for a long time.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have some pictures from a work trip in Las Vegas the week of the Feb 24th. I got back on Feb 27th, and then on the 29th they announced the first cases at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, about 10 miles away from where I live.
 
Karne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WithinReason: [Fark user image image 425x455]


He's so anti social that he imagines invisible Obama's sitting in all his empty chairs.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x318]

I have some pictures from a work trip in Las Vegas the week of the Feb 24th. I got back on Feb 27th, and then on the 29th they announced the first cases at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, about 10 miles away from where I live.


I was in Phx for work the week they decided to cancel all work travel. First week of March. As long as I got out of Phx before it hit 100, I was fine.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: This is my son and his girlfriend on their first and last date. He wanted to go out with her for months and finally found the courage to ask. This was taken two days before we started getting locked down.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Are they still an item, even during quarantine? That would be one of the few good stories to come out of this mess.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.