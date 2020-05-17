 Skip to content
(NY1)   By "disinfecting" the subways, the MTA means "taking a mop and moistening the filth"
18
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that'sthe MTA we all know and make fun of!
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" moistening"  I think you may have triggered a lot folks on fark.  Good job.  They may not comment but they'll be thinking about it all night.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeBlasio declared them blessed with urine
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UVC lamps. Very effective.

There are UVC LEDs but you won't find them for $25 on Ali Baba. UVC tubes are effective but seriously, they're dangerous. You can get eye damage in less than 30 second, and it's the same incredibly tormenting eye pain that you get from looking at welding arcs. Imagine sand in your eyes, for days.

The light will happily burn your skin. No tan, mind you, straight to burn. UVC lamps have the energy to destroy DNA and rip O2 apart, the oxygen atoms immediately grab onto other O2 and form ozone.

They work, but just be damn careful with them, and more importantly, be damn careful with kids and pets, who will just see the cool purple glow and go OOOOOHHH.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wasn't Moistening The Filth your mom's college punk band?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Uhh... that's now mops work.  You see that bottle of bleach next to the bucket?  That bleach goes into the water, so you're literally sanitizing the mop every time you wring it out.  Same deal with the rags.   Every time you wring them out in a bucket of bleach water you're sanitizing them, and rubbing that bleach water onto surfaces is how you sanitize surfaces.  Sure, the rags should be laundered from time to time, and the bleach water needs to be changed when it gets nasty, but other than that there's nothing shocking in this video.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The length of your fark name and badges made it impossible to give this the "smart" it deserved.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This didn't look particularly effective to me either when I saw it today.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's probably not often you can get your car washed in Yemen, even if just a little.
 
elwood1972
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
with that much accumulated filth you can do anything but MOISTEN it and spread it around a bit.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

A click on the "OHFARK" badge will register a vote.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the problem is her company not the MTA.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Except they're spraying your car down with strong oxidizing chemicals.  I sprayed my keys with bleach water a few times a few weeks ago and the copper ones turned green while the ring itself got an impressive coating of rust.  Now I just make a point of not licking them or sticking them in my nose.  I resent being forced to change my lifestyle in this way, but we all have to make sacrifices for the greater good.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ritalovestowrite.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What were you expecting, The Avengers with pressure washers?
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pee is sterile, maybe it kills covid-19.
 
