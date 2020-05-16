 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Video from a suburban street in Guadalajara ends too soon to answer the question: What happens *after* you manage to lasso a tiger?   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, English-language films, Guadalajara, Jalisco, cowboy hat, video footage shows, Lasso, Twitter, Cowboy hat, Social media  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You call El Chapo's replacement, and tell him you caught his tiger that got loose. Then you hope you don't meet a violent death, or get eaten by a tiger.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life- A Tiger? In Africa?
Youtube oLdk2C25Z14
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the article, you take it back home.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the cable does not get fixed.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im assuming this is an edited version. the full video is probably another minute of the tiger dragging this guy down the street then ripping him in half.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dragging.
Screaming.
Bleeding.
Bargaining.
Acceptance.
Death.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like roy may have found siegfried's replacement
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tiger reportedly escaped from a private home.

As opposed to a public home?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait, switch the names around.. i always get those two mixed up.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The video was captured by a driver who was passing through a suburb of Jalisco in Guadalajara. ... the tiger was found wandering along a highway to the town of Chapala."

This has so word salad going on, I'm thinking it's not accurate. Properly it would be a suburb of Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco. And wandering on a highway to the town of Chapala? Lake Chapala and the town of Chapala are a 30+ minute drive south of GDL. If this happened in GDL proper, why mention Chapala at all?

More than likely this happened in an outlaying town somewhere between GDL and Chapala and the people who did the write up knew F all about what they were talking about
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the tiger rockets through some promotions to head of film production
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hollers, let him go.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: im assuming this is an edited version. the full video is probably another minute of the tiger dragging this guy down the street then ripping him in half.


I'm assuming the men chasing the escaped tiger knew it and were probably the owners, They didn't seem particularly scared of it.

It's probably just a big docile sweetie and not a drug lord's pet that has been trained to maul people.
 
baorao
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this really takes the shine off the idiom "tiger by the tail"
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HairBolus: khitsicker: im assuming this is an edited version. the full video is probably another minute of the tiger dragging this guy down the street then ripping him in half.

I'm assuming the men chasing the escaped tiger knew it and were probably the owners, They didn't seem particularly scared of it.

It's probably just a big docile sweetie and not a drug lord's pet that has been trained to maul people.


There is no such thing as a tiger that's a "docile sweetie", they are dangerous animals and should not be kept in private residences
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Make tiger stew?

/Obscure?
Have Gun - Will Travel - S03E01 First, Catch a Tiger
Youtube 9dh6rLrNgNE
 
zang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rcain: HairBolus: khitsicker: im assuming this is an edited version. the full video is probably another minute of the tiger dragging this guy down the street then ripping him in half.

I'm assuming the men chasing the escaped tiger knew it and were probably the owners, They didn't seem particularly scared of it.

It's probably just a big docile sweetie and not a drug lord's pet that has been trained to maul people.

There is no such thing as a tiger that's a "docile sweetie", they are dangerous animals and should not be kept in private residences


Not even in Mexico?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
fark account name
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"un hombre con sombrero y camisa blanca" means the guy in the hat and white shirt.

Article doesn't specifically mention that he's also the "hombre con ropa interior marrón"
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HairBolus: khitsicker: im assuming this is an edited version. the full video is probably another minute of the tiger dragging this guy down the street then ripping him in half.

I'm assuming the men chasing the escaped tiger knew it and were probably the owners, They didn't seem particularly scared of it.

It's probably just a big docile sweetie and not a drug lord's pet that has been trained to maul people.


Dear sir, tigers do not need instructions for human disassembly. Seems like cubhood training for ungulate dismemberment is also applicable.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.