(ABC11 North Carolina)   North Carolina: One is coming   (abc11.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh no! Is Alabama prepared?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Also how the Queen announces an approaching orgasm.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh come on! It's a tropical storm!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah...Back to "normal".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arthur, huh?  How the hell could it wreck havoc?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe it could this guy....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect at least six Category 5 hurricanes this year.
It's 2020 the Murphy's Law of years.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else have any tolerance right now for weather 'reporters' drawing wood over an impending 'disaster' that turns out to be 2 days of rain?

I just hope they hold off on the disaster-mongering this year until it looks real.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Arthur, huh?  How the hell could it wreck havoc?

[Fark user image 179x282]

Maybe it could this guy....

[Fark user image 201x251]


With NC's luck, it'll be:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
oh yeah. Really terrifying.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's heading straight for them! North Carolina is doomed!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm really curious how a shelter will function with covid mixed into the situation... masks for everyone! 
My area warned the few hundred people in spring flood zones they wouldn't have their usual shelters due to covid, luckily it was a dry year...
 
