 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 12 Richmond)   Son, you got a watermelon on your head   (nbc12.com) divider line
18
    More: Silly, Black Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Toyota T100, Toyota, Toyota Racing Development, NUMMI, out watermelon rinds, Toyota 4Runner  
•       •       •

1000 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like sticky situation.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
mypokecard.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rider Nation!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cabbage head seen taking notes.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Must be the opening credits of Pumpkinhead 3: Pumpkinhead vs. Melonman.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They decided to make a pit stop.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok fine....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kinky.......
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ye gods who wrote this?  They then "proceeded to commit a larcency."  Did they hire an out of work 18th century barrister to beef up the writing staff?

/more likely the town cop shop speaks old school police bullshiat and they copied it right off
//but dammit reporter, translate that shiat to English before you submit the article
///military loves that one as well - reports must maximize obstufucation
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a pre-existing condition...
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Watermelon there's a son on your ass
 
sourballs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time to bring Gallagher in on the case
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Robbing a store with watermelon skins covering your faces: genius?

Pulling up to the store in a distinctive truck, and parking in front of a camera: not genius.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dafuq?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ye gods who wrote this?  They then "proceeded to commit a larcency."  Did they hire an out of work 18th century barrister to beef up the writing staff?

/more likely the town cop shop speaks old school police bullshiat and they copied it right off
//but dammit reporter, translate that shiat to English before you submit the article
///military loves that one as well - reports must maximize obstufucation


Err, these days the average reporter can't even spell without the use of a spellchecker, and as long as the word isn't flagged, they use it, without checking that it actually is the word the mean.

You REALLY want them trying to translate shiat into common english?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.