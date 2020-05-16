 Skip to content
(News 4 San Antonio)   PSA: When the three year old asks to pet you and your wife's dog, you should just keep walking, unless you really want to be arrested for attempted kidnapping, perp-walked on the evening news, and run out of the town that you were born and raised in   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope they win their lawsuit against the sheriff. His statement basically said they were already guilty.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"This was such a brazen daylight attempt to kidnap a three-year old girl that I just have to think as a career police officer this can't be the first time something suspicious like this has happened with these folks," said Sheriff Javier Salazar back in October 2019.

...

The Sheriff issued the following statement:

"I still firmly believe that what occurred that day is disturbing. What the grand jury ultimately decided cannot change what transpired. Had the mother of that little girl not looked up in time and confronted these two people, there's no way to know what would have happened."

Holy Mother of F*ck.  They didn't do anything.  But they MUST have done something, because... reasons?  And if they must have done something now, surely they have done something before.  His finely honed police officer judgment tells him that.

Seriously - if I didn't already know that this is the mindset of your average cop - guilty until you die, not until proven innocent - I'd be ill.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Law enforcement always double down.

Always.

Because it works.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, I didn't realize so many people were trying to kidnap my daughter...jeez she must have asked to pet dozens of dogs when she was 3 years old. Those bastards! Not too late, kidnapping must have a long or indefinite statute of limitations...I'm gonna call that sheriff guy and wreck some farking lives!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have allowed the kid to pet the dog, but keep it's hands of the man.

Sorry. Just a touch of the grammar Nazi coming out in me.

Nobody petted anybody except the dog, probably. I have know way to know.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like the parents need to keep the kid in the house. I mean, everybody wants to kidnap her. She needs protecting.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe they were really gonna kidnap the kid because they ran out of dog food.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Does your dog bite?"
"No, it just kidnaps small children like you."
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, probable pedophile Javier Salazar is allowed into your neighborhood, free to ogle your children.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Law enforcement always double down.

Always.

Because it works.


Don't forget they get to keep taking this to a grand jury until they find one that will indict. And they only need a 75% vote.
 
Last Survivor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What color was the accuser?
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Meanwhile, probable pedophile Javier Salazar is allowed into your neighborhood, free to ogle your children.


I have it on good authority that he busts under age teenage girls for shoplifting then solicits them for blow jobs in exchange for not having to face charges

Where do I get my info about that? People who know things
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bexar County: famous as far away as Illinois, as a shiathole county as far as law enfoecement
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can I pet your titties?
Youtube Ndm0uXQX_Rk
 
ko_kyi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Bexar County: famous as far away as Illinois, as a shiathole county as far as law enfoecement


The SAPD is only normal-bad.  Bexar county was briefly great under an anti-corruption Sheriff Susan Pamerleau. Then in 2016 it reverted to form.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: ecmoRandomNumbers: Law enforcement always double down.

Always.

Because it works.

Don't forget they get to keep taking this to a grand jury until they find one that will indict. And they only need a 75% vote.


Maybe, but in this case it sounds like one of those things the DA's office office hates to have dropped on their doorstep.
Easy way to get rid of a turd like that when dropped on your desk is to pitch it halfheartedly to a Grand Jury, and get a no bill.
Then its an easy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, as opposed to pissing off the AO by telling them you are going to NP the case.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shapira and Benitez say they were walking their dogs when a girl asked if she could pet one of them.
They directed the little girl to pet one that would be less likely to bite her.

Less likely to bite her?
Sounds like the answer should have just been no, you can't pet the dogs.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's farked up. I hope they drain that PD dry of funds and a bunch of dickbags get fired.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Both links in the article lead to earlier reports that state unequivocally that it was an attempted kidnapping and the suspects "fled" the area. I mean, if it was reported, it must be true, right?

Parents stopped suspects in attempted kidnapping in Bexar County

Man, woman arrested after trying to kidnap 3-year old girl
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Maybe they should have allowed the kid to pet the dog, but keep it's hands of the man.

Sorry. Just a touch of the grammar Nazi coming out in me.

Nobody petted anybody except the dog, probably. I have know way to know.


Grammar nazi?

"It's?"

Really?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My policy when a child I don't know asks to pet my dog is pretty simple.

"Sorry, she bites."

It's a lie - but it's very effective.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does anyone have any better links, or more background, than the article provides?  There has to be more to this - did the police even have grounds for an arrest?  Is the Sheriff related to the accuser, or something like that?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dryad: fnordfocus: ecmoRandomNumbers: Law enforcement always double down.

Always.

Because it works.

Don't forget they get to keep taking this to a grand jury until they find one that will indict. And they only need a 75% vote.

Maybe, but in this case it sounds like one of those things the DA's office office hates to have dropped on their doorstep.
Easy way to get rid of a turd like that when dropped on your desk is to pitch it halfheartedly to a Grand Jury, and get a no bill.
Then its an easy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, as opposed to pissing off the AO by telling them you are going to NP the case.


Yeah, but the DA pretty much has to do what the cops tell him to. If they say try again, he will keep trying.

Otherwise, kiss off police cooperation  for every trial ever and no re-election.

And prosecutors have families.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you aren't watching your child and you looked up too late, they could be kidnapped.

This is 100% true. The solution is watching your child, not accusing everyone they approach of attempted kidnapping.

I mean fark, who knows if there is more to this story, but that's just how crimes work. I can be driving my candy van and offering kids candy all day long, and I'm innocent until one at least hops in the back, or you can prove some intent to do anything other than give away treats.

The alternative is a world in which no adults are allowed to interact with children, and go ahead and codify that into law if that's what you want. And I'll push for a law saying if you let your child talk to me you get fined for bad parenting. I mean gosh, allowing your child to spend time with a possible child molester is surely criminal, no?

In fact, you were probably planning to sell your child to me, otherwise you never would have done the approach. For shame.
 
