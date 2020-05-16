 Skip to content
(War is Boring)   Dumbass nearly takes out Blue Angels getting up close video with his drone   (warisboring.com) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If a consumer drone can take out an F-18 just by being there, what does that say about possible area defenses in unfriendly territory?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: If a consumer drone can take out an F-18 just by being there, what does that say about possible area defenses in unfriendly territory?


You make a valid point regarding the fragility of fighter jets. But this was a simple fly-over.
They don't usually fly so low during combat sorties.
Except for the A-10 of course. And the Hawg ain't got time for Johnny q public's sissy drone.
Might have time to brrrrt the operator though... ;)
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Article is useless without pics of the sling this drone operator's ass oughta be in.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: If a consumer drone can take out an F-18 just by being there, what does that say about possible area defenses in unfriendly territory?


As close as they fly to each other, I think the last thing the pilots would want is to be startled by a sudden...well, anything unexpected.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the operator, that's a bad *ss video. The drone wasn't that close. Hardly any rig wash.
 
