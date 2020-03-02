 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Further muddying the waters, cops asked Arbery murder suspect to keep an eye on house under construction   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
eurotrader
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The same police department that has had 4 officers including the Chief indicted for various criminal acts lying about anything would be surprising.https://www.news4jax.com/n​ews/georgia/​2020/03/02/glynn-county-police-chief-3​-ex-officers-booked-into-jail/
 
Gubbo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And?
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was Arbery wearing a hoodie, too?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I believe that qualifies them to be co-defendants, especially in the civil suits.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So?
 
Xai
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.


It would have been no problem if a civilian wasn't pretending to be a cop.

He didn't have a uniform, a badge or power of arrest, but tried to apprehend Aubrey. When Aubrey tried to fight back against a stranger with a gun trying to stop him, it resulted in his death.
 
bloobeary
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Send the federal marshalls in to arrest everyone involved, and take over law operations until some clean officers can be found to staff the location. It's time we stopped putting up with this bullshiat.
 
ThomasPaineTrain
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: Send the federal marshalls in to arrest everyone involved, and take over law operations until some clean officers can be found to staff the location. It's time we stopped putting up with this bullshiat.


H... Have you seen our justice department right now?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: GreatGlavinsGhost: That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.

It would have been no problem if a civilian wasn't pretending to be a cop.

He didn't have a uniform, a badge or power of arrest, but tried to apprehend Aubrey. When Aubrey tried to fight back against a stranger with a gun trying to stop him, it resulted in his death.


That's what I was hinting at.

The guy was not qualified to do the job.  Now his defenders are trying to zimmerman him.
 
Sliding Carp
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Was Arbery wearing a hoodie, too?


I bet he smoked dope at least once.

And sassed a teacher.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, Arbery was running while Black AND thirsty?  What happened to personal responsibility?
 
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Send the federal marshalls in to arrest everyone involved, and take over law operations until some clean officers can be found to staff the location. It's time we stopped putting up with this bullshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: And?


"And kill anyone that goes in, by any means necessary."
 
Brosephus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.


Thread is done.  Last one out hit the light switch.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Liars
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.


You know who ELSE didn't complete his use-of-force training?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure they didn't.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.


The Simpsons - I've Had It Up To Here With Your Rules
Youtube yVFn7F3El8g
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 704x396]


What kind of stupid shiat is this?

I think I don't care about this any more. I want it to end. Yes we have a legal process, and I was a lawyer before I retired. But...

Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra pit. Indian Cobra pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose.

Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking.
 
soupafi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm holding out hope that the Feds take this over.
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Was Arbery wearing a hoodie, too?


he probably had marijuana in his blood?...marijuana for Christ sakes people!
 
soupafi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: King Something: [Fark user image 704x396]

What kind of stupid shiat is this?

I think I don't care about this any more. I want it to end. Yes we have a legal process, and I was a lawyer before I retired. But...

Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra pit. Indian Cobra pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose.

Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking.


Once the legal process is complete, execution should take place within the hour. That video was an execution and people are ok with it.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Defense Attorney's are crying how innocent their clients are, this is good no chance of an appeal for poor representation.  Honestly the prosecution just needs to mimic the prosecution in Episode Uno of Better Call Saul.
 
kudayta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: The Defense Attorney's are crying how innocent their clients are, this is good no chance of an appeal for poor representation.  Honestly the prosecution just needs to mimic the prosecution in Episode Uno of Better Call Saul.


Do you think they will be convicted?

/Not asking if they should be convicted.  I'm pretty sure you guys can guess where I stand on that.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

fark america. this never happened in canada
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Xai: GreatGlavinsGhost: That would have been no problem had that asshole completed his de-escalation and use-of-force training.

It would have been no problem if a civilian wasn't pretending to be a cop.

He didn't have a uniform, a badge or power of arrest, but tried to apprehend Aubrey. When Aubrey tried to fight back against a stranger with a gun trying to stop him, it resulted in his death.

That's what I was hinting at.

The guy was not qualified to do the job.  Now his defenders are trying to zimmerman him.


Giving the fullest benefit of the doubt I can muster, the problem was his cop training and experience, not lack thereof.

If someone charges a cop carrying a longarm for asking/telling them to stop, you know they're a big problem, and it can be viewed as deadly force pretty damn quick.

It is very difficult, despite the police brutality in this country, to justify initiating physical contact with a cop as anything other than an intent to cause serious bodily harm.

But someone who isn't a cop, who is carrying a longarm, if not brandishing it at some point, who gives you commands like that? Ya, its self defense all the way down.

I doubt our jogger would have rushed a cop. I doubt a non-cop playing at citizens arrest would have the same behaviors as an ex-cop.

And again, that's full benefit of the doubt. He's probably just a racist.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kudayta: Tom_Slick: The Defense Attorney's are crying how innocent their clients are, this is good no chance of an appeal for poor representation.  Honestly the prosecution just needs to mimic the prosecution in Episode Uno of Better Call Saul.

Do you think they will be convicted?

/Not asking if they should be convicted.  I'm pretty sure you guys can guess where I stand on that.


I do, it will be a circus and I'm sure there will be several change of venue requests, but I think most people here in Georgia find it disgusting.  I don't think it will be a death penalty case, but a conviction on Murder or at the very least Manslaughter is coming.  Either way I'm guessing 25 to Life will be the sentence
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did they ask him to watch the house at their last Klan meeting?
 
