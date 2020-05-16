 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Barack Obama will be delivering a commencement for the Class of 2020. Which class of 2020? All of them. (8 PM ET on all major networks, LGT streaming)   (youtube.com) divider line
151
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm going to try to watch a President speak. I'll try to stay awake and watch President Obama tonight.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm honestly expecting Trump to do something insane to preempt this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't know if I'll watch. Listening to Obama just makes me sad at how things have changed
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gubbo: I don't know if I'll watch. Listening to Obama just makes me sad at how things have changed


I saw a commercial for it last night, and my mom said, "I miss having a president to be proud of."

It's depressing. :(

My graduation speaker was Madeleine Albright. It was exciting. Even campus Republicans were excited to have her speak at our graduation in 1999. We had Chinese protesters outside and everybody had to go through security (and this was a big university -- University of Arizona) to get inside. We had just bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

It was Madeleine Albright's birthday, and after she had been introduced, Mariachi Arizona came out and played happy birthday and Las Mañanitas for her. We were throwing our tortillas (UofA tradition) like frisbees. It was fun. It wasn't partisan or ugly. Seems like a lifetime ago.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It'll be a nice reminder of what a real President is like.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ooooh man, Rumpledtaintskin is gonna be sooo pissed he isn't headlining! Or even invited to participate. Odds on him going on an U. G. L. Y. tweetstorm after?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barack Obama will be delivering a commencement for the Class of 2020. Which class of 2020? All of them, Katie.

FTFY
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Ooooh man, Rumpledtaintskin is gonna be sooo pissed he isn't headlining! Or even invited to participate. Odds on him going on an U. G. L. Y. tweetstorm after?


Watch Trump call an emergency press conference at 8 PM
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Barack Obama will be delivering a commencement for the Class of 2020. Which class of 2020? All of them, Katie.

FTFY


Fark user imageView Full Size


you sure?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's actually just going to be singing "Graduation (Friends Forever)" on YouTube Live.
Graduation (Friends Forever) - Vitamin C HD
Youtube foyAOoVagWw
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice reminder of just how small the current occupant is.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's gonna have Obama arrested during the address, isn't he.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will surely trigger the in-laws.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, the Pumpkin Pinochet gunna be pissed.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy a president that has class and can compete a sentence without saying saying something completely stupid
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: He's actually just going to be singing "Graduation (Friends Forever)" on YouTube Live.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/foyAOoVa​gWw]


I heard he's actually going with Everybody's Free to Wear Sunscreen

Baz Luhrmann - Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen
Youtube sTJ7AzBIJoI
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Trump's gonna have Obama arrested during the address, isn't he.


Yes, but on what charges?  Conspiracy to ObamaGate and I don't have to explain it because you know what he did?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news for Fartbongo.

/it's the farts along with the bongos is the ONAMGATE
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYT ran a story on it. For every "I miss having an as president" comment, there were 15 "Obama is gay/Muslim/facist/communist/antichrist​/ AND the worst president ever" counterarguments. Until the country is rid, once and for all, of this strain of idiocy - these people - we're never going to move forward.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why trumpy is so pissed right now, nobody asked him to do it because nobody wants to hear his blubbering so he concocted Obamagate.
 
peterthx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: NYT ran a story on it. For every "I miss having an as president" comment, there were 15 "Obama is gay/Muslim/facist/communist/antichrist​/ AND the worst president ever" counterarguments. Until the country is rid, once and for all, of this strain of idiocy - these people - we're never going to move forward.


Some people will miss Obama for a long time though.

/bazinga!
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should start off normal, and then go into a ten minute rambling bullshiat-a-thon, and then stop suddenly and go "What?  Is something wrong?  I heard that was what passed for presidential now."
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in bumfark nowhere somebody is calling highschool graduations elitist and UnAmerican
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farker Soze: Pants full of macaroni!!: Trump's gonna have Obama arrested during the address, isn't he.

Yes, but on what charges?  Conspiracy to ObamaGate and I don't have to explain it because you know what he did?


Willfully and persistently being anti-Trump, Black and a democrat.  The three cardinal sins.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Obama.

I will watch this and I graduated a very long time ago.

/I have no idea who spoke at my graduation
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: NYT ran a story on it. For every "I miss having an as president" comment, there were 15 "Obama is gay/Muslim/facist/communist/antichrist​/ AND the worst president ever" counterarguments. Until the country is rid, once and for all, of this strain of idiocy - these people - we're never going to move forward.


I wish I knew what percentage of them are trolls and what percent actually believe it...
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be so very strange listening to a president who can speak in complete sentences.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: I enjoy a president that has class and can compete a sentence without saying saying something completely stupid


We don't have to agree with politicians 100% of the time. But damn, isn't it nice to have one you can be proud of?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would pay a decent amount of money to see him address the students in a tan suit.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has me blocked on Twitter. I can't kick dirt in his face about this. His handlers are as weak as he is.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a shot of whiskey every time he says "I" or "me."
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Obama makes America great again by slipping in a few lines from this
Fark user imageView Full Size



One of the 73 year old arteries in his brain would have to burst
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be part of that Obamagate I keep hearing...so much, and yet not enough about.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Charles of York: I enjoy a president that has class and can compete a sentence without saying saying something completely stupid

We don't have to agree with politicians 100% of the time. But damn, isn't it nice to have one you can be proud of?


Trump is doing a great job isn't he? Never thought Fark would praise him so much.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Meanwhile, in bumfark nowhere somebody is calling highschool graduations elitist and UnAmerican


Because they never passed the 8th grade
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't these kids suffered enough?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if someone in the West Wing had to duct tape the Dim Reaper to his chair to keep him from nuking Iran in the next 15 minutes.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSPAN is playing farking Lara I have a degree in culinary arts so I'm qualified to talk politics Trump and Moscow Mitch, Team Trump online chit chat.   Wtf?!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Ooooh man, Rumpledtaintskin is gonna be sooo pissed he isn't headlining! Or even invited to participate. Odds on him going on an U. G. L. Y. tweetstorm after?


OBAMAGATE!!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what are the chances that Fox News cuts away when Obama starts speaking?
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liam Burns: President of the most corrupt administration in American history speaks tonight!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I assume trump is also giving multiple commencement speechs to inspire the youts of America?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: OK So Amuse Me: Ooooh man, Rumpledtaintskin is gonna be sooo pissed he isn't headlining! Or even invited to participate. Odds on him going on an U. G. L. Y. tweetstorm after?

OBAMAGATE!!


PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is still no sex in the champagne room
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hopefully he won't go off-script.  OOOH... President *OBAMA*. Never mind.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some criminals and shiat garbage people are going to cry hard about this. Right wing broflakes must be raging into their meth pipes and seeking solace in their cousin's vaginas over this.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
csb: my commencement speech was done by our school board president.  He read all of the pokey little puppy to the audience and went on to explain how reading to your children was of the utmost importance.  Keep in mind, or graduating class had the highest pregnancy rate in the history of the school.

Fast forward two years.  My cousin graduated and I attended the ceremony.  Same guy giving the speech.  This time around it was a live reading of the little engine that could. He followed that up with a nice long explanation on how everyone has "a package" and everyone's package is special.  Prime choice if words for an adolescent group my friends.  Prime choice.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: There is still no sex in the champagne room


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
