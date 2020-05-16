 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man tries to perform an exorcism on a four-year-old in the worst possible way   (wjactv.com) divider line
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sick, burn bro.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah, religion.  Such a positive force in the world.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ghana? Nope.

Bolivia? Nope.

Italy? Nope.

Canada? Ha ha, nope.

USA?...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers say they then located the child, who was standing naked inside the residence and had gasoline poured on him and around him.

Props to the guy that took a brick to the jaw. Probably saved he kid with seconds to spare.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm having a very difficult time making a sarcastic remark about burning a child.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bowen: Officers say they then located the child, who was standing naked inside the residence and had gasoline poured on him and around him.

Props to the guy that took a brick to the jaw. Probably saved he kid with seconds to spare.


The assailant must've played for the 76ers.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: I'm having a very difficult time making a sarcastic remark about burning a child.


How about a harmless funny joke instead?

I did a Google search on what to do with a demonic 4-year-old child, naked and covered with gasoline.

It cam up with around 48,500 matches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That poor baby, and yes I know it wasn't an infant, but, still(I'm a Mom so. . .) he probably does have at least some irritation if not light burns from the gasoline on his skin! Major Kudos to the guy that stopped this arsehole from burning this child alive, he deserves, idk, something great. This could have so much worse of a story if he hadn't intervened! I hope they throw not just the book, but the whole dammed library at this guy! I truly hate people that harm kids. Truly. Hate.

I know four-year-olds can be a handful but this is so far out of bounds I don't know what to think. I hope this guy chokes on his own tongue.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I completely agree with Bowen and OK So Amuse Me that the guy who prevented the nut job from setting the child afire deserves the Hero tag. I hope he gets recognition, an award, free get-out-of-jail pass, something for his action.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire? Come on. Obviously ineffective. Everyone knows the easiest way to perform an exorcism is to beat the hell out them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I know four-year-olds can be a handful but this is so far out of bounds I don't know what to think. I hope this guy chokes on his own tongue.


He'll be choking on something, once he gets to prison.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Ghana? Nope.

Bolivia? Nope.

Italy? Nope.

Canada? Ha ha, nope.

USA?...


Religion unfortunately doesn't respect borders. Unlike COVID-19, religion can be found on every continent.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(looks at pic). Jon Snow?  You really do know nothing..
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell grants bail to a guy who just got done dousing a 4 year old in gasoline and trying to set him on fire?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Ghana? Nope.

Bolivia? Nope.

Italy? Nope.

Canada? Ha ha, nope.

USA?...


Johnstown. ✔
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hoodoo, Pentecostal, Johnny Cash Southern Baptist....
If the child had a demon in him, more than likely it came from the people who believe in and see them everywhere.
Robert Tilton quote: " I got demons running around all over the place - I just tell them 'get out of here I'm busy!'"
Best advice I can give you stay the fark away from churches, tarot card/fortune tellers - and don't get poked in the back by one of them.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ah, religion.  Such a positive force in the world.


I'm not sure that's religion or more of a case of the crazies. I know I know, what's the difference?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The butt?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I have been around a few 4 year olds that I have wanted to burn the demons out of... so there's that.
 
spoony31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they add on attempted murder as a charge??
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I'm having a very difficult time making a sarcastic remark about burning a child.


children are better cooked in hot cars, much more tender if slow cooked.

///went there
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INSIDE the residence?

I mean, +1 for commitment. But -20 for fire safety...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, all I'm saying is if you've never taken care of a four-year-old don't be hasty to judge.

/let him burn
//the assaulter, not the kid
///why would you think I meant the kid?!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to be popular if he makes it to gen pop.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Approves
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ah, religion.  Such a positive force in the world.


Waiting for the un-selfaware "most religious people are good and aren't crazy" post. Yep, religion is a positive force, right up the the point when it isn't.
 
DevilGirlFromMars
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: That poor baby, and yes I know it wasn't an infant, but, still(I'm a Mom so. . .) he probably does have at least some irritation if not light burns from the gasoline on his skin! Major Kudos to the guy that stopped this arsehole from burning this child alive, he deserves, idk, something great. This could have so much worse of a story if he hadn't intervened! I hope they throw not just the book, but the whole dammed library at this guy! I truly hate people that harm kids. Truly. Hate.

I know four-year-olds can be a handful but this is so far out of bounds I don't know what to think. I hope this guy chokes on his own tongue.


I'm not a mom but I had a similar thought. Even without being set on fire having that stuff poured all over a child's skin is going to cause a lot of irritation and pain. I am currently on week two of a prednisone treatment due to a reaction from a chemical that was in after-sun lotion causing a bad burn on my shoulders. I can't even the imagine the agony of gasoline burns on delicate baby skin all over. :(
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Who the hell grants bail to a guy who just got done dousing a 4 year old in gasoline and trying to set him on fire?


The judge is probably a fellow parishioner (or at least in a like sect of the main cult) and everyone is aware of the accused person's good works!

/Jesus had already forgiven him before a drop of gas was splashed!
//so there!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: INSIDE the residence?

I mean, +1 for commitment. But -20 for fire safety...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We now know that this meme has grown up and had a child....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I forgot to mention, I prefer a window seat.  I hear the view is spectacular.

At any rate, I wonder how much prayer it's gonna take to squeeze this guy through the needle.  He's obviously mentally ill; perhaps when the DSM-XV comes out we will finally get a proper classification...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Benevolent Misanthrope: Ah, religion.  Such a positive force in the world.

I'm not sure that's religion or more of a case of the crazies. I know I know, what's the difference?


You can't see how attempting to kill a child for religious reasons isn't due to religion?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
McIntosh faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, arson and child endangerment, according to court documents."

No attempted murder? He was about to set the kid on farking fire.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well if the child's soul is that of a demon, this certainly was the most effective way lol!
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Benevolent Misanthrope: Ah, religion.  Such a positive force in the world.

Waiting for the un-selfaware "most religious people are good and aren't crazy" post. Yep, religion is a positive force, right up the the point when it isn't.


A lot of deeply evil people cloak themselves in religion.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like schizophrenia.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why did that headline read like The Offspring's "Get a Job"?

My kid's got a demon and I hate that dick
I tell him every day
I say, boy, you gotta lose that prick
In the worst possible way

God some gas, got a match, I'm gonna pray,
Na na won't you burn like a log?
Imperat tibi deus, wey hey hey hey,
Na na gonna burn like a log...

/that will probably send someone to hell, most likely me
 
chawco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it's in jessieville, this is psychosis.

I can't believe they offered this person the opportunity of bail. If you're somebody who thinks dosing a child and gasoline and letting them on fire is a way to get a demon out of them, and somehow I was not just murder, you probably shouldn't be allowed to be out in public at this time.

Somebody who behaves and thinks that irrationally cannot be trusted to follow a bind!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: I forgot to mention, I prefer a window seat.  I hear the view is spectacular.

At any rate, I wonder how much prayer it's gonna take to squeeze this guy through the needle.  He's obviously mentally ill; perhaps when the DSM-XV comes out we will finally get a proper classification...


I'd go with paranoid schizophrenia, possibly with bi-polar tendencies.

I wonder if it is constant exposure to coal slag that causes so many nutcases in central PA.
 
limeyfellow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Look, all I'm saying is if you've never taken care of a four-year-old don't be hasty to judge.

/let him burn
//the assaulter, not the kid
///why would you think I meant the kid?!


This is fark... that's why.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [i.imgur.com image 500x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


That movie (Repossessed) is so completely awful that I had to watch it twice.

This is in no way meant to be taken as an endorsement or recommendation.
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this like one of those Meth PSAs?  Lighting your 4 year old on fire isn't normal, but on religion it is.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That poor child.

This may not be because of any religious reasons. The father may not be very mentally stable.

But if a 4 year old kid was found doused in gasoline with a dad eager to burn a demon out of them, that kid likely went through a lot of horrible things before it got to that point. I hope this kid can find love and support, and the chance to grow up to be a healthy adult.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ah, religion.  Such a positive force in the world.


Generally speaking, scumbags like this would probably burn a child anyway, and religion is just the handy excuse or the lie they are too stupid to come up with themselves.

It's like: "why were you going to burn that baby?"
With religion: "God told me to."
Without religion: "Duhhh....."

But either way, it would happen.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Initially I felt sorry for both the child and the man. He's obviously mentally ill and he will probably never receive actual help for his issues. I feel more sorrow for the child, of course. If the kid wasn't already farked up, he likely is now.

Then I remember my friend who was trying to get his fiancee through immigration. This was before gay marriage was legalized, so he was jumping through hoops and getting the runaround for months, trying his best to get his future husband out of the uber-religious region he was in. He finally got permission for a temporary visa, but when he tried to call his fiancee to let him know he learned that the family had found out about it. They had beaten his fiancee to death trying to exorcise the gay demons, and the local cops had no intention of pursuing charges. The one member of the family who would even speak to my friend told him that their brother was in a better place and my friend would go to hell for trying to corrupt him.

fark organized religion, and fark the people who use it as a cover for their own evil.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
.. guess I was the only one happy he didn't try to do it with his penis
 
