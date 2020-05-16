 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The HBCU #ShowMeYourWalk commencement celebration starts here, featuring comedians and musical performances and a special address from that guy with the funny name. Live @ 2 PM ET   (youtube.com) divider line
85 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 16 May 2020 at 2:08 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are there drinking game rules?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Are there drinking game rules?


Who needs rules.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This Saturday, the former president will give two such addresses. One will be delivered as part of Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities. It will begin at 2 p.m. ET on the Chase YouTube channel as well as on Facebook and Twitter. There will be appearances by Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Chris Paul, Debbie Allen, and Vivica Fox, among others, as well as musical performances by Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean, Omari Hardwick, and a drumline mash-up featuring Doug E. Fresh.

A Doug E. Fresh drumline sounds cool.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dick Hertz?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Show us your what?

7-Up - Show Us Your Cans (1999, USA)
Youtube z2o9vQwcDa8
 
