(CNN)   Hawaii requires a 14 day quarantine for all out-of-state visitors. Let's see what happens when a New Yorker goes to the beach instead   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hawaii used to have a couple months long quarantine period for dogs, to keep rabies out of the islands.  I see no problem with extending that to morons as well.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had to check the article to make sure this wasn't my father-in-law.

My 80 year old father-in-law is a real piece of work.  He whines incessantly about having to wear a mask in public, he parrots the BS line about "the flu is worse" and he's actually been fined twice by the condo association for jumping the fence to swim in the pool.  He also complains about the workout room being closed.

I know this because my mother-in-law calls on a daily basis to vent.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Auntie Cheesus: I had to check the article to make sure this wasn't my father-in-law.

My 80 year old father-in-law is a real piece of work.  He whines incessantly about having to wear a mask in public, he parrots the BS line about "the flu is worse" and he's actually been fined twice by the condo association for jumping the fence to swim in the pool.  He also complains about the workout room being closed.

I know this because my mother-in-law calls on a daily basis to vent.


Your MIL has my deepest sympathy.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Auntie Cheesus: I had to check the article to make sure this wasn't my father-in-law.

My 80 year old father-in-law is a real piece of work.  He whines incessantly about having to wear a mask in public, he parrots the BS line about "the flu is worse" and he's actually been fined twice by the condo association for jumping the fence to swim in the pool.  He also complains about the workout room being closed.

I know this because my mother-in-law calls on a daily basis to vent.

Your MIL has my deepest sympathy.


She has mine as well.  I will gladly allow her to talk my ear off.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him to Gitmo.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't throw the book at him - beat him with it until no two adjacent bones remain intact.

What he did was deliberate - he endangered everyone with whom he came in contact, and when confronted, lied about it to the cops.

Fark his shiat up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
must have been the tacky tacky tourist shirt what gave him away.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bthom37: Hawaii used to have a couple months long quarantine period for dogs, to keep rabies out of the islands.  I see no problem with extending that to morons as well.


Sadly, it won't keep morons off the islands; once you're a moron, it's damned hard to get rid of it. Takes years of practice, education, and some degree of empathy & sympathy. Few recover.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Throw his ass into a volcano. Perhaps his sacrifice will save us all.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fuhgeddaboutit.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dunno what's worse - this moron, or the fact that they only caught him cause of Instagram means there probably plenty of slight smarter morons doing the same thing, except without publicly posted evidence, and the state apparently has no way to track them.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I'm sunbathing here!!!"
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
The
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Don't throw the book at him - beat him with it until no two adjacent bones remain intact.

What he did was deliberate - he endangered everyone with whom he came in contact, and when confronted, lied about it to the cops.

Fark his shiat up.


No, no. That's completely out of line. We should not beat people.

On the other hand, if Hawaii were to insist he leave the state immediately, while at the same time determining he was too big a risk to board a plane or a ship, I would have no problem with that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A New Yorker is an asshole? Unpossible!
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a residence there and even I'm not traveling back right now.

There's an attitude among some tourists, regardless of where they go, that since they paid to go there and are paying to stay there they are entitled to more than the people who live there. We see this all the time even in normalcy.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Youse calls dis a prison?  Hah, da prisons back in New Yark are waaay bigger than this, bucko!"

You know that's exactly what he's saying right now, too.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: must have been the tacky tacky tourist shirt what gave him away.


It's amazingly easy to play Spot the Tourist.
Yes, the shirt is one.  Real locals only wear Hawaiian shirts at parties, if EVER.  Look like Twoflower?  Too easy.

The car is another.  We got a couple that way, too.  Brand new car?  Check for a barcode sticker in the back window, if it's there it's a rental.  False positive?  Haha no, when locals need to rent a car we know where the cheap places that rent out USED cars are at.  Locals buying a brand new car?  Rare, but then it won't have the barcode sticker the agencies use for inventory tracking.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He allegedly used public transportation to get to the many places he was pictured, the statement said.

The great thing about Oahu is their literalness like calling the bus system TheBus. Maybe he'll find out about ThePrison.
 
spoony31
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why didnt they just test him?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When did your right to be an asshole supersede our need for public safety?
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: On the other hand, if Hawaii were to insist he leave the state immediately, while at the same time determining he was too big a risk to board a plane or a ship, I would have no problem with that.


Interesting to note: Hawaii tourism groups have a fund to transport people (tourists) back to the mainland in this situation. "Here's your ticket. Sorry your vacation sucked, we're closed, Humuhumu out front should have told you. GTFO."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ishidan: sinko swimo: must have been the tacky tacky tourist shirt what gave him away.

It's amazingly easy to play Spot the Tourist.
Yes, the shirt is one.  Real locals only wear Hawaiian shirts at parties, if EVER.  Look like Twoflower?  Too easy.

The car is another.  We got a couple that way, too.  Brand new car?  Check for a barcode sticker in the back window, if it's there it's a rental.  False positive?  Haha no, when locals need to rent a car we know where the cheap places that rent out USED cars are at.  Locals buying a brand new car?  Rare, but then it won't have the barcode sticker the agencies use for inventory tracking.


Counterpoint: if a shirt is being worn by a Hawaiian, it's technically a Hawaiian shirt.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spoony31: Why didnt they just test him?


Like bricks on the feet and see if he swims?   And if he does see if he survives the fire?  Yeah, Id be ok with that.

If the locals wanted a testing upon arrival policy, that would be great.... But they didn't.  Blatant disregard for the law.
 
spoony31
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What he did was completely moronic yes, but hid dumbass should have known that he would be quarantined and cancelled. On the other hand, that would kill Hawaii's tourism so they should just do testing at the airport
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: I have a residence there and even I'm not traveling back right now.

There's an attitude among some tourists, regardless of where they go, that since they paid to go there and are paying to stay there they are entitled to more than the people who live there. We see this all the time even in normalcy.


The Venn diagram of tourists that behave that way and people who come back saying that Hawaiians hate white people is a perfect circle.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: spoony31: Why didnt they just test him?

Like bricks on the feet and see if he swims?   And if he does see if he survives the fire?  Yeah, Id be ok with that.

If the locals wanted a testing upon arrival policy, that would be great.... But they didn't.  Blatant disregard for the law.


Build a bridge out of him
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was talking to my folks and Delaware is doing this too but the beaches are open for memorial day weekend. So if you want to go to the beach next weekend you need a time machine. And most of the stuff won't be open anyways, I did joke about going to visit and they said I could stay in the garage with a bucket. And I have to empty my own bucket, they are gonna get 1 star from me, 2 of I get a mint on my cot.
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spoony31: Why didnt they just test him?


Contrary to the statements of Orange Fuhrer, there are not enough tests for everyone who wants one to get one.

Also, the real purpose of the 14 day quarantine is just to reduce the number of visitors, which it has done.  Hawaii is down to something like 2% of its normal tourists.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Went to CostCo today and there were two tough-guy edgelords walking around with no masks on despite the requirements.

Some people are just assholes.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishidan: It's amazingly easy to play Spot the Tourist.
Yes, the shirt is one.  Real locals only wear Hawaiian shirts at parties, if EVER.  Look like Twoflower?  Too easy.

The car is another.  We got a couple that way, too.  Brand new car?  Check for a barcode sticker in the back window, if it's there it's a rental.  False positive?  Haha no, when locals need to rent a car we know where the cheap places that rent out USED cars are at.  Locals buying a brand new car?  Rare, but then it won't have the barcode sticker the agencies use for inventory tracking.


Another one, when at the Foodland: "What's with all the spam? And what's poke?" (Pronounced like toke or coke.)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.