(Patheos)   A man who used God as his anti-viral protection learns his lesson   (patheos.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A storm descends on a small town, and the downpour soon turns into a flood. As the waters rise, the local preacher kneels in prayer on the church porch, surrounded by water. By and by, one of the townsfolk comes up the street in a canoe.
"Better get in, Preacher. The waters are rising fast."
"No," says the preacher. "I have faith in the Lord. He will save me."
Still the waters rise. Now the preacher is up on the balcony, wringing his hands in supplication, when another guy zips up in a motorboat.
"Come on, Preacher. We need to get you out of here. The levee's gonna break any minute."
Once again, the preacher is unmoved. "I shall remain. The Lord will see me through."
After a while the levee breaks, and the flood rushes over the church until only the steeple remains above water. The preacher is up there, clinging to the cross, when a helicopter descends out of the clouds, and a state trooper calls down to him through a megaphone.
"Grab the ladder, Preacher. This is your last chance."
Once again, the preacher insists the Lord will deliver him.
And, predictably, he drowns.
A pious man, the preacher goes to heaven. After a while he gets an interview with God, and he asks the Almighty, "Lord, I had unwavering faith in you. Why didn't you deliver me from that flood?"
God shakes his head. "What did you want from me? I sent you two boats and a helicopter."
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

First thing I thought of too.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take This Sabbath Day (Karl Malden)
Youtube QfLZrPq136I
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wants, he can still believe God protected him from dying. It only depends how far people want to go with taking his name in vain.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just wanted to chime in before all the "haha/die faster" people show up.

I understand the feeling. It makes sense. A lot of people ignored something and now they're getting comeuppance. There's some satisfaction when that happens when you were right and someone gets proven wrong.

But when it comes to this, we gotta knock that sh*t off. When I see some greedy, lazy a-hole lose all his money in a Ponzi scheme, I think he got what he deserved. But this is different. This isn't one of those "instant karma" youtube videos. These are actual people. They didn't cause this and they didn't make it worse. They just repeated and echoed what some fat slob who wears makeup and bad suits told them. They believed what they were told.

No one should wish death on any of these people. They're just people. Not bright people and probably not good people. But they aren't responsible for this.

The only people it is fair and appropriate to wish that on are the Trumps/Kushners. Not all republicans. Not all conservatives. Just them.

Why them? Because they are responsible for the catastrophe that didn't need to happen. They knew people would listen to them. They knew people would follow them. They knew what they were saying was lies. The avg people these articles are usually written about actually believed what they are saying and what they were told. The trumps/Kushners do not. They know the truth and they know the lies. They know the lies will cause many thousands to die.

So instead of gloating or wishing death on some cabby who wasn't too smrt to begin with, focus that on President Clownface and his Real-Doll Son-in-law. They are the only ones that deserve it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jon Favreau has really gone off the deep end.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's as if....It's all bullshat....
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think a lot of people have a distorted view of what faith is and how it works.

/Magical thinking is not faith and can get you in trouble.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else think it's ethically questionable to treat someone for COVID-19 after they've already been proven to be brain dead?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's as if....It's all bullshat....


Virus or God? Show your work.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

They did and do continue to make it worse. So f*ck him and his preying on his flock.
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That's very compassionate of you, but that attitude is why we're are in this mess..being tolerant of assholes.  More liberals need to buy and learn how to shoot guns.  Because it may come to that.  I'm done being told to turn the other cheek.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fatal combo of pre-existing conditions of religion and obesity
 
Pextor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Heresyoursign.jpg
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lol I'm as liberal as they come and have guns. Just need more ammo.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He pulled through, while his poor wife is on a ventilator and likely going to die because of his disregard for science. And that's the moral of the story - the idiots aren't just endangering themselves, they're going to kill us all.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

You know what?

No.

This dumbass still believes in God even after all this.  fark him and everyone else who "believes", because they're told what they want to hear and can't accept harsh truths like "The earth is billions of years old, is round, and developed life through evolution"...or "Humans can and do cause massive climate change through their actions"...or "Natural diseases can kill hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of people each year without needing to be developed in a lab."  He did get what he deserved, because they acted like spoiled, defiant children.  This is just his spanking.  I guess "his God" hit him a wee bit too hard with it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mjjt: Fatal combo of pre-existing conditions of religion and obesity


Maybe it's a religion of obesity
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Morbo, the News Monster:  GOD DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY!

Job in sackcloth and ashes outside should have told you Job's Comforters that.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hitchens, a taxi driver, admitted in WPTV interview this week that he was wrong in not taking proper precautions against the virus.

I guess Jesus wasn't his co-pilot because Jesus was social distancing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: mjjt: Fatal combo of pre-existing conditions of religion and obesity

Maybe it's a religion of obesity


It's called the Gospel of Prosperity, but Gospel of Adversity works just as well given the people it appeals to most. Snake oil, whang doodles, haters and racists, oh my! Follow that Yellow "Gold" Brick Road to the Great Whizzer.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I take no glee in pain and death, no matter how uninformed the person is.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Hitchens, a taxi driver, admitted in WPTV interview this week that he was wrong in not taking proper precautions against the virus.

I guess Jesus wasn't his co-pilot because Jesus was social distancing.

The reason there was only one line of footprints on the side was that False Religion was riding your backs and I was waaaaaaaaay over here, practicing common sense, love and patience like one who preaches in a desert.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, he didn't. He's looking for absolution from his own stupidity and partisanship, because he may have inadvertently killed his own goddamned wife by not only contracting COVID-19, but giving it to his wife as well.

May he accept what he's done, and hope that he lives long enough to both regret his actions and pass his learning to others. There are far too many belligerently ignorant people in America, so perhaps he can serve as a cautionary tale and help in that manner.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I think we have enough hate for all involved. It's morons like this that put them in power in the first place. Doesn't think about anything until it affects them personally. This is why we are doomed, half of everyone is below average intelligence and then there's Dunning Kruger.

RIP George Carlin, you lucky bastard
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Religion is just an ego trip
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I think a lot of people have a distorted view of what faith is and how it works.

/Magical thinking is not faith and can get you in trouble.


bingo. a good leader will tell you from the pulpit to not ignore the wisdoms and warnings of men. those that are educated and learned are sometimes there to give examples. some good, some bad.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I'm adding Dr. " I trust nothing out of the CDC " Brix to that list and also his entire cabinet as well. And his Press Sec. and his kids and if you give me a few more minutes I can come up with several more.
 
Kairam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Beat me to the punch. Let the plague doubters reap what they sow.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Let me stop you right there: anyone not using PPE while ignoring isolation guidelines, who spreads that view to others, is absolutely making it worse.

If you rtfa, even the guy there admits he might have killed his wife with his actions.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is no reason so stop believing in God.  Just that God owes you any f*cking favor.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More liberals need to buy and learn how to shoot guns.

I don't know what gave you any idea that they don't. Your conservative-flavored Trump bullshiat does not reflect on anyone's ability to carry weapons, here. Assume everyone is armed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm already tired of these stories. Eventually, someone I know well will post the same thing. Then I will summon the power within me to go to the refrigerator, grab two beers, head to the sofa, and turn on the TV while resisting the urge to post anything in reply because they won't read that either.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apparently the lesson he learned wasn't anything related to English.  The run-on sentences gave me Forrest Whitaker eye.
 
keithgabryelski
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
he really went all-in for four likes.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish I could stop pretending it's not funny when somebody who mocks the threat of the coronavirus gets the coronavirus. Because it's pretty farking funny.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IlGreven: I guess "his God" hit him a wee bit too hard with it.


I disagree.  If his God was truly kind and loving, he'd have called this man "home" already.  Along with all his fellow believers.  They all deserve to be with Him.  Please let them go.  Take them now.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I mean he himself admits that he probably passed it to his wife, who will likely die, because he didn't take precautions. So I would take issue with the bold assertions you made above. But I see your point in avoiding the temptation to gloat. Except I've seen how horrid, violent and confrontational a lot of COVID truthers have been to those they disagree with, so even that comes with a grain of salt.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just went out to Lowes Hardware and other than me and my dad, I think only about 15% of the people in there had masks on.

I just kept thinking, "You are all trying to kill me!"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
mononymous:
More liberals need to buy and learn how to shoot guns.

lizaardvark:
I don't know what gave you any idea that they don't. Your conservative-flavored Trump bullshiat does not reflect on anyone's ability to carry weapons, here. Assume everyone is armed.

I can even make guns.  Not the best, mind you, but they'll make a big noise and hurl the projectile at great velocity in roughly the direction aimed.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size


Fat people playing chicken with a virus that has a higher mortality among the morbidly obese?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I liked the part where he has already managed to forgive himself on behalf of his wife.
 
slaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And, the pickled onion on top of this sauerkraut sundae is that this guy is a cabbie!  A CABBIE!!!  Confined space, general public, who knows how many per shift......
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have no compassion for the purposefully ignorant, those who take pride in being stupid. Stupid people deserve to die. If fact, it's better for the rest of us if they do.

Ignorant: unaware of something because it hasn't been presented to you and you haven't had the chance to learn about it.
Purposefully ignorant (stupid): refusing to learn or accept demonstrable facts.
There's a difference.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I have no compassion for the purposefully ignorant, those who take pride in being stupid. Stupid people deserve to die. If fact, it's better for the rest of us if they do.

Ignorant: unaware of something because it hasn't been presented to you and you haven't had the chance to learn about it.
Purposefully ignorant (stupid): refusing to learn or accept demonstrable facts.
There's a difference.


There's another:  "belligerently stupid".
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

slaur: And, the pickled onion on top of this sauerkraut sundae is that this guy is a cabbie!  A CABBIE!!!  Confined space, general public, who knows how many per shift......


In Florida of all places. Place was already a hotspot.
 
davynelson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1. Thought god would protect him from fake virus.

2. Got sick with virus.

3. Declares virus is real.

4. Virus was always real, man must declare god fake.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a shame. Let me light a candle for him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.