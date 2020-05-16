 Skip to content
(Athens Banner Herald)   Man upset after being "told" to pull through McDonald's drive thru instead of being "asked"   (onlineathens.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm.  I wonder if there is any unspecified reason why a man in Georgia would have a huge hang-up about someone else not being sufficiently deferential and polite.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The employee then refused to serve the man, who demanded a refund and again appeared upset because the refund was made in all coins, according to the report.

Baaaahahahaha!
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm, so in other words, "Athens man becomes philosopher"?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make dickish move, receive dickish treatment.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xcott: Hmm.  I wonder if there is any unspecified reason why a man in Georgia would have a huge hang-up about someone else not being sufficiently deferential and polite.


I'm sure the word "uppity" came out of somebody's mouth somewhere in the exchange.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holdin' up the line at the drive thru? He's lucky he didn't get shot by the people behind him
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officer banned the upset customer from the restaurant for two years for disorderly behavior.

Wait, what?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Next window, please"?
"NEXT WINDOW, please"?

Who the FARK do you think you are!? You need to ask if I would like to go to the next window to pick up my McHeartAttack, not demand it. Fark this, I want to speak to the manager.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're a nation of toddlers. 

You can't even suggest to some of these fools that they do something for their own good or y- "fark yew! Yew can't tell me what to do! This is the land of the free!"

Meanwhile he's calling in complaints to his HOA about someone parking in front of his house.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: We're a nation of toddlers. 

You can't even suggest to some of these fools that they do something for their own good or y- "fark yew! Yew can't tell me what to do! This is the land of the free!"

Meanwhile he's calling in complaints to his HOA about someone parking in front of his their own house.


FTFY
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No guns involved!?

This is the south.   They going soft?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a Karen in the new non-gender-biased era. Good for him! Someone's got to be the first to say "I was born a man, but deep inside, I've always known that I was a Karen, and I'm done hiding in the closet! Now, get me your manager, RIGHT NOW!".
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


I"d like to play a song off my new album. This ones called ' A boy named Karen ' .
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The officer banned the upset customer from the restaurant for two years for disorderly behavior.

Wait, what?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x696]


I didn't know cops could just ban you from things. I thought that was sort of up to the business.

Many years ago I did one of those black Friday things at best buy where you camped out all night (was getting a bunch of stuff for a business I had, and it just seemed like a fun social thing to do with a few other people). Well just before the store opens, some guy tries to cut in line.  Cop tells him he needs to go to the back of the line. Guy that was in number 3 spot (who had been there like 12 hours) yells out "yeah, carry your ass to the back of the line. " Cop tells the guy he can join him or get arrested.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not pulling though. I ordered a McRib sandwich and as Dog is my witness, I'm staying here until I get it!
 
atedogonce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is the male version of Karen a Darren?  Or a Kevin?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, he's an idiot. This coronavirus and its complications have driven a lot of idiots beyond socially acceptable limits.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The officer banned the upset customer from the restaurant for two years for disorderly behavior.

Wait, what?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x696]


Property owners or their tenants can tell people not to visit the property.  To make it absolutely clear that any such visit will be treated as trespassing, sometimes a police officer will be the one who notifies the person being so told.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


The employee then refused to serve the man, who demanded a refund and again appeared upset because the refund was made in all coins, according to the report.
 
vatica40
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finally. After all the disease talk and politics, THIS is Fark. The only thing that would've been better is if the refund was in two dollar bills.
 
Coloman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The questions I have for this are many:

1) As in Starship Troopers would say - "Do you want to know more?" My answer "YES!!!!!"
2) Were Drugs involved
3) Was he wearing a mask?  I have 2 different fast food joints, one needs a mask and one doesn't.
4) Was he wearing pants?
5) Could the drive through camera NOT see his MAGA hat?  And that means you must always be polite to someone who worships Trump?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK.  How many dead?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Area man upset at not being treated like the special princess he thinks he is".
 
RagnarD
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

atedogonce: Is the male version of Karen a Darren?  Or a Kevin?


I'd suggest Chad or Ian (pronounced Eye-Ann)
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: gunther_bumpass: We're a nation of toddlers.

You can't even suggest to some of these fools that they do something for their own good or y- "fark yew! Yew can't tell me what to do! This is the land of the free!"

Meanwhile he's calling in complaints to his HOA about someone parking in front of his their own house.

FTFY


FTFY for subject and pronoun agreement.  Grammar much?
 
Tex570
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Xcott: Hmm.  I wonder if there is any unspecified reason why a man in Georgia would have a huge hang-up about someone else not being sufficiently deferential and polite.

I'm sure the word "uppity" came out of somebody's mouth somewhere in the exchange.


Huh, prejudging people from where they're from and making assumptions about skin color. You have become what you despise.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Coloman: The questions I have for this are many:

1) As in Starship Troopers would say - "Do you want to know more?" My answer "YES!!!!!"
2) Were Drugs involved
3) Was he wearing a mask?  I have 2 different fast food joints, one needs a mask and one doesn't.
4) Was he wearing pants?
5) Could the drive through camera NOT see his MAGA hat?  And that means you must always be polite to someone who worships Trump?


A transcript of the entire exchange would be helpful.   What we know is that he placed and order and paid at the first window, then was told to pull forward.   We also know that when he pulled forward, he demanded a refund and the cashier paid him entirely in coins.  This upset him further and led to police involvement.

So that exchange at the first window had to be something special.   Really need more details about that.
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RagnarD: atedogonce: Is the male version of Karen a Darren?  Or a Kevin?

I'd suggest Chad or Ian (pronounced Eye-Ann)


Chad is taken. That's something else.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a feeling, a hunch if you will, that we'll read about this guy on Fark again.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NSFWhatever
a please would be nice
Youtube 8GBOHX-5LX8
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Coloman: The questions I have for this are many:

1) As in Starship Troopers would say - "Do you want to know more?" My answer "YES!!!!!"
2) Were Drugs involved
3) Was he wearing a mask?  I have 2 different fast food joints, one needs a mask and one doesn't.
4) Was he wearing pants?
5) Could the drive through camera NOT see his MAGA hat?  And that means you must always be polite to someone who worships Trump?

A transcript of the entire exchange would be helpful.   What we know is that he placed and order and paid at the first window, then was told to pull forward.   We also know that when he pulled forward, he demanded a refund and the cashier paid him entirely in coins.  This upset him further and led to police involvement.

So that exchange at the first window had to be something special.   Really need more details about that.



He probably ordered something off menu, like a 1/4 pounder with cheese without the cheese. That'll delay your order and they offer to run it out to as you're parked in the pick up stall. no biggie. This guy is just a dick.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Dr.Fey: The officer banned the upset customer from the restaurant for two years for disorderly behavior.

Wait, what?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 522x696]

I didn't know cops could just ban you from things. I thought that was sort of up to the business.

Many years ago I did one of those black Friday things at best buy where you camped out all night (was getting a bunch of stuff for a business I had, and it just seemed like a fun social thing to do with a few other people). Well just before the store opens, some guy tries to cut in line.  Cop tells him he needs to go to the back of the line. Guy that was in number 3 spot (who had been there like 12 hours) yells out "yeah, carry your ass to the back of the line. " Cop tells the guy he can join him or get arrested.


When I managed a Radio Shack I'd ban several people a month, usually for proselytizing while "shopping." I had to call a cop to issue the trespass notice because it has legal authority, thus it has to be done by a sworn officer or a judge at the behest of the property owner or their duly appointed agent. This was in Indiana.
 
smokewon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hahaha! All coins on the refund... you may consider them frontline or you may not, just don't fark with them.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, snap!

citation:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: We're a nation of toddlers. 

You can't even suggest to some of these fools that they do something for their own good or y- "fark yew! Yew can't tell me what to do! This is the land of the free!"

Meanwhile he's calling in complaints to his HOA about someone parking in front of his house.


We're following the leader.

/i call him the toddler-in-chief
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: Holdin' up the line at the drive thru? He's lucky he didn't get shot by the people behind him


Everytime I've been delayed behind another vehicle, inevitably the car is driven by a woman who insists waiting until at the speaker to ask each and every damn kid in the car what it wants?  Then, at the 2nd window, takes the tray or bag, opens it and hands items one by one to each and every damn kid instead of pulling forward to another, out of the way spot, to dole out the food.

My parents knew what we wanted and/or would eat without discussion. I never expected to order because the All-Knowing Being driving already knew what I like and would order that to prevent unnecessary conversation with me.At restaurant, if a server attempted to put a menu in my hand, it was intercepted with a "I'll order for him, I know what he likes" and a smile to me so I knew I would have an enjoyable treat coming. They didn't put me on the spot to suddenly make a decision, causing delay and consternation, and perhaps regret when something unexpected, that I very well probably ordered, was presented before me. I had an uncle with five daughters who was perhaps more surly:"You'll get what you get and be thankful, or you can watch the rest of us eat. You're too young to make a decision yet."

My parents didn't want to make me unhappy, they just wanted to avoid a "scene" or delay. They knew what I liked and would order it for me. The perfect servants. When I grew older, I was not only allowed to choose for myself, I was able to process a complicated menu and know what was and was not available. "Servers have jobs to do for other people too, not just you. Decide what you want before we get there and don't dawdle." To this day, I have my order firmly in mind before I have to order.

People go out to eat, they choose the restaurant in advance. Why do they always act like everything is confusing when it comes time to order?

But, I did like that the adults knew what I wanted. I miss it sometimes. When I see parents asking what a small child wants in a drive-through, I wonder if they don't know their children?
 
